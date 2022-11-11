Jeff Williams is the Associate Director for Radio and Station Manager for WSIU Radio. Jeff is a native of southern Illinois and has been in broadcasting for 30 years. After graduating with a degree in Radio-Television from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, he worked in radio and television news in Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. before returning to WSIU Radio in 1997, as Morning Edition anchor/reporter. Jeff served as News Director from 2001 to 2015. He assumed Station Manager duties in 2004. WSIU is operated by Southern Illinois University Carbondale. It signed on the air in September 1958.

