KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/14
Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer shared some of her weather knowledge with the second grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Cape Girardeau. One-on-one with Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect. Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect Sawyer Smith discusses his goals and plans when he...
KFVS12
2-night music event to raise money for Southern Ill. Honor Flight
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A two-night music event will raise money for the Southern Illinois Honor Flight. According to a release from the Veterans Honor Flight, the event will feature the Illinois State Quartet and Gospel Music Convention. It will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 11 and...
wfcnnews.com
Nominations accepted for Christmas car giveaway in Sesser
SESSER - If you know someone in need of a new vehicle this holiday season, a local vehicle repair shop is once again hosting a Christmas car giveaway. Sesser Auto Body is hosting their ninth annual Christmas car giveaway this month. This year's car is a 2008 Ford Taurus with around 67,000 miles.
wpsdlocal6.com
The real man of 'Steele': Metropolis honors hometown veteran
The real man of "Steele" — that's how Metropolis, Illinois, city leaders and family members describe Pvt. John Marvin Steele, a WWII paratrooper. Metropolis is a city known as the home of Superman. But this Veterans Day, locals decided to celebrate a real-life hometown hero. Steele's remarkable story of...
wfcnnews.com
Renovations complete on Marion's Tower Square; skating to possibly start Nov. 25
MARION - Things are now looking a little brighter as we approach the holiday season around Marion's Tower Square Plaza. Construction work is now wrapping up on the interior of the square, with fencing now gone. According to the city, equipment for the new ice rink is on site with installations scheduled to start on Monday.
KFVS12
$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Murphysboro
A man was hit an killed on KY 131 in Graves County on Thursday evening. Veterans Day events at Fort D. Reenactor and genealogist Bill Eddleman previews...
fox32chicago.com
$4 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in southern Illinois
CHICAGO - One lucky Illinois Lottery player has won a life-changing amount of money – a whopping $4 million - after buying a winning Mega Millions ticket in the Tuesday, Nov. 9 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience store and gas station, located at...
Springfield, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KFVS12
First Alert: Up to 3″ of snow reported, leading into chilly day and coldest night of fall
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An upper disturbance moving over the region early this morning was bringing a swatch of rain, sleet and snow. Mostly melting as it hits the warm ground, but up to 3″ has been reported on raised surfaces, so some slick spots are certainly possible especially on bridges and overpasses.
KFVS12
Multiple agencies respond to two simultaneous fires in Benton, Ill.
BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Fire crews in Benton received assistance taking care of two fires that broke out simultaneously on Sunday morning, November 13. Fire Chief Shane Cockrum said crews with the Benton Fire Department were called out at 8:49 a.m. to a structure fire on Enterprise Street. As firefighters...
Carterville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wpsdlocal6.com
Police seeking information on Franklin County missing person
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Zeigler Police Department is seeking information on the location of Cody A. Moyers, who has been reported missing. Officers believe Moyers was in the Zeigler area on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Moyers is a 32-year-old male described as standing about 5’11” tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
wsiu.org
WSIU Morning News Update (11/11/22)
Jeff Williams is the Associate Director for Radio and Station Manager for WSIU Radio. Jeff is a native of southern Illinois and has been in broadcasting for 30 years. After graduating with a degree in Radio-Television from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, he worked in radio and television news in Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. before returning to WSIU Radio in 1997, as Morning Edition anchor/reporter. Jeff served as News Director from 2001 to 2015. He assumed Station Manager duties in 2004. WSIU is operated by Southern Illinois University Carbondale. It signed on the air in September 1958.
KFVS12
Crews respond to early morning crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a pickup truck was not feeling well when his vehicle got too close to the edge of a curve.
KFVS12
Pedestrian killed in crash
According to the Illinois Lottery, a $4 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Circle K store on North 14th Street.
channel1450.com
Rockets Hang On Despite Late Carterville Push
Rochester led 34-7 at halftime in their Quarterfinal game against Carterville on Saturday afternoon and finished the game with a 21-28 victory over the Lions. The Rockets will face SHG next Friday night in the Semifinals at Ken Leonard field with a 7 pm kickoff.
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to early morning chase
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern Illinois. According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were investigating an assault which happened on the 1300 block of N. Mount Auburn just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.
wfcnnews.com
Benton woman dies after catching fire while burning leaves
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A Benton woman has died after accidentally catching on fire while burning leaves in a yard. According to Benton Fire Chief Shane Cockrum, crews were dispatched yesterday around 4:31 p.m. to a home at East Taylor and 10th Street in Benton. Upon arrival, an elderly female victim...
KFVS12
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 in Williamson Co.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kentucky man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57. According to Illinois State Police, at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday November 8, a 2012 white truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling on I-57 at milepost 52 when a deer ran into the road.
