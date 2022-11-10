Read full article on original website
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Nov 5 – Nov 13, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. 168 CHINESE KITCHEN. 456 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (912) 764-4828. Permit Type: Food Service.
Downtown Augusta housing development to meet needs of veteran community
A new Augusta housing development is underway to serve our veteran community.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Dirt Road, Jenkins County
I rarely meet an old dirt road I don’t like, and this one, punctuated by a dairy silo, is no exception. Even on an otherwise gloomy day, there’s nothing that says Georgia any better to me. Post navigation. ← Johnson Chapel Baptist Church, Jenkins County Yam Grandy Creek,...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Yam Grandy Creek, Emanuel County
The name of this creek has always fascinated me and I don’t think there’s agreement on what it means. It’s possibly based on a Native American name but I just can’t find anything about it. I somehow don’t think it’s related to sweet potatoes. A relatively small stream, it rises northwest of Swainsboro and joins the Ohoopee River near Oak Park.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Johnson Grove Baptist Church, Jenkins County
Johnson Grove Baptist Church is an historic Black congregation in southwestern Jenkins County, established in 1909. This chapel was replaced by a newer structure across the road in 1999 but still stands beside the cemetery.
wtoc.com
Hampton County Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Savannah wasn’t the only place celebrating Veteran’s Day with a parade this year. Folks in the Lowcountry also had one to attend. In years past, there hasn’t been a Veteran’s Day Parade in Hampton County, but when Sharon Johnson took over as director of the Hampton County VA, she thought that needed to change.
allongeorgia.com
SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory Through November 18
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, November 12 through Friday, November 18. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Man dead following shooting in Augusta; suspect arrested
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta.The incident happened Friday, November 11, at Norris Place Apartments.Quidarius Collins, 25, of Lincolnton, was found shot. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.Daniel Burke is charged in connection with his murder.
Overturned 18-wheeler causing delays on I-20 in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An accident in Columbia County caused traffic delays on the interstate, this morning. The accident happened Friday morning on I-20 westbound at Exit 188 where a tractor-trailer overturned. That vehicle is the only one involved. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Columbia County Dispatch says the […]
$116,274 Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds available for Bulloch nonprofits
The United Way of Southeast Georgia is making local nonprofits aware that the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, a division of The Emergency Food. and Shelter National Board Program, is now open, and Bulloch County has been. awarded funds from Phase 39, ARPAR, and Phase 40. The total amount of...
The Bee’s Knees announces permanent closing of establishment
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A popular staple in the Downtown Augusta area is saying goodbye. The Bee’s Knees located on 10th Street will be permanently closing its doors. The announcement was made on the establishment’s facebook page on Thursday. According to the facebook announcement, the Bee’s Knees will be permanently closed after the end of […]
WRDW-TV
Here are local Veterans Day events, resources and information
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To mark Veterans Day on Friday, here is everything you need to know about local veteran events, resources and appreciation in the area. Veterans Day Discount - Nov. 11. Publix offers 10% discount to veterans, active military and their families. Veterans Day Discount- Nov. 11., Academy...
Meet the Market: Bobby Barkley at Sugar Magnolia
This is part of a continuing series on individuals and businesses at the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market. The market is located behind Visit Statesboro! / the Statesboro Visitors Center and Convention Bureau at 222 S. Main St. The market’s annual Shopping by Lantern Light event is also featured in this latest installment.
blufftontoday.com
Jasper School board race decided after error disqualifies leading vote-getter
A error that was discovered after early voting was under way in Jasper County for the Nov. 8 General Election caused a District Two school board candidate to be declared ineligible, according to election officials. The error led to the re-election of an incumbent school board member, after unofficial election...
blufftontoday.com
Tropical Storm Nicole hits Jasper and Beaufort counties
The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Beaufort and Jasper County area for Tropical Storm Nicole on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Meteorologist Rebecca Shaw with the National Weather Service said heavy rain and winds could be expected from Thursday evening into Friday morning. The weather service first issued a storm watch for the waters over the weekend of Nov. 5, and a storm watch for land at the beginning of the week, she said.
WRDW-TV
Most local school districts close campuses due to storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole due to move through the CSRA, several local school districts and other organizations have made some schedule changes for Thursday and Friday. Among them:. Aiken County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities planned for Thursday afternoon and will transition from...
WRDW-TV
Student charged over threat at Grovetown Middle School
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was charged by law enforcement after a threat to Grovetown Middle School, the Columbia County School District said Thursday. After the threat was made via social media, the school day was not disrupted. However, the student was charged and will be held accountable under...
Power outage impacting downtown Statesboro
Update: Georgia Power has restored all of the power outage. The cause of the outage was a tree limb on a line. The power was fully restored around 11:30 PM. Georgia Power Company experienced an outage around 10:15 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 which has impacted 1,812 customers. The outage covers much of the downtown and Country Club area.
2nd suspect wanted in murder of man on Old Savannah Road
Investigators need your help in locating a suspect wanted for a murder that happened back in October on Old Savannah Road.
Body found in burned out Augusta business on Walton Way
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department (AFD) responded to a building fire Thursday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 4:39 for 1552 Walton Way. The former Auto Money Title Pawn business is located at that address. According to Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, a body was found in the building after […]
