Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These RequirementsCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak TreeL. CaneTallahassee, FL
Related
TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022
. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
Gators Commits React to Jaden Rashada’s Flip: ‘He Has the Same Dream as Me’
Numerous Gators commits react to quarterback Jaden Rashada's flip to Florida.
Florida A&M survives Alabama State in wild finish
Florida A&M visited the New ASU Stadium and defeated Alabama State on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 21-14. Florida A&M’s Xavier Smith went for a season-high 145 receiving yards to lead the way. FAMU piled up 384 yards in an efficient offensive performance. FAMU’s defense was also solid, particularly against the run. They […] The post Florida A&M survives Alabama State in wild finish appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Two Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced For $2M In Combined Winnings
In the midst of Hurricane Nicole last week in the Sunshine State, the Florida Lottery still announced two scratch-off winners who hit it big. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH
The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.
I understand that cities in general are dangerous, and that Orlando, as a city, has always been a risk. I'll never forget doing a deep dive into the crime rates and comparing different places to live, and with a score of 5/100 on the Orlando crime scale when compared with other cities in America and a 1 in 121 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. the odds were never great. There's also no denying that more often than not we will see some awful headline about a woman being harmed.
floridapolitics.com
Carlos Guillermo Smith blames Democratic demoralization for Florida’s Midterm losses
He lost re-election last week to Susan Plasencia. For the first time in six years, Carlos Guillermo Smith doesn’t have pressing business in Tallahassee. That’s not by choice, of course. The Orlando Democrat was one of four Democratic lawmakers ousted during the Midterms, beaten by Republican Susan Plasencia. But as he takes off his Representative pin, Smith promises he isn’t leaving the political scene.
Florida vs. South Carolina: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Everything you need to know before the Florida Gators host the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Tallahassee-Leon County to host 2022 Family Day Celebration
In recognition of the annual holiday Family Day, Tallahassee-Leon County is set to host the 2022 Family Day Celebration on Nov.25.
Mark Richt had great request for Florida State’s coach
It has been nearly four years since Mark Richt last coached a college football program, but his disdain for one particular team remains as strong as ever. Richt had an awesome request for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell following the Seminoles’ blowout win over Syracuse on Saturday. The two-time SEC champion, who was working as an analyst for the ACC Network, kindly asked Norvell to “kick the Gators’ ass” when Florida State plays them in two weeks.
Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These Requirements
All Americans would appreciate a reduction in their energy expenses. Experts do not expect fuel costs to fall. There is only one way for households and businesses to reduce their energy bills. It is through energy-efficient home improvement projects.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off
An Orlando man claimed a million-dollar prize by playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. According to lottery officials, 63-year-old Nagendra KC purchased his winning CASH CLUB scratch-off ticket from a Circle K convenience store located at 700 South Kirkman Road in Orlando. He chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
Team transforming former Amtrak Station in Tallahassee
For more than a century, Tallahassee’s train station welcomed people to the capital city. Now, a team from Leon County has its sights set on the next century of travel.
famunews.com
FAMU & NBFJA Announce the Launch of the Lola Hampton-Frank Pinder Agroecology Center
Florida A&M University (FAMU) and the National Black Food & Justice Alliance (NBFJA) have announced the launch of the Lola Hampton-Frank Pinder Center for Agroecology. The initiative is a recognition that Black farmers are in a state of emergency having been drastically reduced in the United States by an estimated 98 percent over the past century. In response and under the tutelage of Blackademics, the research arm of NBFJA comprised of academic and research partners, a critical need has been identified for an institution – an agroecological hub – to grow and expand practices, develop innovative solutions, and provide cross-institutional support for our land grant institutions and future generations of land stewards to carry forward the food system and climate resilience our communities need and deserve.
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
click orlando
Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole
BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
WCTV
TPD remembers Sgt. Dale Green, 20 years after he was killed in the line of duty
Preparations are underway for Tallahassee and Leon County as they brace for the possibility of downed power lines and power outages from Hurricane Nicole. Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST. On this busy election Tuesday, one local...
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Incoming cold front to drop temperatures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees. As Nicole continues to move north, central Florida will see a few lingering showers this afternoon and coastal hazards. Highs will be in the low-80s. BEACHES:. There is a Coastal Flood Warning, High Surf Advisory and a high risk for rip current sat...
Florida yards dissolve into the ocean as waves from Nicole batter beachside properties
Several homes in Port Orange, Florida, are inching closer to the ocean as waves and rising waters crash onto shore.
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?
Monticello City Hall, 245 S Mulberry St, Monticello, Jefferson County, FloridaMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons. I have lived in Orlando for officially over a year now, and though I have been lucky enough to go to some of the most haunted places in not only Orlando, but potentially all of Florida, really says something. But I’m the kind of person who is bored easily and rarely satisfied because of it, so naturally, I want to find everything.
Comments / 0