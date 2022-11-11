Florida A&M University (FAMU) and the National Black Food & Justice Alliance (NBFJA) have announced the launch of the Lola Hampton-Frank Pinder Center for Agroecology. The initiative is a recognition that Black farmers are in a state of emergency having been drastically reduced in the United States by an estimated 98 percent over the past century. In response and under the tutelage of Blackademics, the research arm of NBFJA comprised of academic and research partners, a critical need has been identified for an institution – an agroecological hub – to grow and expand practices, develop innovative solutions, and provide cross-institutional support for our land grant institutions and future generations of land stewards to carry forward the food system and climate resilience our communities need and deserve.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO