Sharon Hamblin
3d ago
You can’t and shouldn’t hide history. The good, the bad and the ugly. What isn’t remembered I’d doomed to be repeated.
sandra greenlee
3d ago
Democrats not only being babies don't believe in our History. They took down our statues and now are destroying our History Books. Sorry but I don't understand American supporting the Democrats. welcome to socialism!!
Ann Marie Stafford
3d ago
I wish these politicians cared more for the people today than a flag that is part of history!
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
WBOC
American Legion Awarded in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The American Legion Auxiliary Juniors Program in Ocean City was honored today with the AL Auxiliary National Award. American Legion Unit 166 is being recognized as the best all around junior unit in the country. Ocean City's Mayor, Senator Carozza, MD National Guard Brigadier General Janine Brickhead, and many others were here to honor the junior program for their achievement.
WBOC
Wicomico County Executive-Elect Julie Giordano Talks To-Do List
SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive-elect Julie Giordano presented her plans to the Greater Salisbury Committee monthly luncheon on Monday afternoon. The James M. Bennett High School English teacher says the county's sewer and water plan is a top priority. "We want to support the implementation of the water and...
Rep. Mike Ramone prevails in election recount
A recount in a northern Delaware state representative race confirmed the earlier reported results. Rep. Mike Ramone, R-Pike Creek, defeated Democrat Frank Burns by 41 votes in the recount — up from 35 votes in the earlier count. “One of the most important parts of our elections is the integrity of the system,” Ramone said. “I am proud to be ... Read More
Newly Elected Governor of Maryland Was a Valley Forge Academy & College Graduate
Westley Moore, a former Valley Forge Military Academy & College cadet, is now the governor-elect of Maryland. Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1996 and attended Valley Forge Military College through the College’s Early Commissioning Program. After graduating in 1998, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt...
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT reminds candidates to pick up campaign signs to avoid roadside litter
The Delaware Department of Transportation reminds candidates to take down their campaign signage. Candidates have until December 8th, 30 days after the election, to remove their roadside campaign signage. This does not include any signage on private property. DelDOT’s C.R. McLeod says DelDOT will start pulling them on December 9,...
WBOC
Maryland Governor, Governor-elect Meet, Discuss Transition
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan met with Gov.-elect Wes Moore at the State House on Thursday, saying his administration would work to ensure a peaceful transition. Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and outgoing State Senator Addie Eckardt will be on Governor-Elect Moore's steering committee.
Cape Gazette
Lewes officials look to streamline voting
Residents of Lewes have had to register with the state and city separately in order to vote. If they did not, the City of Lewes would not accept their vote during municipal elections. Mayor and city council are looking to end that practice and allow the state’s voter roll to count toward eligibility.
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
WMDT.com
“It’s going to clog the whole town:” Activist hold protest opposing potential restaurant on Cape Henlopen State Park grounds
LEWES, Del.- Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) proposed project that could bring a 6,000 square foot restaurant to the grounds on Cape Henlopen State Park got environmentalist across Sussex County ready to take action, as the Preserve Our Park Coalition hosted a protest Sunday. Although...
Pennsylvania rushes to open new youth detention center after court order
On Thursday, Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler gave the state ten days to take custody of 15 youth who are still at PJJSC weeks after being sentenced to treatment at state facilities.
Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island
ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth welcomes new endocrinologist to Dover practice
Bayhealth announced Hira Shakeel, MD, as the latest specialist to join the Bayhealth Endocrinology Dover practice. She joins Tadele Desalew, MD, and Wai Wai Lin, MD. Shakeel is a highly trained endocrinologist who offers care for patients with diabetes and many other conditions of the endocrine system, such as thyroid and adrenal gland disorders. She is currently accepting new patients.
WBOC
Wicomico County Public Library Hopes to Relocate Pittsville Branch
PITTSVILLE, Md.- Wicomico County Public Library is looking to relocate it's Pittsville branch. Executive Director Seth Hershberger says the space is too small for the community. "We've been in the trailer there since 1999 double wide trailer it's just over 1000 square feet. And for anyone from Pittsville or the...
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
Cape Gazette
Marchers say no to park restaurant
Nearly 250 people gathered on a brisk fall day Nov. 13 to send a message to Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control officials that a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park would forever change the park. With chants of “Save our park, keep it dark” and “What the...
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Delaware (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Delaware. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Mobile Surf-Fishermen Club has concerns with proposed 2023 changes to the Delaware Surf Fishing Permit Program
Earlier this month, Delaware’s Surf Fishing Program removed the cap on permit purchases and moved to a reservation system starting next year. Now, there's reaction to the change. The Delaware Mobile Surf-Fishermen Club has mixed feelings about the new system. The club’s president Clark Evans says removing the cap...
Delaware's Most Dangerous Cities
Delaware has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Delaware, USA.By State of Delaware - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware DMV announces new Veterans indicator for licenses
The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles announces a new Veterans indicator for driver’s licenses or identification cards. The Veteran indicator is for anyone who has served in the United States Armed Forces or the National Guard and was honorably discharged. It eliminates the need to carry a separate card...
