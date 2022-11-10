ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Walmart employee’s tip leads man to $100K Powerball prize

By Jason O. Boyd, Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0Q4j_0j6jY9mi00

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. ( WNCT ) — A visit to the pharmacy really paid off for one North Carolina man.

Michael Buck was speaking with a pharmacy employee at a Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, ahead of this week’s record-breaking $2 billion drawing . He usually doesn’t play the lottery unless the prizes are really big, he told the state’s lottery officials .

Deals abound for Veterans Day

“I usually start playing when the jackpot goes over $500 million,” he said. “The girl at the pharmacy told me they sold Powerball tickets at customer service.”

Buck said he walked over and bought one, making a promise to the employee on the way out. “I told her, ‘If I win I’ll come back and buy you a car.’”

Didn’t win the Powerball jackpot? You may still have won money. Here’s how

He didn’t win the $2 billion – that massive prize went to a lucky Southern California resident – but the 62-year-old matched four numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000. He doubled his prize with the Power Play 2X multiplier, winning $100,000, says the North Carolina Lottery.

After federal and state taxes, Buck got to keep $71,017 when he claimed his prize.

What about that promise he made to his new friend at the pharmacy counter?

“I didn’t hit the jackpot so I can’t buy her a car, but I’ll definitely bring her something,” Buck said. He told the North Carolina Lottery he plans to use a big chunk of his winnings to help him through retirement.

After Tuesday’s big win, the Powerball jackpot reset. As of Thursday, it was at $47 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Five uncalled races to watch in the battle for the House

This month’s surprising midterm elections have everyone on edge, with voters across the country waiting to see who will control the House in the next Congress.  A week after Election Day, the balance of power in the House remains unknown, with 212 seats in the GOP column, 204 in the Democratic column and 218 needed […]
ARIZONA STATE
KGET

Republicans one seat away from taking House majority

Republicans are one seat away from securing the 218 members they need to take control of the House chamber with key wins projected in Arizona and California late Monday. The Associated Press called Arizona’s 1st Congressional District for GOP Rep. David Schweikert and the state’s 6th District for Republican Juan Ciscomani around 9:25 p.m. The […]
ARIZONA STATE
KGET

Where did the name ‘California’ come from? And other lesser-known facts

California is known worldwide for its beautiful coastline, mild coastal weather and tourist hotspots like Disneyland, the Golden Gate Bridge, SeaWorld and Hollywood. However, some facts about California are unknown to many, including some residents. California got its name from a best-selling novel The state’s name is derived from a bestselling novel published in 1510. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Democrats keep control of Senate after nail-biting finish in Nevada

Democrats are projected to hold onto their narrow Senate majority after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto eked out a win in Nevada Saturday night, beating back a furious challenge from Republicans who sought to seize on voters’ growing economic and political angst in an effort to upend unified Democratic control of Washington.
NEVADA STATE
KGET

Artists who have performed at California prisons

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — What do Sammy Davis Jr. and Metallica have in common? They both performed at a prison in California. You may not usually see these musicians on a list together but they all share one similar experience. They all performed at a prison in California. Here is a list of musicians who […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

California could determine who controls the House of Representatives

U.S. House races in California may determine which political party controls the U.S. House of Representatives, Cal Matters reported. After Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won her race in Nevada Saturday night, Democrats are expected to retain their control of the Senate. Now, all eyes are focused on too close-to-call House seat races, with 12 happening […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

With Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote, Democrats can retain control of the Senate by winning either the Nevada race, which remains too early to call, or next month’s runoff in Georgia. Republicans now must win both those races to take the majority.
ARIZONA STATE
KGET

Outgoing GOP governor: Voters in battleground states ‘aren’t interested in extremism’

Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) says the midterm elections results indicate voters in swing states “aren’t interested in extremism.”  “I think the biggest issue that played out in the midterms … is voters, generally speaking, especially in battleground states, aren’t interested in extremism. They just aren’t,” Baker, who did not seek reelection this year, […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KGET

KGET

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy