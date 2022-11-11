Read full article on original website
Man, 71, dies after hit-and-run crash on Nov. 4, police say
Samuel Juarez Rivera, 71, died in the hospital on Sunday, Nov. 13 after he was hit by a car while riding his bike near Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue around 6:22 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, police said. The post Man, 71, dies after hit-and-run crash on Nov. 4, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
74-year-old man dies after being hit with bat by neighbor in Whittier dispute, authorities say
A 74-year-old Whittier man died after being hit with a bat during a dispute with a neighbor, authorities said.
23-year-old arrested for allegedly driving through South LA carnival
LOS ANGELES - A 23-year-old is in custody facing felony hit-and-run charges after allegedly driving a car through a carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday night, but officials said the incident could have been much worse. Steven Weems was trying to evade police officers after they tried to pull him...
Los Angeles police shooting reported in South L.A. area
A shooting in the South Los Angeles area involving Los Angeles police officers today was under investigation. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
74-year-old man found dead on front porch of Whittier home
WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway after an elderly man was found dead on the front porch of his home in Whittier. Authorities were called out to the home in the 16100 block of Marlinton Driver in Whittier around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.
Seal Beach crash leaves SUV mangled, 2 people hospitalized
Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends When Suspect Crashes into Church Fence
Central-Alameda, Los Angeles, CA: A stolen vehicle pursuit ended when the suspect crashed in South Los Angeles Sunday night, Nov. 13. The Los Angeles Police Department initiated a pursuit of a stolen vehicle starting on the 110 Freeway in Downtown Los Angeles. The pursuit terminated around 8:45 p.m. when the...
Man shot to death in L.A.’s Koreatown neighborhood
Police asked the public for help finding a killer after a man was found shot to death on a Koreatown sidewalk early Monday morning. Witnessess reported hearing approximately five gunshots just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of South Normandie Avenue and West 8th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
Body found near Los Angeles River and Pacific Coast Highway, police say
Police responded to the area at about 6:21 a.m. to assist the Long Beach Fire Department on a report of a dead body, police said. The post Body found near Los Angeles River and Pacific Coast Highway, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Elderly man killed during neighbor dispute in Whittier
One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead following an argument with his neighbor in Whittier on Saturday. Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, the 74-year-old victim was found […]
Man fatally shot during car-to-car shooting in South Los Angeles
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Friday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 1:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of W. 69th Street, where a man was found sitting inside of his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Witnesses told police officers that they saw a white U-Haul pull up alongside the victim's black Kia before suspects inside the moving van fired several shots and fled from the area. Police are investigating whether the incident was gang-related.
3rd suspect in Covina Halloween shooting surrenders at border
The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
Animal remains found in vehicle during traffic stop in Palmdale
Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Palmdale Station deputies arrested a driver on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale on Friday.It's unclear at this moment if the driver was booked on any charges. An independent videographer told City News Service that the remains were from a goat.The type of animal that was found has not been confirmed to CBSLA at this moment.
Fundraiser helping to buy car for man whose van was stolen during pursuit
John Reynolds had his work van stolen and used in a wild police chase in Los Angeles. The community came together and helped raise over $30,000 for his family to buy a new van.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Vehicle Theft, Marijuana Possession For Sale
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle and possession of marijuana inside the vehicle, Long Beach police said Saturday.
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
A man killed in a car-to car shooting in the Hyde Park area of South Los Angeles was publicly identified Saturday.
‘It was already burning’: Witnesses rush to help victims of fiery Garden Grove crash
Witnesses who saw and heard a fatal Garden Grove crash rushed toward the fiery scene to help pull victims from the wreckage Friday. The three-vehicle crash was reported around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Garden Grove Boulevard and Magnolia Street. According to the Garden Grove Police Department, a gray Tesla sedan was ablaze by […]
Cold case ends in Fontana, 3 people arrested for murder
UPDATE: Detectives with Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. After several months, all investigative leads were exhausted, no suspects were arrested, and the investigation went cold. ORIGINAL: On Monday, November 18, 2019, at around 12:00 pm., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station got...
Motorcyclist struck in multi-vehicle pileup on 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles
Emergency crews responded to a major traffic incident involving a motorcycle and multiple vehicles on the 110 Freeway in the Vermont Vista area of Los Angeles Monday morning. The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. when a witness said a vehicle struck a motorcycle on the southbound side of the freeway near the 105 […]
More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A drug enforcement squad seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills from a home in San Bernardino last week, according to officials. Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the city of San Bernardino back on Nov. 10. According to officials, investigators found evidence during that traffic stop that led them to get a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of East 19th Street.
