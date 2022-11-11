With concerns about the depth on the offensive line always rising this time of the year, Penn State is now officially down one more player on the line with two games remaining in the regular season. Maleek McNeil, a freshman, is no longer on the roster according to multiple reports on Monday. McNeil did not appear in any of Penn State’s games this season, although he did reportedly dress and travel for at least two games this year. He started his time off at Penn State as a player that would require some time to develop before being ready to get...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO