The University of Texas at Arlington invites you to join in the celebration of Homecoming by participating in the annual Homecoming Parade. The 2022 Parade is Saturday, November 12th at 5:45PM. The route takes floats and entries down Spaniolo Drive along the College Park District. All parade entries must be pre-approved by the Parade Review Committee. ALL participants must decorate their floats in accordance with the parade theme: Once Upon a Maverick.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO