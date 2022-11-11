Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
6 Dead After Two Historic Planes Collide in Midair at Dallas AirshowMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
NTSB Investigation into Air Show Crash could take 18 Months to CompleteLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Shorthorn
UTA Homecoming parade shows off school spirit
Thousands of people gathered at Spaniolo Drive to watch UTA’s Homecoming parade Saturday, seeing floats and entries of different organizations and groups on campus. This year’s parade theme was “Once Upon a Maverick” and included floats, dignitary cars, golf cart entries, trailers, vans, walking entries and performance groups.
Shorthorn
UTA Homecoming Parade
The University of Texas at Arlington invites you to join in the celebration of Homecoming by participating in the annual Homecoming Parade. The 2022 Parade is Saturday, November 12th at 5:45PM. The route takes floats and entries down Spaniolo Drive along the College Park District. All parade entries must be pre-approved by the Parade Review Committee. ALL participants must decorate their floats in accordance with the parade theme: Once Upon a Maverick.
Shorthorn
Open Textbook Workshop
Open textbooks can alleviate the burden of educational costs for students and provide faculty with content that can be customized for their courses. Open textbooks are full, real textbooks, used by many faculty across the country, including here at UTA. They are licensed to be freely used, edited, and distributed. Many are also accompanied by customizable slides, test banks, and other supplemental materials.
Shorthorn
Photos: UTA volleyball secures spot in conference tournament with weekend win
The volleyball team (17-9, 9-5) defeated Southern Utah University 3-2 on Saturday. It was the Mavericks’ eighth fix-set match this season, winning six of eight. After dropping the first set 16-25, UTA won the next two to take a two-sets-to-one lead. Southern Utah won the fourth set, forcing a fifth and final set, which the Mavericks won 15-8.
Shorthorn
Student Government Centennial honors organization’s history
Generations of Student Government members gathered in the Bluebonnet Ballroom to honor 100 years of the organization during the Student Government Centennial Celebration on Friday. Since 1922, Student Government has been a way for students to participate in policy making that directly affects their educational and campus experience at the...
Shorthorn
Basketball, volleyball teams to compete this week
As the semester rolls on, UTA sports is getting deeper into its respective seasons, and basketball has already begun. The women’s basketball, men’s basketball and volleyball teams will all compete this week. Here is the schedule from Nov. 14 through 20. Basketball. The men’s and women’s basketball teams...
Shorthorn
Homecoming 5K
This year’s Homecoming route is a scenic one throughout the UTA campus. Both walking and running entries are accepted. All proceeds will go to the UTA Emergency Assistance Fund. Open to all UTA students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members. Early Bird Registration (by 10/31/22) Student $12\; Non-Student $22Regular...
Shorthorn
UTA recognizes military community with annual Veterans Day breakfast
The Student Veteran Organization hosted its annual breakfast to celebrate approximately 200 veteran faculty and staff members. Every veteran in attendance received a limited edition UTA-branded steel tumbler with the word “veteran” imprinted on it. Challenge coins were also handed out as a show of appreciation. Veterans Day,...
Comments / 0