Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Georgia bounces back with win vs. Miami (Ohio)
Terry Roberts scored 22 points while KyeRon Lindsay added 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Georgia Bulldogs to
Jake Odorizzi: Rangers 'Tremendous Landing Spot'
The Texas Rangers' newest starting pitcher says he's already healthy and ready for 2023.
West Virginia Meets Morehead State in Tuesday Matchup
The West Virginia Mountaineers welcome in OVC preseason favorites Morehead State
Andrew Body, Teammates Battled Week-Long Illnesses Before Dismantling Grambling
Texas Southern quarterback and his teammates battled illnesses the entire week, still were able to dominate Grambling.
Magic Debut City Edition Jerseys, Can't Defend its Kingdom
The Orlando Magic hosted the Charlotte Hornets Monday night, debuting its new City Edition jerseys and court in an Eastern Conference battle.
Indiana Women Get Huge Road Win With Impressive Performance at Tennessee
Playing in one of the most hostile environments in women's college basketball, No. 12 Indiana took it to No. 11 Tennessee on Monday night, getting a huge 79-67 victory over the Volunteers. The Hoosiers had five players with 13 points or more, won the rebounding battle and had a huge 21-2 edge in fast-break points.
Comments / 0