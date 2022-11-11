Playing in one of the most hostile environments in women's college basketball, No. 12 Indiana took it to No. 11 Tennessee on Monday night, getting a huge 79-67 victory over the Volunteers. The Hoosiers had five players with 13 points or more, won the rebounding battle and had a huge 21-2 edge in fast-break points.

