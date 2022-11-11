Read full article on original website
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
Seven-year-old soda maker from Kalamazoo makes semifinals in national beverage contest
KALAMAZOO, MI — “We start with fresh spring water, add real fruit, carbonate it and then we add a little bit of citric acid and we can it,” explains Good Soda CEO Beau Blackmon, age 7. It’s as simple as that, says the Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School first-grader,...
Local photographer going viral for engagement photoshoot scare
Imagine your job is to capture the moment, but the moment isn't going according to plan. A West Michigan photographer nearly missed a proposal and is going viral on Tik Tok for her efforts.
Michigan’s largest model train show is a ‘holiday’ for train lovers
All aboard train fanatics!
Actress Marta Kristen from 'Lost in Space' attends Grand Rapids Comic Con
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Comic Con has arrived in full swing this weekend at the DeVos Place. The three day event is celebrating all things comics and pop culture, having something for every fandom. Vendor booths, panel discussions and guest stars will be there too, with one star being an actress from a popular series back in the 60s.
discoverkalamazoo.com
Events Worth the Trip to Kalamazoo This Winter
Kalamazoo heats up in the winter with some of its biggest and best things to do, including classic holiday events like Bell's Eccentric Day, Christmas Village in Vicksburg, New Year's Fest Downtown and more. After the holidays, visitors and locals can warm their souls with handcrafted sips all week long...
Record-breaking temperatures send off our last 'warm' day of the season
Communities around West Michigan made history today. Plenty of sunshine and southerly winds bolstered temperatures much above average, and into high-temperature record-breaking territory.
Woman killed in West Michigan when truck hauling 80,000 lbs. of corn slams into SUV head-on
A 53-year-old woman is dead after a crash in West Michigan involving a semi-truck carrying 80,000 lbs. of corn. Michigan State Police say the truck side-swiped a car then slammed head-on into her SUV.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: From record-breaking warmth to snow, and discovering a legendary queen’s tomb
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki says we’re going from record-breaking warmth to snowflakes in the forecast. We talk about a wild proposal in Texas, space wreckage found at the bottom of the ocean, and how some say the tomb of a legendary queen may be found. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
awesomemitten.com
Enjoy Thanksgiving Every Day at These 5 Turkey-Themed Restaurants in Michigan
Want a Thanksgiving meal any time of year? These turkey-themed restaurants in Michigan serve your favorite Thanksgiving foods year-round. The Thanksgiving meal is the epitome of the classic, American home-cooked dinner. At the center of the meal, of course, is the fresh-roasted turkey, but it’s the side dishes that truly make the meal stand apart from the rest — stuffing, collard greens, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fresh-made rolls.
WOOD
Adopt Peridot or Yor from the Harbor Humane Society
This week’s trip to the Harbor Humane Society introduces us to two new pets up for adoption. This sweet dog has a story of survival and would love to curl up with a family he could call his own, along with a soft, calico cat looking for a lap. (Nov. 10, 2022)
WWMT
Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
One $20 Shot Could Win You a Free Pair Of Brand New Shoes From Crossroads Mall
You can now pay $20 to shoot a Nerf basketball into a small Nerf basketball rim for a chance to win a free pair of brand-new shoes. The shot must be taken from the hallway outside of the BillPlay Apparel store in the Crossroads Mall. They have a Nerf basketball...
Couple wins $100,000 to build tire-shaped house out of old tires
A unique Airbnb rental will open for renters next summer after a Southwest Michigan couple won a contest through the popular home share site.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity volunteers build home to be bought by Army Veteran
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity hosted their first annual Veterans Build Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Veterans Build gives people a chance to honor veterans and help the non-profit build a home for their homeowner partner, organizers said. Veterans Day: U.S. military veterans honored...
What’s under construction near Rivertown Crossings Mall? Big plans are underway
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new home goods store and quick service restaurant are coming to an area near Rivertown Crossings shopping mall in the Grand Rapids suburb of Grandville. The new businesses are located at 4625 Wilson Ave., across from Uccello’s Ristorante Pizzeria & Sports Lounge. The spot is just west of Macy’s department store at Rivertown Crossings.
Free gas given in Jackson via Mama Tu-Tu initiative to help with rising costs
JACKSON, MI -- Cars wrapped around the Valero gas station on Francis Street as Jackson residents lined up for free gas. As more and more passersby stopped to see what was happening, visitors began video recording and calling their friends to let them know. Soon enough the entirety of the block was filled with cheering onlookers and lined-up cars.
WWMT
Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
Crash closes part of Kent County road
A crash has shut down part of a Kent County road Saturday afternoon. Dispatchers say there were injuries reported on 14 Mile Road & 14 Mile Court though the extent of them is unclear
