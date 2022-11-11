ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Comments / 1

Related
Cape Gazette

Lewes officials look to streamline voting

Residents of Lewes have had to register with the state and city separately in order to vote. If they did not, the City of Lewes would not accept their vote during municipal elections. Mayor and city council are looking to end that practice and allow the state’s voter roll to count toward eligibility.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth welcomes new endocrinologist to Dover practice

Bayhealth announced Hira Shakeel, MD, as the latest specialist to join the Bayhealth Endocrinology Dover practice. She joins Tadele Desalew, MD, and Wai Wai Lin, MD. Shakeel is a highly trained endocrinologist who offers care for patients with diabetes and many other conditions of the endocrine system, such as thyroid and adrenal gland disorders. She is currently accepting new patients.
DOVER, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Kent and Sussex vote red; not enough to overcome deep-blue NCC

Democratic candidates for U.S. House, attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor swept Delaware’s general election — and they did it without the help of Kent and Sussex Counties. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Kathy Jennings, Colleen Davis and Lydia York lost in Kent and Sussex, but the Democratic vote north of the canal was too much for Republicans to overcome. U.S. ... Read More
KENT COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

“It’s going to clog the whole town:” Activist hold protest opposing potential restaurant on Cape Henlopen State Park grounds

LEWES, Del.- Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) proposed project that could bring a 6,000 square foot restaurant to the grounds on Cape Henlopen State Park got environmentalist across Sussex County ready to take action, as the Preserve Our Park Coalition hosted a protest Sunday. Although...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Marchers say no to park restaurant

Nearly 250 people gathered on a brisk fall day Nov. 13 to send a message to Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control officials that a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park would forever change the park. With chants of “Save our park, keep it dark” and “What the...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Local farmer concerned with Sussex’s coyote population

Local farmer and businessman Kenny Hopkins is raising the alarm for what he says is a growing population of coyotes in Sussex County. Standing in a clover field behind his home off Route 1, near Cave Neck Road, Hopkins said he began noticing them last year. Now, he said, there’s a whole pack.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

What’s next for the proposed Ocean City Sports Complex

OCEAN CITY, Md- Worcester County voted against a sports complex slated for Ocean City on Tuesday, but that ballot measure does not mean the project is going away. Worcester County Commission President Joseph Mitrecic says the ballot measure only affected if the county could use public funds to buy bonds to finance the stadium, it did not block the project outright.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Warriorfest in Salisbury raises money for area veterans

SALISBURY, Md- Music, patriotism, and good times were all part of Warriorfest at the Elks Lodge in Salisbury, looking to raise upwards of 20,000 dollars for local area veterans. The event featured a bake sale, beer tickets, a silent auction, blackjack, and more, all aimed at making donating to the...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Active Land Listing In Milton !

Improved land!!! Great Location! Located on Broadkill Rd next to the golf course and the new development, Woodfield Preserve. Enjoy golfing next door or Primehook and all the other beaches on the coast. Nature at it's best and only minutes away to Lewes, Rehoboth and all other beaches. Looking for level wooded acreage? Look no further than this 4.25 acre plot of land.
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Delaware Police Looking for Dover Man

Dover, Del. - Delaware State Police are requesting the public's assistance in finding Mark Morris. Police say they received a call about a man threatening another person with a gun last night. According to state police, the victim attempted to repossess a car from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover. While the man was at Morris's home, Morris pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him if he took his car, police say. The victim left the scene and drove to a nearby Wawa to report the incident.
DOVER, DE
cohaitungchi.com

21 Best Things to Do in Bethany Beach

A small and cozy coastal town located in Sussex County, Delaware, Bethany Beach is known for its wide, endless stretch of sandy beaches and boardwalks. It is about a 5-hour drive from New York, which makes it an excellent getaway for people who want a weekend break. To the North...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

First State Compassion adds to Betty’s edibles line

First State Compassion is offering custom formulations of Betty’s Eddies fruit chew line of medical marijuana edibles. The new products use cannabis, supporting cannabinoids and natural herbs, vitamins, and supplements. Betty Good Times is available in two flavors, strawberry and peach mango, these “Anytime Eddie” chews are only infused...
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover

DOVER, DE – A repo man operating in Dover Friday night was confronted by the suspect who pulled a gun out on him. According to police, at around 9:15 the victim was in the process of repossessing a vehicle from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover when Morris exited his Forest Avenue home with a gun. “While the victim was at Morris’ residence, Morris approached him, displayed a handgun, and threatened to kill him if he repossessed his vehicle. The victim left the property and traveled to the Wawa to report the incident to the police,” the Delaware State Police said. The post Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy