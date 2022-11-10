Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art MuseumEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus paymentsJ.R. HeimbignerPortland, OR
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
Related
A North Carolina woman finally became a homeowner then she found out the prior tenant was renting out the home on Airbnb
Natalie Siburt said she was shocked to discover her new home had been rented out on Airbnb. Siburt reached out to the company several times to get the listing taken down, to no avail. The previous homeowner told Siburt that exactly the same issue had happened to her.
A Portland man bought a 70-year-old double-decker bus and turned it into a tiny home that he rents out on Airbnb. Take a look at how he did it.
Whit Scott, the owner, estimates that he spent about $25,000 on the conversion. The whole project took 10 months to complete.
Woman Staying Rent-Free at Boyfriend's House Dragged: 'Almost Moved In'
"We have asked him to please tell her to go home when he's not around because she is a stranger to us," the frustrated poster wrote.
Maryland couple says strangers have moved into the home they just bought and refuse to leave
A couple in Maryland allege that strangers have moved into the home they just bought and now refuse to leave. They had just signed a contract with a bank when the wife drove by the home on Thursday and saw people moving in with a U-Haul truck parked in the driveway. On Friday, they were in the residence and refused to leave. Realtor Melea King told WUSA9 that the wife “panicked a little and called me and said, ‘What is happening here?’”“It seems as though someone has totally tried to take possession of the property,” she added. The...
I was kicked out of my apartment for keeping secret from landlord – now I’m homeless
A WOMAN has been booted from her apartment for keeping a secret from her landlord - now she's homeless. Sophia was abruptly kicked out of her £450-a-week Sydney flat two weeks after moving in. The young woman, who moved from Los Angeles, said her landlord let her go after...
Person gets dozens of cars towed for blocking their driveway
Black Tow Truck Dealing With A CarJonathan Cooper/Unsplash. Would you be mad if you were parked on a street and your car got towed for being just a tiny bit in the way? A poster on Reddit has admitted to getting enough cars towed to where they get Christmas cards from the towing companies for giving them so much business.
My neighbour left me an angry note after I parked in a public space on our street – they don’t even use their driveway
A WOMAN had an angry note left on her car written by a neighbour for parking in a public space. The woman claims that her neighbour also has a driveway that they don't use. In the note, the neighbour reminds the woman that there is an 'unwritten agreement' to let your neighbour park in front of their own house.
Rude customer throws money and ID at cashier for cigarettes, gets escorted out by police
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a teenager I worked a large pharmacy chain as a front end cashier. My job was essentially just to stand there and ring up customers and keep my area tidy and organized. It was easy, yes, but it was soul sucking and even at that young age I knew I didn’t want to do it for long.
Standoff in Santa Monica ends when police let suspect go
A pursuit that turned into an hour-long standoff ended in a bizarre, anti-climactic way Thursday night. The standoff began when a man in a Black Mercedes sedan parked in the middle of Ocean Avenue between Broadway and Colorado Avenue, close to the Santa Monica Pier. The suspect refused to surrender to police despite being boxed in. It continued until police broke down the barricades they had set up and allowed the suspect to drive away. However, the suspect returned to the scene impeding traffic, again. A big crowd began to gather around the area with some bystanders circling the suspect's car while riding a bicycle and skateboard.One car even pulled over beside the suspect for several minutes. The odd incident seemingly ended when a woman approached the sedan and got into the driver's seat before taking the suspect away. Throughout the entire ordeal, a dog could be seen in the suspect's car. Other than trying to negotiate with him, Santa Monica police did not engage the suspect throughout the entire standoff. It is still unclear what the suspect was wanted for.
No more unreasonable cleaning chores or hidden fees for guests, Airbnb announces
Airbnb is preparing to tackle two common annoyances reported by renters: strenuous cleaning chores and hidden fees.
Narcity
Toronto Police Identify A Weekend Homicide Victim & He Was Shot In A Plaza Parking Lot
Toronto Police Service has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that took place Saturday night north of the city. Police said they were called to Midland Avenue and Passmore Avenue in Scarborough just before 6:30 p.m., for reports of unknown trouble. A man was sitting in his vehicle in...
Identify Hidden Cameras in Your Airbnb or Hotel With This Pocket Gadget
The Anti-Spy Camera Finder uses infrared LEDs to identify hidden camera lenses in outlets, decor, and more.
Narcity
BC Lotto Max Winner Was 'Shaking & Crying' When He Found Out But Had To Act Normal At Work
A Lotto Max winner in B.C. had to overcome a whole range of emotions when he found out he won big right before heading to work. Jayson Madarang from Surrey, B.C., bought his lucky ticket from a Petro Canada on Victoria Drive in Vancouver for the October 18 Lotto Max draw.
Comments / 0