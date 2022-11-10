ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Maryland couple says strangers have moved into the home they just bought and refuse to leave

A couple in Maryland allege that strangers have moved into the home they just bought and now refuse to leave. They had just signed a contract with a bank when the wife drove by the home on Thursday and saw people moving in with a U-Haul truck parked in the driveway. On Friday, they were in the residence and refused to leave. Realtor Melea King told WUSA9 that the wife “panicked a little and called me and said, ‘What is happening here?’”“It seems as though someone has totally tried to take possession of the property,” she added. The...
MARYLAND STATE
Jason's World

Person gets dozens of cars towed for blocking their driveway

Black Tow Truck Dealing With A CarJonathan Cooper/Unsplash. Would you be mad if you were parked on a street and your car got towed for being just a tiny bit in the way? A poster on Reddit has admitted to getting enough cars towed to where they get Christmas cards from the towing companies for giving them so much business.
Mary Duncan

Rude customer throws money and ID at cashier for cigarettes, gets escorted out by police

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a teenager I worked a large pharmacy chain as a front end cashier. My job was essentially just to stand there and ring up customers and keep my area tidy and organized. It was easy, yes, but it was soul sucking and even at that young age I knew I didn’t want to do it for long.
CBS LA

Standoff in Santa Monica ends when police let suspect go

A pursuit that turned into an hour-long standoff ended in a bizarre, anti-climactic way Thursday night. The standoff began when a man in a Black Mercedes sedan parked in the middle of Ocean Avenue between Broadway and Colorado Avenue, close to the Santa Monica Pier. The suspect refused to surrender to police despite being boxed in. It continued until police broke down the barricades they had set up and allowed the suspect to drive away. However, the suspect returned to the scene impeding traffic, again. A big crowd began to gather around the area with some bystanders circling the suspect's car while riding a bicycle and skateboard.One car even pulled over beside the suspect for several minutes. The odd incident seemingly ended when a woman approached the sedan and got into the driver's seat before taking the suspect away. Throughout the entire ordeal, a dog could be seen in the suspect's car. Other than trying to negotiate with him, Santa Monica police did not engage the suspect throughout the entire standoff. It is still unclear what the suspect was wanted for. 
SANTA MONICA, CA

