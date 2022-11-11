ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

5 Celebrities That Have Had Homes In BC & One Put An Ice Rink In Their Basement

As one of the most-loved provinces in all of Canada, it's no surprise that some big-time celebrities have chosen to call B.C. their home. Whether it be a part-time pad or full-time residency, there are more than a few celebs that have lived within the province over the years. Some...
Narcity

This Ontario Town Has A Christmas Trail That Leads To Twinkly Shops & Sweet Treats

It's time to plan a winter road trip in Ontario because this quaint town has a holiday trail full of festive stops and sweet treats. The Stratford Christmas Trail runs from November 1 to December 20 and this year it's bigger than ever. The self-guided tour will lead you through the town to 35 unique stops and it's a great way to start your holiday shopping or you can keep the goodies for yourself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy