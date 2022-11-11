Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kinyradio.com
Americans and the Holocaust exhibit travels to Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Mendenhall Valley Library is showing the Americans and the Holocaust exhibit until December 20th. The exhibit opened on November 1st. Andi Hirsh, who was the Outreach and Senior services librarian with Juneau Public Libraries, and is now transferred to Deputy Municipal Clerk with CBJ, talked about the Americans and the Holocaust exhibit visiting Juneau.
kinyradio.com
Column: In Honor of Walter A. Soboleff Day.
Dr. Walter A. Soboleff speaks during the inauguration of Gov. Sean Parnell in Dec. 2010 at Centennial Hall. (Klas Stolpe) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - To me, November will forever be the month of the late Rev. Dr. Walter A. Soboleff. I had the pleasure to sit with him on his 101st birthday on Nov. 14, 2010 in his living room. It was nice to hear, in his own words, his history and not read it in others’ accounts.
kinyradio.com
A Writer Remembers Ethel Lund
Ethel Lund, Aanwoogex' Shtoo.aak, is shown in 2015 next to a leatherwork art piece by Steven Evans depicting Raven stealing the sun. (Klas Stolpe) I first met Ethel Lund when she was 84 years young. I had heard so much about her and thought she would be a wonderful interview. She invited me into her Douglas home and I was expecting a lesson in the Tlingit language or Native land rights or health care reform or how to do a cartwheel on an old gymnasium floor.
kinyradio.com
Southeast Alaska Native Veterans hosted Veteran's Day ceremony
Southeast Alaska Native Veterans, Army Major General Richard Mustion,and Army Lieutenant Colonel Christine Youngquist in group photo (Photo credits Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Friday afternoon, Southeast Alaska Native Veterans Association held a ceremony and luncheon in honor of Veterans Day. Friday afternoon was the Veterans Day Ceremony &...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Gun Club to give away turkeys next weekend
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Gun Club is bringing back their annual Thanksgiving turkey shoot. Mark Kappler, treasurer for Juneau Gun Club, gave the details. "Annual Thanksgiving turkey shoot this year is Saturday, November 19th. It's from 10 am to 3 pm and it's at the Juneau Gun Club and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game Hunter Education facility. That's at 5670 Montana Creek Road."
kinyradio.com
CBJ Assembly to review Avalanche, Landslide Hazard Maps
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau assembly committee of the whole received a detailed report on the response to September slide at Gastineau ave, and were also presented with an preliminary outline to changes to CBJ hazard maps and accompanying code. The report (pg. 44) said the slide was a...
ktoo.org
Juneau’s volunteer workforce not immune to lingering pandemic effects
Some Juneau nonprofits have struggled to find volunteers over the last year. It’s a serious problem for organizations that rely on unpaid staff. Laurie Wolf, the president and CEO of Alaska’s Foraker Group says that’s something she’s seen statewide — and it’s linked to a national phenomenon of people leaving or changing jobs.
kinyradio.com
Snow falls in Juneau, City Public Works Director speaks on snow clearing operations
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - With Juneau getting its first brush with snow, News of the North spoke with Public Works Director Katie Koester about the cities preparedness for the upcoming winter. On Wednesday Juneau got a winter weather advisory that spanned that night and goes on to Thursday afternoon. Koester...
kinyradio.com
Turkey Trot gives away prizes and accepts food donations
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Saturday was the Mendenhall Mall's annual family turkey trot. Geneva Earls, Social Media/Content Creator at the Mendenhall Mall, talked about Saturday's Turkey Trot. "The turkey trot's where we have people come in and they're going to donate food before they walk their 10 laps around the...
kinyradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A weather advisory begins tonight for the Juneau area. Nathan Compton, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Juneau, gave the details on the winter storm. "Winter Weather Advisory for the Juneau area is starting at 9 pm today and it's going to be going through tomorrow...
kinyradio.com
Pilot dead in Matanuska River plane crash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Authorities declared the sole occupant of a plane deceased Thursday after their plane hit a cable before crashing in a river. On Thursday afternoon at 12:48 pm, Alaska Wildlife Troopers received a report of an airplane crash located in the Matanuska River near Mile 77 of the Glenn Highway.
Comments / 0