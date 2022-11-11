Man killed at SE Atlanta apartment complex

A man was killed Thursday evening at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, police said.

Officers were called to the Park Vista apartments on Fisher Road at about 6:30 p.m. regarding a dispute. A man was found with “severe injuries” at the scene and eventually pronounced dead, according to police. The victim’s name was not released.

George Sharrod Johns was later arrested on a charge of murder in connection with the man’s death. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

No other details on the incident were provided, and authorities did not say what caused the victim’s death.

About two hours prior and on the opposite end of the city, police investigated a deadly shooting at a Buckhead apartment building along Lakeside Drive. The victim was found injured and later died at a hospital, police said. A suspect was detained at that scene.

