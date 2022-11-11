ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man killed at SE Atlanta apartment complex

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RuhFh_0j6jFp5A00

A man was killed Thursday evening at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, police said.

Officers were called to the Park Vista apartments on Fisher Road at about 6:30 p.m. regarding a dispute. A man was found with “severe injuries” at the scene and eventually pronounced dead, according to police. The victim’s name was not released.

George Sharrod Johns was later arrested on a charge of murder in connection with the man’s death. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

No other details on the incident were provided, and authorities did not say what caused the victim’s death.

Man dead after shooting at apartment complex near Lenox Square

About two hours prior and on the opposite end of the city, police investigated a deadly shooting at a Buckhead apartment building along Lakeside Drive. The victim was found injured and later died at a hospital, police said. A suspect was detained at that scene.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Driver shot along Downtown Connector, police say

ATLANTA — A 35-year-old man told police he was shot while driving along the Downtown Connector in Atlanta early Sunday morning. Around 3:26 a.m., officers responded to Grady regarding a person who was shot who drove themselves to the hospital. Police say the victim, who was alert, conscious, and...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment

ATLANTA - A man was arrested for a deadly shooting at a Buckhead apartment on Thursday afternoon. Xavier Frison was charged with murder. Atlanta police say he is responsible for the shooting death of a man at the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot during fight over rent, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said someone shot a woman during physical altercation with property management over a late rent payment on Thursday night in southwest Atlanta. Police said she tried to drive herself to Grady Memorial Hospital before flagging down an officer on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The officer...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot several times in drive-by Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police say a man is recovering after a drive-by Atlanta shooting late Thursday evening. Officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Plaza Ln. SW just after 10:10 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Investigators...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man identified as victim in fatal Waffle House shooting

DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting. The identity of the person shot and killed at a DeKalb County Waffle House on Thursday was released by officials. DeKalb Police said that 24-year-old Kaleel Goss was identified on Saturday as the victim of the fatal...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man gunned down in front of vacant NW Atlanta home

ATLANTA - A man has been killed in an overnight shooting outside a vacant home in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX the shooting happened around Friday morning on Pelham Street and Joseph Lowery Boulevard. At the scene, officers found a man gunned down in front of a vacant home.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
81K+
Followers
50K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy