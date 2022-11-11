Read full article on original website
EPA to host open forum on St. Charles water contamination worries this week
This week, the Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public forum where people from St. Charles can talk about problems with the city's drinking water and share their thoughts.
O’Fallon, Mo. hosts gas line rupture meeting Monday, Nov. 14
There have been 28 other digging incidents involving gas lines in O'Fallon since July. Fifteen of them involved mistakenly-marked gas lines.
Restaurant chain closes a west St. Louis County location
ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Walnut Grill, a Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain, has shuttered its Ellisville location in west St. Louis County. Tuesday was the last day of operation for the Ellisville location, officials said. The Ellisville store, which opened in 2014, was the chain's entry into the St. Louis market. The...
KMOV
Developer hopes for greenlight on $15 million entertainment complex slated for O’Fallon, Mo.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A family-friendly entertainment complex planned for O’Fallon could surpass its final hurdle next week as developers seek expedited approval from the O’Fallon City Council. SkyView Partners said the project has been in the works for several years before they decided on a 2.5-acre...
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri forecasted for 1-2 inches of snow Monday night
Mid-Missouri is prepping for some wintry weather starting later Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the area, from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecaster Jared Maples says Columbia and Jefferson City could see one to two inches of snow, with the...
Missourinet
Sullivan Company Furnishes Schools And Businesses With Bulletproof Equipment
The founder of a Missouri business is looking to install bulletproof furniture in school districts across the state to protect students and staff from the threat of an active shooter. Executive Wood Products, based in Sullivan, Missouri, manufactures solid wood products in addition to ballistic resistant furniture that’s designed to protect from shots up to and including 7.62mm rifle rounds from an AK47, AR15, and .308.
Missouri DHSS completes first draft over state recreational marijuana rules
Less than a week after Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana, state regulators have drafted rules as to what that might look like in the near future.
hppr.org
High concentrations of dangerous 'forever chemicals' found in Midwestern rivers, report shows
A survey from Waterkeeper Alliance found chemicals known as PFAS were found in surface waters across the United States with particularly high concentrations found in some rivers in the Midwest. The Missouri Confluence Waterkeeper wasn’t surprised to find dangerous PFAS chemicals in Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County, but...
Seven Missouri House district seats flip: 5 to Democrats, 2 to Republicans
Voters flipped seven Missouri House district seats in the 2022 general election.
Missouri American Water Cold Weather Reminder
As consistent below-freezing weather is predicted, Missouri American Water advises locals and property owners to take precautions to avoid frozen water pipes.
KMOV
Personal property bills jump by 20 percent
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Personal property tax bills are hitting mailboxes and inboxes and many will be shocked to see the increase. “What we’re seeing in the City of St. Louis is about a 20 percent increase on average,” said Michael Dauphin, the assessor for the city. It’s...
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis County Sunday
St. Louis County Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday night.
Major morning backups on Interstate 44 and 55
Due to the winter weather, a major wreck happened on an icy bridge.
mymoinfo.com
Record Snowfall In The Area
(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
Missouri Governor Parson has to appoint new attorney general, and treasurer again
Now that two current Missouri politicians have been elected to new offices, Gov. Mike Parson has a big decision to make.
kttn.com
UPDATED 4:30 pm November 14: Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of northern Missouri beginning tonight
Light snow is expected to overspread northern Missouri from southwest to northeast this evening and continue through much of the overnight period before ending from west to east on Tuesday morning. One to three inches of snow is expected for most locations. Expect slippery road conditions, especially on the Tuesday...
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
First homeless shelter for men opens up in St. Charles County
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Opening the door to success, that's Dareth Jeffers wish for unhoused men. "We are the first and only place for men in St. Charles County," Jeffers said. The executive director and founder explained, in a county of 400,000 residents, there isn't a shelter for single men.
Getting to the bottom of Monday’s gas line strike in O’Fallon, Missouri
FOX 2 has learned city officials in O’Fallon, Missouri, halted digging at a neighborhood fiber broadband installation site after yet another gas line strike earlier this week forced residents on Sunshine Drive to evacuate their homes.
KMBC.com
Questions remain over how legal weed will be sold in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians approved Amendment 3 on Tuesday, making recreational marijuana legal but a lot needs to happen before sales can start. KMBC 9 stopped by a Kansas City dispensary to find out what's next and why some people say parts of the amendment are unfair. Election...
