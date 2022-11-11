Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Winter items needed for JMCSS students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Winter apparel donations are being accepted for Jackson-Madison County School students. The school system says that the donated items will be given to students who or IDed by their school counselors. For more information, contact Rhonda Hear at (731) 506-2413 or rlheard@jmcss.org. Find more local news...
WBBJ
November Adult programs at Jackson Madison County Library
The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for the adults to enjoy this November. NaNoWriMo Write-In November 19, Join other authors who are participating in National Novel Writing Month. BookTok Book Talks (New Program) November 22 at 6:00 pm at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. Game Nights. Every...
WBBJ
Jacksonians reflect on World Kindness Day
JACKSON, Tenn. —Acts of kindness can be expressed in various forms such as smiling at someone, asking someone their story, or even volunteering to name a few. These are some of the ways that World Kindness Day inspires others to use the power of kindness to make a difference globally.
WBBJ
Outback Steakhouse donates over $5k to North Parkway, JMCSS
JACKSON, Tenn. — Our local Outback Steakhouse has made a generous contribution to middle school athletics throughout the Jackson-Madison County School System. On Wednesday, November 9, Outback Steakhouse proprietor Craig Cathey presented a $2,735 check to North Parkway Middle School. The goal is to assist the school’s cross country...
WBBJ
FHU Homecoming Week ends with fellowship
HENDERSON, Tenn. —Freed-Hardeman is a university with many traditions that traces its origins back to 1869. FHU had a church service on Sunday morning to end its Homecoming Week. Director of Alumni at FHU, Chris Ramey gives some details on the special service. “So today is one of our...
WBBJ
Charity Gala returns after 2 years!
JACKSON, Tenn.–After two years missed, the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation hosts its 31st Annual Charity Gala. This year’s gala is bringing focus to two major facilities, the Ayers Children’s Medical Center and the 1st Hospice Home to be in West TN. “Having a hospice house in Jackson...
WBBJ
Nation marks National Nurse Practitioners Week
JACKSON, Tenn. — The week of November 13 through the November 19 is observed as National Nurse Practitioners Week. A nurse practitioner is a registered nurse who had advanced education and clinical training. They are also board certified in a particular field of practice. The purpose of National Nurse...
WBBJ
LIFELINE host local donor competition
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization is asking residents to get competitive. LIFELINE Blood Services in Jackson is hosting a special friendly competition with the Battle of the Armed Forces and Battle of the Badges campaigns. Saturday marks the final day of the competitions and donors have until 6:00 p.m....
WBBJ
First graduation held for Gibson County Veterans Court
TRENTON, Tenn. — The Gibson County Veterans Court held its first graduation on Monday. The Gibson County Veterans Court is a special court that aims for nonviolent law offenders that served in the United States military to be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society. After these veterans are found guilty...
WBBJ
Community parades through downtown Jackson for veterans
JACKSON, Tenn. —The City of Jackson honors veterans with a parade. I’m here at the Veterans Day Parade here in downtown Jackson, where despite the temperatures, everyone is here in attendance to support our veterans. This is the annual Veterans Day Parade that has taken place in the...
WBBJ
City-wide holiday decorating contest announced for Jackson residents, businesses
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is bringing back their holiday decorating contest in a big way. While the contest is typically limited to downtown storefronts, this year the contest is going city-wide. That means all residents and local businesses within Jackson are encouraged to show off their...
WBBJ
Aviation school inspires kids to find their wings
JACKSON, Tenn. —A group at a local airport teaches kids about aviation. The National Organization of Women in Aviation taught kids between the ages of ten and seventeen the different aspects of aviation. The lessons ranged from aviation maintenance all the way to pilot. The organization hopes to inspire...
WBBJ
Community comes together to feed those in need
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local group holds a Feed the Homeless event. On Saturday, the Circle of Love hosted an event to feed the community. Many people from the community were in attendance to get a meal and also to help with the event itself. The event took place on...
WBBJ
William Edward “Bill” Fleming, Jr.
William Edward “Bill” Fleming, Jr., age 55, resident of Michigan City, Mississippi, departed this life Friday morning, November 11, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee. Bill was born May 25, 1967 in Memphis, the son of the late William Edward Fleming, Sr. and Linda Sue Elam...
WBBJ
How to win at holiday hosting
JACKSON, Tenn. — November officially ushers in the holiday season, bringing with it the hustle and bustle we’ve been missing the past couple of years. Recent surveys reveal most Americans plan to travel and spend time with family and friends this holiday season. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Mia Syn...
WBBJ
Army Band performs for veterans at Jackson church
JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday, the West Tennessee Veterans Coalition organized an event at Englewood Baptist Church for veterans to come and enjoy live music, learn about benefits for veterans, and enjoy comradery. “We’re at Englewood Church tonight. We’re holding our 10nth annual Veterans Day Program. This is a different...
WBBJ
Humboldt serves as host for EMS, first responder conference
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Gibson County city’s medical center hosted a one day conference for EMS and first responders. This is the first time since the pandemic that the conference was back. Jonathan Wood, the Program Director for Air Evac Lifeteam, gave some details on the conference.
WBBJ
Jennie Diane Neal
Jennie Diane Neal, age 73, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Funeral services for Mrs. Neal will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Westside Church of Christ in Brownsville, TN with Minister Josh Barnett officiating. The first visitation will be held on Monday evening, November 14, 2022, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN. The second visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 12 Noon – 1:00 PM at the Westside Church of Christ. The burial will take place at Brownsville Memorial Gardens.
WBBJ
U.S. Marine Corps celebrates 247th Birthday!
JACKSON, Tenn.–Birthdays are a time of celebration and that definitely holds true, as some local heroes celebrate one special birthday. November 10th, was the 247th Birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, and a celebration took place on Saturday to have marines join together in true comradery. “I’m just overcome...
WBBJ
Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Dept. mourns the loss of beloved Captain
WEAKLEY CO., Tenn. —Fellow officers, and staff mourn the loss of one of their own. The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department took to social media Sunday morning to announce the loss of their beloved Captain Marty Plunk. Plunk started his career at Weakley County Sheriff’s Department on November 11,1999....
