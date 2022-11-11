Read full article on original website
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Over 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 2.8% for the last session’s close. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 13 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,810.64. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.83% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $16,829.00 and 2.55% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $17,368.00.
via.news
USD/CHF Over 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 2.3598% for the last session’s close. At 15:06 EST on Sunday, 13 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.94. About USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.434% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.94 and 2.851% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.97.
via.news
Nikkei 225 Rises By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 7.15% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 13 November, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $28,112.97. Regarding Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.9% up from its 52-week low and 6.17% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
CBOE Over 25% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 25.08% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:10 EST on Monday, 14 November, CBOE (VIX) is $23.99. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 49.66% up from its 52-week low and 38.39% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.797% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.7971% for the last session’s close. At 14:06 EST on Sunday, 13 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. The EUR/CHF currency pair is one of the best indicators of risk appetite. It has been circling around the 0.99 level for a couple of weeks, unsure of whether to break higher or go lower. It is currently hovering between the 50-Day EMA and 200-Day EMA.
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.21% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 13 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,154.00. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. There are many benefits to owning an index fund....
via.news
USD/JPY Jumps By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 1.0083% for the last session’s close. At 04:06 EST on Monday, 14 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $140.15. Concerning USD/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.912% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $138.89 and 1.623% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $142.47.
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Is 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 9.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 14 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,752.28. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 189586737, 94.49% below its average volume of 3443422565.95. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news
GBP/USD Bullish By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 1.3941% for the last session’s close. At 14:20 EST on Sunday, 13 November, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.19. About GBP/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.854% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.16 and 0.551% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.18.
via.news
USD/JPY Up Momentum: 0.775% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 0.7747% for the last session’s close. At 16:06 EST on Monday, 14 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $139.83. About USD/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.678% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $138.89 and 1.85% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $142.47.
via.news
Copper Futures Over 19% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 19.31% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Sunday, 13 November, Copper (HG) is $3.95. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 3192, 99.99% below its average volume of 16834809095.54. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/EUR Slides By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.85% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:08 EST on Monday, 14 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.97. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.276% up from its 52-week low and 7.642% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 14% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 14.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 14 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,293.17. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 20.49% up from its 52-week low and 12.26% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Canopy Growth Stock Went Up By Over 33% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) jumped by a staggering 33.97% in 21 sessions from $3.15 at 2022-10-28, to $4.22 at 19:51 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 1.88% to $11,323.33, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Slides By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:49 EST on Sunday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.77% to $15,352.69, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Silver Futures Bullish Momentum With A 18% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 18.9% for the last 21 sessions. At 08:03 EST on Sunday, 13 November, Silver (SI) is $21.80. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 73449, 99.99% below its average volume of 16756123993.92. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 13.89% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 14 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,750.10. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 55711568, 85.73% below its average volume of...
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Already 9% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Sorrento Therapeutics‘s pre-market value is already 9.29% up. Sorrento Therapeutics’s last close was $1.83, 72.85% under its 52-week high of $6.74. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) jumping 12.96% to $1.83. NASDAQ jumped...
via.news
Li Auto Stock Jumps By 33% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) jumped by a staggering 33.99% in 10 sessions from $13.63 at 2022-10-31, to $18.26 at 15:12 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.08% to $11,332.88, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Corn Futures Bearish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:52 EST on Sunday, 13 November, Corn (ZC) is $660.25. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 4707, 96.05% below its average volume of 119317.32. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
