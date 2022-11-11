ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wahiawa, HI



KITV.com

Driver dies days after rollover crash on H-1 Freeway near Kapolei

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Oahu man who was critically injured in a single-car crash on the H1-Freeway near Kapolei last week died from his injuries on Sunday. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday on the eastbound H-1 Freeway, near the off-ramp to Kualakai Parkway.
KAPOLEI, HI
KITV.com

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Nimitz Highway over the weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 53-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car on Nimitz Highway over the weekend. The crash happened on Saturday just before 11 p.m. according to Honolulu Police investigators (HPD), the victim may have been walking in the road or trying to cross Nimitz Highway when she was struck by a car in the westbound lanes.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Woman hit along Nimitz Highway hospitalized in critical condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night left a 53-year-old woman in critical condition, according to authorities. Traffic investigators with Honolulu police say the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. A vehicle was heading westbound on Nimitz Highway when the driver hit the woman who was either crossing...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Attempted murder investigation underway in Kahaluu

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An attempted murder investigation has caused police to shut down Lamaula Road in the Kahaluu area, Monday morning. Honolulu Police officers (HPD) are on the scene in a residential neighborhood in the 47-600 block of Lamuala Road. HPD was called out on a reported aggravated assault shortly before 9:45 a.m.
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at 7-Eleven

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Kalihi convenience store late Saturday. Authorities said it happened at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Kalihi Street around 9:30 p.m. According to police, a male suspect flashed a handgun and...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Driver hospitalized, vehicle wrecked in major Kapolei collision

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a major motor vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday, Nov. 9. HPD said they received reports that a 31-year-old man was driving a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV erratically on the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei. Then just about a mile […]
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Speed an apparent factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Ewa area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Speed was a contributing factor in a crash that killed a 27-year-old motorcyclist in the Ewa area on Wednesday, the Honolulu Police Department said. The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. near the Kamakana Street intersection on Geiger Road, involving a small passenger bus. According to HPD, the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 teens seriously injured in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three teenagers were seriously injured in a crash on the H-3 Freeway Halawa-bound early Thursday morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Officials said the crash happened just before 1:50 a.m. near the Harano Tunnel when a car rolled over at a high rate of speed. EMS...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hiker injured after falling on Lulumahu Falls trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters airlifted a woman in her 20s who was knocked unconscious after falling near Lulumahu Falls on Friday afternoon. Rescue crews responded to the scene around 3 p.m. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, a caller reported that the woman fell approximately 3 feet near the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

'All-clear' given following explosives in home on Hala Drive in Kalihi

The all-clear has been given after an explosives scare at an apartment on Hala Drive in Kalihi area forced some residents to evacuate, Thursday morning. 'All-clear' given following explosives in home on Hala Drive in Kalihi | UPDATE. The all-clear has been given after an explosives scare at a home...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Reported gas leak prompts evacuations at Moiliili restaurant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A reported gas leak prompted an evacuation Friday night at the Pieology University restaurant in Moiliili. Firefighters responded to the incident around 6 p.m. on South King Street. The Honolulu Fire Department said workers and customers were asked to evacuate the restaurant as they investigated the odor...
HONOLULU, HI

