KITV.com
Driver dies days after rollover crash on H-1 Freeway near Kapolei
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Oahu man who was critically injured in a single-car crash on the H1-Freeway near Kapolei last week died from his injuries on Sunday. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday on the eastbound H-1 Freeway, near the off-ramp to Kualakai Parkway.
Driver who hit center divider near Kunia Rd. off-ramp has died from injuries
A 31-year-old man who was hospitalized in critical condition after a single-car crash last week has died from his injuries.
KITV.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Nimitz Highway over the weekend
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 53-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car on Nimitz Highway over the weekend. The crash happened on Saturday just before 11 p.m. according to Honolulu Police investigators (HPD), the victim may have been walking in the road or trying to cross Nimitz Highway when she was struck by a car in the westbound lanes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Woman hit along Nimitz Highway hospitalized in critical condition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night left a 53-year-old woman in critical condition, according to authorities. Traffic investigators with Honolulu police say the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. A vehicle was heading westbound on Nimitz Highway when the driver hit the woman who was either crossing...
Motorcycle driver in critical condition after allegedly running red light
On Thursday, Nov. 10 around 2:32 p.m. a black Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 34-year-old male and a gray Jeep, driven by a 27-year-old male collided.
KITV.com
Water main break in Waikiki shuts down parts of Ala Wai Blvd
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Parts of Ala Boulevard flooded Sunday, following an 8" water main break in Waikiki. Two lanes of Ala Wai Boulevard were flooded around 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 13.
Ala Wai to Walina St. lane closures due to main breaks
Honolulu City Officials announced that a water main break is flooding the area.
KITV.com
Attempted murder investigation underway in Kahaluu
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An attempted murder investigation has caused police to shut down Lamaula Road in the Kahaluu area, Monday morning. Honolulu Police officers (HPD) are on the scene in a residential neighborhood in the 47-600 block of Lamuala Road. HPD was called out on a reported aggravated assault shortly before 9:45 a.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at 7-Eleven
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Kalihi convenience store late Saturday. Authorities said it happened at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Kalihi Street around 9:30 p.m. According to police, a male suspect flashed a handgun and...
Injured female youth airlifted at Waimano Falls Trail
Hawai'i Fire Department reported that they successfully rescued an injured female hiker in her teens. She was hiking at Waimano Falls Trail in Pearl City.
Driver hospitalized, vehicle wrecked in major Kapolei collision
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a major motor vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday, Nov. 9. HPD said they received reports that a 31-year-old man was driving a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV erratically on the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei. Then just about a mile […]
HPD search for suspect in deadly Waimanalo hit-and-run
For the Cambra family, this Veterans Day is difficult.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Speed an apparent factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Ewa area
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Speed was a contributing factor in a crash that killed a 27-year-old motorcyclist in the Ewa area on Wednesday, the Honolulu Police Department said. The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. near the Kamakana Street intersection on Geiger Road, involving a small passenger bus. According to HPD, the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 teens seriously injured in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three teenagers were seriously injured in a crash on the H-3 Freeway Halawa-bound early Thursday morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Officials said the crash happened just before 1:50 a.m. near the Harano Tunnel when a car rolled over at a high rate of speed. EMS...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hiker injured after falling on Lulumahu Falls trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters airlifted a woman in her 20s who was knocked unconscious after falling near Lulumahu Falls on Friday afternoon. Rescue crews responded to the scene around 3 p.m. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, a caller reported that the woman fell approximately 3 feet near the...
KITV.com
'All-clear' given following explosives in home on Hala Drive in Kalihi
The all-clear has been given after an explosives scare at an apartment on Hala Drive in Kalihi area forced some residents to evacuate, Thursday morning. 'All-clear' given following explosives in home on Hala Drive in Kalihi | UPDATE. The all-clear has been given after an explosives scare at a home...
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Wahiawa
According to the Honolulu Police Department, the motorist, a 30-year-old male, was driving southbound on Wilikina Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 8 around 9:08 p.m.
Mailbox intentionally set on fire in Kapolei, HPD says.
On Friday, Nov, 11 around 12:27 a.m., the Honolulu Fire Department requested for HPD to show up at the scene of the alleged arson in the third-degree case.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Reported gas leak prompts evacuations at Moiliili restaurant
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A reported gas leak prompted an evacuation Friday night at the Pieology University restaurant in Moiliili. Firefighters responded to the incident around 6 p.m. on South King Street. The Honolulu Fire Department said workers and customers were asked to evacuate the restaurant as they investigated the odor...
Upgrades to Kailua roundabout raises concerns
The roundabout fronting Kalapawai Market on Kalaheo Avenue and Kailua Road leading into Lanikai is getting an upgrade.
