ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPG Talk Radio

Comments / 0

Related
WPG Talk Radio

Please donate: Flu season may impact Red Cross blood supply

The CDC is predicting a severe flu season this year, already reporting an early spike in illnesses. When seasonal illnesses increase, the number of healthy blood donors decreases, leaving the Red Cross blood supply vulnerable to a potential shortage over holidays. Paired with busy holiday schedules, it’s even harder to...
WPG Talk Radio

Cold air has returned to NJ, now let’s talk about rain

So far, the month of November has been quite warm. With the exception of one day — last Wednesday — temperatures every day have risen well above normal. Now, the pendulum has swung in the other direction. Cold air has finally invaded New Jersey (and really, the entire continental United States). So temperatures will end up firmly below normal for the foreseeable future.
WPG Talk Radio

Will the Cost of Gas Ruin your Christmas in NJ?

Gasoline prices in New Jersey have been shooting higher lately and drivers are trying to figure out what’s going to happen next. According to Tom Kloza, the global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, the recent uptick in the cost of gas only really represents a price wobble.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Do We Live Long in NJ? How We Rank Nationally Might Surprise You

It's no surprise to anyone that New Jersey is a very stressful state. There are multiple factors that contribute to this. Most notably, our very high taxes. In fact, stressing about money is one of the biggest issues most of us have in common here in The Garden State. But even when financial stability isn't a problem, it's still hard not to allow the stress of ever-growing taxes to affect us when it comes to living in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Pheasant and Quail Seasons Kick Off Saturday

The eagerly anticipated ringneck pheasant and bobwhite quail seasons commence tomorrow at 8 am. For the opener, 5,790 pheasants will have been released on 24 statewide wildlife management areas (WMAs), the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area (DWGNRA), and Fort Dix. For the bobs, 1200 (600 each) will have been...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

NJ students could soon get required instruction on grieving

It’s something everybody goes through in life, usually on multiple occasions, but it’s rarely discussed and many are unprepared to deal with it. A New Jersey lawmaker is now pushing a plan to help Garden State students understand the grieving process, and how to handle loss in a healthy way.
WPG Talk Radio

South Jersey Fishing: Striper Fishing Hot and Hotter

Okay, so we have some bad weather and subsequent gnarly conditions this weekend, but it should serve to move more striped bass down the coast. After a blitz of huge bass several weekends ago, things slowed significantly on the striper front, and then Boom! last weekend saw a detonation of the bass bite that just seems to be getting better by the day.
WPG Talk Radio

Should You Back Kirk Cousins on Thanksgiving Night With Your New Jersey Sports Book?

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs. By Thanksgiving night, if you are tired of being around your own cousins, you can watch Kirk Cousins. Cousins, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback, will be featured in the Thanksgiving night game, 8:25 EST on NBC TV, as the NFC North’s Vikings host the AFC East’s New England Patriots. New York sports books should begin to post the lines for the games in the coming weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy