TikTok video helps Walmart worker in NJ pay off house, retire
HACKETTSTOWN — It could be the plot of a Hallmark Christmas movie. A TikTok video of a dejected-looking 81-year-old woman in a Walmart breakroom that went viral led to a GoFundMe page that has helped her pay her mortgage allowing her to retire. In a series of videos on...
Please donate: Flu season may impact Red Cross blood supply
The CDC is predicting a severe flu season this year, already reporting an early spike in illnesses. When seasonal illnesses increase, the number of healthy blood donors decreases, leaving the Red Cross blood supply vulnerable to a potential shortage over holidays. Paired with busy holiday schedules, it’s even harder to...
Cold air has returned to NJ, now let’s talk about rain
So far, the month of November has been quite warm. With the exception of one day — last Wednesday — temperatures every day have risen well above normal. Now, the pendulum has swung in the other direction. Cold air has finally invaded New Jersey (and really, the entire continental United States). So temperatures will end up firmly below normal for the foreseeable future.
NJ Residents: Don’t Forget To File For 2019 ‘Anchor Benefit’
The 2019 Anchor Benefit for homeowners and renters is a property tax relief program that was announced by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on June 15, 2022. We are preparing this, so that you have a one stop reminder that contains everything that you need to know about the program and how to file in order to claim your tax relief.
Will the Cost of Gas Ruin your Christmas in NJ?
Gasoline prices in New Jersey have been shooting higher lately and drivers are trying to figure out what’s going to happen next. According to Tom Kloza, the global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, the recent uptick in the cost of gas only really represents a price wobble.
Do We Live Long in NJ? How We Rank Nationally Might Surprise You
It's no surprise to anyone that New Jersey is a very stressful state. There are multiple factors that contribute to this. Most notably, our very high taxes. In fact, stressing about money is one of the biggest issues most of us have in common here in The Garden State. But even when financial stability isn't a problem, it's still hard not to allow the stress of ever-growing taxes to affect us when it comes to living in New Jersey.
Pheasant and Quail Seasons Kick Off Saturday
The eagerly anticipated ringneck pheasant and bobwhite quail seasons commence tomorrow at 8 am. For the opener, 5,790 pheasants will have been released on 24 statewide wildlife management areas (WMAs), the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area (DWGNRA), and Fort Dix. For the bobs, 1200 (600 each) will have been...
Rooster From Funny Farm in Mays Landing, NJ, Missing – $1800 Reward Offered
Squiggy the rooster is missing and the folks at Funny Farm Animal Rescue in Mays Landing are not laughing. The rooster they call "the most famous rooster in the world" flew the coop on Nov 8th and hasn't been seen since. Funny Farm says that day was a busy one with many visitors at the rescue and they are hoping that Squiggy's disappearance was just a mistake.
NJ Gets Millions of Dollars From Google in Location Tracking Settlement
TRENTON – New Jersey will receive around $17.8 million from Google as part of the settlement of a multistate investigation into whether the search engine company misled consumers about how it collects and uses location data. All told, Google will pay $391.5 million to 40 states in what is...
Former Hurricane Nicole’s Rain and Wind Has Reached NJ
Former Hurricane Nicole, now downgraded to a tropical depression, is still on track to impact New Jersey with heavy rain and gusty winds Friday afternoon, coming to an end by Saturday morning. Rain that overspread the area Friday morning will get heavier in the afternoon and evening with gusty winds....
NJ students could soon get required instruction on grieving
It’s something everybody goes through in life, usually on multiple occasions, but it’s rarely discussed and many are unprepared to deal with it. A New Jersey lawmaker is now pushing a plan to help Garden State students understand the grieving process, and how to handle loss in a healthy way.
Proposed NJ Law Defines ‘Central Jersey’ — Some Surprised By What’s Missing
If it gets its own spot on the New Jersey tourism map, then it must exist. Right?. A proposed law waiting for action in the New Jersey Legislature establishes a "Central Jersey" region on paper, which would then have to be included in the state's tourism marketing efforts. "It deserves...
South Jersey Fishing: Striper Fishing Hot and Hotter
Okay, so we have some bad weather and subsequent gnarly conditions this weekend, but it should serve to move more striped bass down the coast. After a blitz of huge bass several weekends ago, things slowed significantly on the striper front, and then Boom! last weekend saw a detonation of the bass bite that just seems to be getting better by the day.
NJ Phone Services Company Pays $100M Over ‘Junk fees’ Allegations
HOLMDEL — A Monmouth County-based home phone services company has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations of deceptive and unfair practices. The Federal Trade Commission announced that it had taken action against Vonage for charging junk fees and trapping customers into unwanted subscriptions. Under the terms of...
Historic Galloway, NJ, Church Transformed into Something You’d Least Expect
Recently, Pomona Union Presbyterian Church was dismantled and transported from Galloway to its new home in Smithville, but it's no longer a house of worship. Over the summer, the church moved from the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. to Village Greene at Historic Smithville, right next to Smithville Bakery.
Reckless! What Happens If You Get Pulled Over for Going 95 MPH in New Jersey
If you love to zip along on any of the glorious highways here in New Jersey, perhaps this can serve as a refresher course as to why you need to observe those speed limit signs that dot the landscape. Anyone who has been in the state for more than 12...
NJ Faces Epic Teacher Shortage – Can it Be Fixed?
As school districts across New Jersey struggle to hire new teachers and retain existing staff, Gov. Phil Murphy is creating a task force to come up with strategies of addressing both issues. The shortage has existed for years but was made worse by the pandemic and the stresses of remote...
Should You Back Kirk Cousins on Thanksgiving Night With Your New Jersey Sports Book?
This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs. By Thanksgiving night, if you are tired of being around your own cousins, you can watch Kirk Cousins. Cousins, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback, will be featured in the Thanksgiving night game, 8:25 EST on NBC TV, as the NFC North’s Vikings host the AFC East’s New England Patriots. New York sports books should begin to post the lines for the games in the coming weeks.
$7 Million Scam: PA Man Admits Bank Fraud Conspiracy That Operated in South Jersey
Federal authorities say a man from Pennsylvania has admitted his role in a bank fraud conspiracy that targeted a dozen different financial institutions in South Jersey and beyond. 57-year-old Muritala Adeowo of Lansdowne, PA, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to commit bank...
Problem at the Polls in NJ Today? Here’s the Number to Call
My friend Tom Szymanski is the Executive Director of the NJGOP. He let me know about a special hotline staffed with experts and attorneys to handle complaints from voters if they encounter any obstacles at the polls. We know that there are irregularities, machines that don't work, and people told...
