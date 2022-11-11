Read full article on original website
Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway
It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
Do This to Protect Your KY, IL, and IN License Plate Registration Stickers
Every year, we have to get new registration decal stickers for our vehicles. Depending on the year, make, model of your car, and state you live in, the new stickers can be pretty pricey. With that comes a chance they could get stolen. If your sticker did get stolen, you...
WANE-TV
Man sentenced to lifetime hunting ban, a first for Indiana
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Hoosier is banned from hunting for life, in a sentencing that’s the first of its kind in the state, according to Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources. A man from West Lafayette, 25-year-old Hanson Pusey, was found to be illegally hunting wild...
wfft.com
West Lafayette man suspended from hunting for life, first suspension of its kind in Indiana
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A West Lafayette man faces multiple charges, fines, and the first lifetime hunting suspension of its kind in Indiana history. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday in Warren County Court to a lifetime hunting suspension along with probation, home detention, and payment of replacement fees from a DNR Law Enforcement investigation involving poaching wild turkeys in Indiana and six other states.
One of Indiana’s Largest Synchronized Christmas Light Shows is Bigger and Brighter Than Ever
The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center is the site of one the largest and most popular Christmas attractions anywhere in the Hoosier State. The Christmas Nights of Lights has become an Indiana family tradition, and this year's display is going to be bigger, brighter, and better than ever. There...
14 Really Awesome Animal Encounter Photos Caught on a Kentucky Trail Cam
A Kentucky trail camera captured some pretty wild and strange animal encounters and we have all the photos. You have to see these pictures they are unbelievable. Angel here and last week I wrote an article about Hilarious Confessions & Questions I have as a Deer Hunter's Wife. One of the things I talked about was my husband's obsession with his deer cameras. He is constantly watching those things like it's a full-time job. The upside to this is every once in a while he will capture something completely amazing.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Meet the Person Who Owns More Land in Indiana Than Anyone Else
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. And, he used it to turn his family farm into a farming empire.
Stunning Fall Foliage Video Shows How Beautiful Indiana Can Be
The Hoosier state oftentimes gets overlooked as a flyover state, but there is truly some beautiful scenery around Indiana, you just have to look. Now Indiana is well known for being a state with a lot of corn, and the Hoosier state comes by it honestly, as Indiana alone produces about 20% of the entire United States' popcorn supply. But contrary to popular belief, there is more than just corn in Indiana! Indiana's state motto is the "crossroads of America" which is a nice way of saying "a lot of people drive through Indiana," but if you stop and look around a little bit you may see some of Indiana's overlooked natural beauty.
Fox 59
Indiana braces for its coldest week of the season
INDIANAPOLIS – After enjoying unusually mild weather through the first half of the month, Indiana will prepare for a plunge into mid-January levels of cold this upcoming week. Our warmest day may barely reach 40. Back to back days were in the 30s this weekend and included 2-3″ of...
cbs4indy.com
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
readthereporter.com
DNR offers free admission to Indiana’s state parks on Black Friday
This year, get outside and enjoy Indiana’s natural spaces on Friday, Nov. 25. Admission is free at all Indiana DNR properties, and you can earn the chance to win nearly everything you need for a great picnic from the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF). The prize package is valued...
Fox 59
Indiana winter weather photo submissions
CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
Indiana’s Favorite Christmas Town Featured in New Holiday Ad for USPS
Have you seen the new holiday ad for the United States Postal Service? It features a very familiar Christmas-themed town located right here in the tri-state!. The newest ad for the holiday season has been unveiled by the United States Postal Service featuring many locations in America with Christmas-themed towns, including our very own Santa Claus, Indiana. The new commercial is aptly titled "Holiday Ready" as the goal of the ad is to share the message of gift-giving, and shipping throughout the holiday season with USPS. The 30-second ad takes potential customers on a cross-country road trip and features locations such as Holiday Hills in Illinois, Snowflake in Arizona, Garland located in Texas, North Pole in New York, and Santa Claus here in southern Indiana. The commercial also features the song "Holiday Road" by Lindsey Buckingham.
Order in the Court! Here are 15 of Indiana’s Most Beautiful County Courthouses
I have always been a fan of old buildings and old architecture. Full transparency here – I know nothing about architecture. I couldn’t tell you the difference between Classical, Victorian, or Art Deco if my life depended on it. All I know is that I love how old buildings look and the creativity, skill, and craftsmanship that went into building them. I love history, and I love to think about the stories old buildings could tell. Old buildings just seem to have personality, especially compared to a lot of newer buildings that all look the same. Some of the most interesting and beautiful old buildings in Indiana are county courthouses.
WANE-TV
‘Am I in the right place?’ Gov. Holcomb addresses climate gathering in Egypt
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb (R) took his sunny message of Hoosier progress to Egypt this week to address the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). “Far from being irrelevant to the world’s energy transition, Indiana is at the heart of it all,” Holcomb...
WISH-TV
Two arrested following police chase through 3 Indiana counties
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through three counties, the Indiana State Police says. Shorty after 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a Home Depot in Seymour after receiving reports of an attempted theft. When officers arrived the suspects left the property in a U-Haul truck.
Stimulus payments of $325 likely coming your way
money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Indiana, you likely have some great news: a check or deposit of $325 is coming your way from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue.
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
wfyi.org
Indiana boosts state government employee paychecks to fight turnover
Indiana lost more state government workers than it could hire during the last few years. And it costs the state a lot of money to constantly try to replace them, a recent state compensation study report found. A new state employee pay plan went into effect this week to better...
