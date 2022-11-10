Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Paul Finebaum blasts Lane Kiffin following Alabama loss
Paul Finebaum was critical of one SEC coach after Week 11. The ESPN personality came down on Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday. The Rebels lost 30-24 in Oxford against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, a game that came down to the final possession. However, the Rebels were unsuccessful in their attempt to score a touchdown.
How To Watch: No. 8 Alabama vs. Austin Peay
The Crimson Tide return home after defeating Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss
Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
Pete Thamel provides harrowing update on future of Neal Brown, West Virginia Mountaineers
Pete Thamel of ESPN provided a harrowing update on the future of Neal Brown at West Virginia. According to the college football analyst, Brown’s job could be on the line over the rest of the 2022 season, with a decision that the Mountaineers head football coach wouldn’t like squarely on the table.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel gets a laugh at the expense of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel can be savage when he wants to be. And he wanted to be on Monday. Heupel was asked by a reporter about there not being as many “fake injuries” during games this season. Tennessee’s head coach interrupted the reporter to point out...
College Football Player Killed In Shooting Sunday Night
An active Virginia Cavaliers football player was reportedly among those killed during a shooting in Charlottesville on Sunday night. D'Sean Perry, a defensive end and linebacker for the Virginia football team, has reportedly been killed. A shooting reportedly took place on Virginia's campus on Sunday night, leaving three people dead...
Georgia, LSU set for SEC Championship Game: Date, time, series history
History shows winning the SEC Championship Game is pretty important. Since the 2014 season, every winner of this game has advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Sometimes, even not winning the SEC title can help you make the playoff, too. Given the SEC's recent domination over ...
247Sports Composite No. 1 prospect DJ Wagner ready to make the call
As reported by 247Sports national recruiting analyst, Travis Branham, last week, 247Sports Composite No. 1 overall prospect DJ Wagner is ready to make the call. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. According to Branham, Wagner will announce his college decision at...
Pac-12 Offensive Coordinator Fired Sunday Night
Another Sunday night, another college football coaching change. According to reports out of California, the Cal Bears have fired two prominent offensive coaches on Sunday evening. Both offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure have been fired by the Pac-12 program. "Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and...
COLUMN: Scangarello's Fate Sealed After Dreadful Vanderbilt Loss
It seems as though the fate of first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scanagrello was sealed on Saturday afternoon in the eyes of Big Blue Nation following the Wildcats' 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt. Head coach Mark Stoops after the game said that he wasn't considering any coaching staff changes ...
Todd McShay Calls SEC True Freshman "A Special Talent"
True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins has impressed early in his college football career. The LSU defender has already started to earn future NFL draft pick consideration due to his freak athleticism and natural talent. During Saturday's game between LSU and Arkansas, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay dubbed Perkins a "special...
Instant reaction: Dan Lanning’s inexperience finally costs the Ducks
Bo Nix was jumping up and down begging to come back in next to Dan Lanning. Instead, the Ducks decided to keep in backup Ty Thompson for a 4th-and-1 on their own 33-yard line. Running back Noah Whittington slipped down and failed to get the first down, which set Washington up for a game-winning field goal and the Huskies upset Oregon 37-34. Nix seemingly suffered a knee injury at the end of a 20-play, 91-drive that ultimately ended up with a field goal for the 34-27 lead. A touchdown would have been crucial there, but Oregon settled for a field goal. That was four...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to killing of 3 Virginia football players by ex-Cavalier
Another act of senseless violence occurred yet again on Sunday night after it was reported that a former running back on the Virginia Cavaliers roster shot three Cavaliers dead, and wounded two others in an unfortunate encounter. University president James E. Ryan confirmed that Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were the ones who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
Alabama Football Schedule: Crimson Tide takes on Austin Peay with CFP hopes alive
Alabama football schedule: Week 12 Week 12 – Alabama vs Austin Peay Governors Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov.
Look: There's Snow On The Field Before Major SEC Game Today
It appears the weather will play a factor in this Saturday's clash between Arkansas and LSU. Moments ago, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated shared a photo of the current scene at Razorback Stadium. The field has a thin layer of snow on it. Snow is not in the forecast for...
Daniel Harris de-commits from Georgia football
Georgia is back down to 20 commitments. Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep four-star cornerback Daniel Harris de-committed from Georgia on Monday. Penn State is the program with momentum in his recruitment after hosting him on an official visit on June 24, but Georgia will continue to recruit Harris to potentially get him back in the class. Harris initially committed to Georgia on July 1 after also taking official visits to Michigan (June 3), Ohio State (June 10), and Georgia (June 17). The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect is considered the nation's No. 154 overall prospect, No. 18 cornerback, and No. 37 overall recruit in the state of Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
Texas A&M Extends Skid, Loses at Auburn
The Texas A&M Aggies clinched their first losing season since 2008.
UVA shooting victim played high school football in Tennessee
One of the three University of Virginia victims killed in a shooting Sunday night was a former high school football player in Tennessee.
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Revealed His Heisman Trophy Top 4
The Heisman Trophy race is taking form with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Following Week 11's action, Paul Finebaum broke down his top candidates on Sunday morning's SportsCenter. Via Saturday Down South's Adam Spencer, Finebaum put CJ Stroud first on his hypothetical ballot after tossing five touchdowns...
ESPN
Women's college basketball Power Rankings: South Carolina No. 1, Ohio State on the move
South Carolina and Stanford appeared to be on a collision course for the women's college basketball national championship game last season before UConn derailed the Cardinal in the semifinals. The Gamecocks and Cardinal have started this season ranked 1-2 -- and hold those same spots in our inaugural Power Rankings for the 2022-23 season -- and we'll get to see the superpowers clash on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, ABC).
