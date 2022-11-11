Read full article on original website
UPDATE 1-U.S. wheat ratings improve; corn, soy harvests nearly done -USDA
(Recasts; updates with USDA figures) CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 32% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from the previous week and above an average of analyst expectations for a 1-point improvement. Still, the ratings are down significantly from this time a year ago, when 46% of the winter wheat crop was rated good to excellent. Wheat farmers in the southern Plains remain in the grip of a drought, exacerbated by a third straight year of the La Nina weather phenomenon. The USDA said last week that 74% of the U.S. winter wheat production area was experiencing drought as of Nov. 8, unchanged from a week earlier. Cold temperatures expected this week in the Plains and Midwest should help push the wheat crop into dormancy, limiting its moisture needs until growth resumes in the spring. Nonetheless, the poor ratings come at a time when U.S. wheat supplies are already tight. The USDA has projected that domestic wheat stocks will drop to 571 million bushels by the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, a 15-year low. The U.S. harvest of corn and soybeans is nearly complete. The USDA said the soybean harvest was 96% finished, just behind the average analyst estimate of 97% but ahead of the five-year average of 91%. For corn, the harvest was 93% complete, matching trade expectations and ahead of the five-year average of 85%. The United States is the world's largest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil. All figures in percent: Category Analyst Analyst USDA average range last week USDA this week Corn harvested (percent) 93 92-94 87 93 Soybeans harvested (percent) 97 96-98 94 96 Winter wheat planted (percent) 96 94-98 92 96 Winter wheat conditions* 31 29-35 30 32 *Percent good/excellent (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)
GRAINS-Soybeans slip on firm dollar, Chinese demand hopes curb losses
Soybeans fall after rally, China demand hopes support. China eases COVID-19 curbs, raise expectations of higher demand. U.S. dollar steadies after Fed caution on inflation. (Recasts with change in market direction, adds quote) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid on Monday with a firm dollar...
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn end lower as crude oil sags; wheat firms
CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures fell on Monday on spillover pressure from crude oil along with uncertainty about export demand for U.S. supplies of both crops, analysts said. But wheat futures rose on signs of global export demand while traders continued to monitor prospects for...
India's state wheat stock halves from a year ago
NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Indian wheat stocks held in government warehouses were half the level of a year ago on Nov. 1, government data showed on Monday, but inventories were marginally higher than the official target. Wheat reserves in state stores totalled 21 million tonnes at the start...
Argentina's wheat exports to fall sharply as drought shrinks crop
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat exports this season will not quite reach half of last season's shipments, the Rosario Grains Exchange (BCR) said on Friday, with only 7 million tonnes of exports expected after months of dry weather halved the 2022/2023 harvest. During the previous 2021/2022 crop,...
GRAINS-Chicago grains ease as firm dollar, China demand weigh
* China COVID-19 cases revive demand worries * Dollar rebounds as Fed official cools interest rate hopes * Grain market eyes ongoing Ukraine corridor talks (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans edged lower on Monday, curbed by a rebound in the dollar and renewed doubts about Chinese demand after a rise in COVID-19 cases in the world's second-largest economy. Grain markets were also monitoring discussions over renewing an export corridor from war-torn Ukraine before a deadline next weekend, with Moscow citing constructive talks with United Nations officials while saying agreement was yet to be reached. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.5% at $14.42-1/2 bushel by 1252 GMT. CBOT wheat edged down 0.4% to $8.10-1/2 a bushel and corn fell 0.4% to $6.55-1/4 a bushel. Grain markets were buoyed on Friday by a weaker dollar and news that China would ease some coronavirus-related restrictions. However, the announcement of the highest number of local COVID-19 cases in China in over six months and worries in crude oil markets about soft Chinese demand cooled sentiment in crop markets too. China is the world's largest soybean importer. Comments by a U.S. Federal Reserve official about interest rates also dampened investor hopes sparked by lower than expected October inflation. Wheat markets have been capped by competitive prices of Russian wheat as well as hopes the U.N.-backed shipping corridor from Ukraine will be prolonged. Saudi state buyer SAGO on Monday said it had bought just over 1 million tonnes of wheat, much more than it had sought in the tender, with traders suggesting Russian wheat may be used to cover a large part of the optional-origin purchase. The ongoing talks over the Black Sea grain corridor were part of a busy geopolitical agenda, with the U.S. and Chinese presidents meeting on Monday ahead of a summit of G20 nations. The wheat market was also wrestling with Argentine supply. The country's wheat exports this season will not quite reach half of last season's, the Rosario Grains Exchange said on Friday. The return of rain may provide some pre-harvest relief to drought-affected wheat crops, although later-developing corn and soybeans may benefit more, traders said. Prices at 1252 GMT Last Chang Pct End Ytd Pct e Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 810.50 -3.25 -0.40 770.75 5.16 CBOT corn 655.25 -2.75 -0.42 593.25 10.45 CBOT soy 1442.50 -7.50 -0.52 1339.25 7.71 Paris wheat 325.75 -1.50 -0.46 276.75 17.71 Paris maize 318.25 -1.75 -0.55 226.00 40.82 Paris rape 629.00 -7.25 -1.14 754.00 -16.58 WTI crude oil 87.79 -1.17 -1.32 75.21 16.73 Euro/dlr 1.03 0.00 -0.37 1.1368 -9.27 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Bull markets: Long tail?
When thinking about stored corn, soybeans, and wheat, as well as the upcoming year’s crops, it is important to note that prices reached decade-high levels in 2022. Increased demand, supply disruptions, and speculative buying (as measured by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission) were all factors driving prices higher. The...
UPDATE 4-Tyson Foods earnings miss estimates as pork, beef sales weaken
(Adds latest share price; comments from CEO and analyst) Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc shares slumped 2% on Monday after the U.S. meat processor said declining demand for pork and premium beef contributed to lower-than-expected quarterly earnings. Food companies like Tyson are grappling with increased costs for items...
GRAINS-Soybeans rise for second session as China eases COVID curbs
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans gained more ground on Monday, as China's decision to ease some COVID-19 restrictions triggered hopes for improved economic activity and higher demand in the world's top importer of the oilseed. Wheat rose on uncertainty over supplies from the Black Sea region, while corn...
UPDATE 1-Tyson Foods sees sales above estimates on steady demand
(Adds details on results, background) Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. meatpacker Tyson Foods Inc on Monday forecast full-year sales above Wall Street estimates, signaling steady demand for its higher-priced chicken and beef despite decades-high levels of inflation. Packaged food makers like Tyson Foods have so far witnessed very little pushback...
USDA Crop Progress Report | November 14, 2022
In this week's Crop Progress Report, the USDA indicates that corn and soybean harvests are nearing the finish. Meanwhile, the winter wheat crop condition continues to improve. Read the full article here.
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Nov. 7
PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing and emergence stages, along with harvest progress for grain maize and crop conditions for soft wheat, winter barley and grain maize, covering week 44 ending Nov. 7. Figures are percentages of the expected crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 44 average in France 92 76 Week 43 2022 84 61 Week 44 2021 86 61 WINTER BARLEY SOWN EMERGED Week 44 average in France 97 88 Week 43 2022 93 77 Week 44 2021 94 78 DURUM WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 44 average in France 50 13 Week 43 2022 23 3 Week 44 2021 36 4 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTED Week 44 average in France 100 Week 43 2022 99 Week 44 2021 81 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 44 average in France 0 0 2 98 0 Week 43 2022 0 0 1 99 0 Week 44 2021 0 0 1 97 2 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 44 average in France 0 0 2 98 1 Week 43 2022 0 0 1 98 1 Week 44 2021 0 0 1 98 1 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 44 average in France 9 20 30 38 4 Week 43 2022 10 21 27 38 4 Week 44 2021 0 1 10 76 13 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide)
India's 2021/22 palm oil imports fall 4.8% y/y, soyoil rise-trade body
MUMBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in 2021/22 fell 4.8% from a year ago as the overseas buying of soyoil jumped 45.3% to a record high after Indonesia restricted shipments of the tropical oil, a leading trade body said on Monday. The country's palm oil imports in...
UPDATE 1-India's 2021/22 palm oil imports fall as soyoil dents market share
Palm oil imports fall to 7.9 mln T from 8.3 mln T yr ago. Soyoil imports rise to 4.17 mln T vs 2.87 mln T yr ago. (Adds details, trader's comment) MUMBAI/BENGALURU, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in 2021/22 fell 4.8% from a year earlier as overseas buying of soyoil jumped 45.3% to a record high after Indonesia restricted shipments of palm oil, a trade body said on Monday.
3 farmers talk successes and mistakes of 2022 growing season
KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. Just like that, winter temperatures arrived last Friday as the windchill registered 2 degrees above zero. That is a lot colder than usual for this time of the year in western Iowa. Luckily, we were able to finish our corn harvest off last week before the deep freeze set in.
Russian wheat rises on stronger rouble, talks to prolong Black Sea export deal
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rose last week as the rouble strengthened and as talks about extending the Black Sea deal allowing Ukrainian shipments continued, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in December were at $317.5 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, up $5.5 from a week earlier, IKAR said in a note. Russia's grain exports at 1.0 million tonnes last week were unchanged from the previous week, another consultancy, Sovecon said, citing port data. "There are a lot of complaints both from exporters and domestic consumers about the lack of railcars," it said. Farmers have already planted winter grains on 17.5 million hectares, compared with 18.2 million hectares around the same date a year ago, the consultancy said. Overall weather conditions remain fine for development of the winter crops, Sovecon said, adding that rains in the southern regions would improve crop conditions in this key winter wheat-producing region. The harvesting of the current sunflower seeds crop lags badly, Sovecon said. Only 64% of the area has been harvested by now, while typically it is above 90% at this time of the year, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,825 rbls/t +50 rbls wheat, European part ($212.9) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 21,050 rbls/t +75 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,750 rbls/t -425 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 30,300 rbls/t +150 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,300/t -$50 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,250/t +$20 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $767.5/t +$4.7 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Nov. 10: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 152.4 105.0 24.4 7.8 11.6 Crop, as of same 122.5 78.1 18.8 13.0 15.1 date in 2021 Yield, 3.36 3.59 3.09 5.80 1.82 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.74 2.81 2.39 5.39 1.59 date in 2021 Harvested area, 45.3 29.2 7.9 1.4 6.4 mln hectares Harvested area, 44.8 27.8 7.9 2.4 9.5 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. ($1 = 60.2500 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Susan Fenton)
3 Big Things Today, November 14, 2022
Soybeans futures were lower in overnight trading amid signs of rising global production and favorable weather in parts of South America. Last week, Brazil's national supply company CONAB said it now expects the country's soybean crop at about 153.5 million metric tons. That's up from a month-earlier projection of 152.4 million tons.
Argentina rains will speed up stalled soy planting, analysts say
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Rains in Argentina's farm belt over the weekend will allow farmers to speed up the delayed planting of soybeans, analysts at the country's two major grain exchanges said on Monday, a boost for the world's top soy oil and meal exporter. Argentina's 2022/23 farming...
15 minutes with cheesemakers Kevin and Shelby Lussier
Growing up on a dairy farm, Kevin Lussier believed there was no better life. From learning how to drive a tractor to working cows with his parents, the young Lussier knew following in his parents’ footsteps was a career he wanted to pursue. Before he could, his parents had...
Corn and soybean harvest nearly complete; winter wheat condition continues to improve
The United States Department of Agriculture released its 33rd Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Nov. 13, 93% of...
