Henry County native Jason Heyward is officially an unrestricted free agent after being granted his unconditional release by the Chicago Cubs on Monday. The team announced the move, which includes resolving the remainder of Heyward's contract. He was owed $22 million for the 2023 season as part of the eight-year, $184 million deal he signed in free agency. The Cubs won the World Series in his first season with the team in 2016.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO