NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – Recently, the Career Programs department at Craven Community College was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation. The Gene Haas Foundation is one that donates to manufacturing education programs and the community. In 2020 alone, the foundation awarded more than $20 million. The funds will be used for […]

NEW BERN, NC ・ 16 MINUTES AGO