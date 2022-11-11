College Soccer Notebook: Twenhafel, Mladenov on collision course, Cesar anchors PLU at NCAA D3 Championships; plus more on other Alaskans

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
DeBoer Reaches UW Milestone Victory That He Shares with Petersen
The new coach continues to show he was the right man for the job.
chicowildcats.com
Wildcats bow to Seattle Pacific in 2022–23 season opener
The Chico State men's basketball team opened the 2022–23 season Friday with a challenging matchup against a solid Seattle Pacific squad to kick off the two-day Conference Crossover Challenge in Azusa, and though the Wildcats led by as many as eight points early in the second half, it would be the Falcons that would emerge victorious, outscoring the 'Cats 50-37 over the final 18 minutes to post an 84-79 victory at the Felix Event Center.
Chronicle
T-Birds Blank Lions, Clinch First Semifinal Spot Ever
Before the postseason began, the Tumwater soccer team went on its annual “History Walk,” a group trip through the school’s halls well-decorated with athletic accomplishments to remember the heights previous squads had reached. Next year’s History Walk will feature a new high-point. Back on their home...
Everyone said the same thing about the Oregon-Washington game
Oregon and Washington squared off on Saturday night in Eugene for a big Pac-12 matchup. The game had fans and observers saying the same thing: what a great uniform matchup. Oregon was wearing all yellow uniforms, while Washington was in all purple, save for their gold helmets. The uniform matchup...
Can't-slow-us-down Sedro-Woolley scores quick knockout over reigning Class 2A runner-up Tumwater
TUMWATER, Wash. – Sedro-Woolley was delayed by traffic coming from Skagit County in its return to the WIAA playoffs after a six-year absence. But nothing delayed the Cubs' fast start Friday night against returning state runner-up Tumwater. Quarterback Carsten Reynolds threw for a touchdown and ran ...
Tumwater, November 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Lynden High School soccer team will have a game with Tumwater High School on November 12, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Tri-City Herald
What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon Lost to Washington
On Saturday night, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks lost a thrilling shootout to No. 25 Washington Huskies 37-34 in Eugene. Head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters after the game. Below is a transcript of his postgame press conference. Opening Statement. "Well, certainly not the result we had hoped for....
KING-5
HS Football State Playoffs: DQ Big Game - Woodinville vs. Sumner
Highlights of Sumner's 31-0 win over Woodinville in the DQ Big Game. 1st Round of the State Playoffs.
The Suburban Times
Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
'Super pod' of orcas spotted four days in a row in western Washington
SEATTLE — The orca pods are showing off in western Washington this week. Thursday marked four days in a row that a “super pod” of orcas was spotted. It even delayed a couple of ferries between Seattle and Vashon Island. A super pod happens when the J,...
secretseattle.co
These Seattle Train Routes Were Named Two Of The Most Scenic Winter Rides In The US
Looking to take a relaxing getaway this winter? Travel + Leisure just compiled a ranking of the most scenic winter train routes in the US, and not one but two Seattle train routes made the list. Both routes depart from Seattle but each offers something uniquely special. Read on for...
secretseattle.co
Seattle’s University Of Washington Ranked As One Of The World’s Top 10 Schools
U.S. News just released their 2022-2023 Best Global Universities Rankings and Seattle’s University of Washington earned an impressive spot on the list. Out of 2,000 schools in the world, University of Washington ranked among the top 10. This places the University of Washington on a global tier along with Harvard University, University of Oxford, and other elite schools.
Road rage incidents rising across western Washington
WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years. On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish. Law enforcement officials...
A new Sea-Tac-sized airport is needed. No one wants it, but ‘handwriting is on the wall’
“But it’s not just your backyard. It’s your whole yard. And your house. My livelihood, yeah, it would cease to exist.”
Chronicle
Outdoors Report: Adna Man Lands 45-Pound Chinook in Lewis River
The fish pictured here were caught by Adna resident Marvin Keller on the Lewis River Tuesday, Nov. 8. "The Chinook was estimated to be 45 pounds," Keller wrote. The fish was "safely returned to the river to complete his spawning cycle," Keller said. The Chronicle publishes photos from successful local fishing and hunting outing. To be included, send photos and details to news@chronline.com.
This Is The Best Burrito In Washington
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ingraham teacher swears, blames Seattleites who ‘didn’t vote blue’ for school shooting
In a profane Instagram post by an Ingraham High School teacher holed up in Tuesday’s student-involved shooting, the instructor blames voters who didn’t vote for progressive candidates in the state’s general election for the killing of another student at the northwest Seattle campus. With some of his...
Yakima Herald Republic
Review: Lizzo treats Seattle to postelection-night cleanse
Twenty-four hours after America bit its nails and watched over-caffeinated TV pundits talk in circles about metaphorical “waves” for 12 hours, Seattle got the restorative treatment the whole country needed after a tense Election Day. Lizzo, pop's goddess of self-love and self-care, brought her fountain of joy to the Emerald City on Wednesday as her Special tour pulled into a sold-out Climate Pledge Arena.
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Emerald City.
New $19 minimum wage passes in Tukwila
It was a landslide in Tukwila. A $19 minimum wage is coming to the area. About 83% of voters approved the ordinance in the midterm elections. Initiative Measure #1 would bring the Tukwila minimum wage in line with SeaTac’s. According to Raise the Wage Tukwila, large employers with over...
Comments / 0