College Soccer Notebook: Twenhafel, Mladenov on collision course, Cesar anchors PLU at NCAA D3 Championships; plus more on other Alaskans

The Chico State men's basketball team opened the 2022–23 season Friday with a challenging matchup against a solid Seattle Pacific squad to kick off the two-day Conference Crossover Challenge in Azusa, and though the Wildcats led by as many as eight points early in the second half, it would be the Falcons that would emerge victorious, outscoring the 'Cats 50-37 over the final 18 minutes to post an 84-79 victory at the Felix Event Center.

CHICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO