ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

College Soccer Notebook: Twenhafel, Mladenov on collision course, Cesar anchors PLU at NCAA D3 Championships; plus more on other Alaskans

By Van Williams
alaskasportsreport.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chicowildcats.com

Wildcats bow to Seattle Pacific in 2022–23 season opener

The Chico State men's basketball team opened the 2022–23 season Friday with a challenging matchup against a solid Seattle Pacific squad to kick off the two-day Conference Crossover Challenge in Azusa, and though the Wildcats led by as many as eight points early in the second half, it would be the Falcons that would emerge victorious, outscoring the 'Cats 50-37 over the final 18 minutes to post an 84-79 victory at the Felix Event Center.
CHICO, CA
Chronicle

T-Birds Blank Lions, Clinch First Semifinal Spot Ever

Before the postseason began, the Tumwater soccer team went on its annual “History Walk,” a group trip through the school’s halls well-decorated with athletic accomplishments to remember the heights previous squads had reached. Next year’s History Walk will feature a new high-point. Back on their home...
TUMWATER, WA
High School Soccer PRO

Tumwater, November 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Lynden High School soccer team will have a game with Tumwater High School on November 12, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
TUMWATER, WA
Tri-City Herald

What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon Lost to Washington

On Saturday night, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks lost a thrilling shootout to No. 25 Washington Huskies 37-34 in Eugene. Head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters after the game. Below is a transcript of his postgame press conference. Opening Statement. "Well, certainly not the result we had hoped for....
EUGENE, OR
The Suburban Times

Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup

City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
PUYALLUP, WA
secretseattle.co

Seattle’s University Of Washington Ranked As One Of The World’s Top 10 Schools

U.S. News just released their 2022-2023 Best Global Universities Rankings and Seattle’s University of Washington earned an impressive spot on the list. Out of 2,000 schools in the world, University of Washington ranked among the top 10. This places the University of Washington on a global tier along with Harvard University, University of Oxford, and other elite schools.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Road rage incidents rising across western Washington

WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years. On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish. Law enforcement officials...
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Outdoors Report: Adna Man Lands 45-Pound Chinook in Lewis River

The fish pictured here were caught by Adna resident Marvin Keller on the Lewis River Tuesday, Nov. 8. "The Chinook was estimated to be 45 pounds," Keller wrote. The fish was "safely returned to the river to complete his spawning cycle," Keller said. The Chronicle publishes photos from successful local fishing and hunting outing. To be included, send photos and details to news@chronline.com.
ADNA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Review: Lizzo treats Seattle to postelection-night cleanse

Twenty-four hours after America bit its nails and watched over-caffeinated TV pundits talk in circles about metaphorical “waves” for 12 hours, Seattle got the restorative treatment the whole country needed after a tense Election Day. Lizzo, pop's goddess of self-love and self-care, brought her fountain of joy to the Emerald City on Wednesday as her Special tour pulled into a sold-out Climate Pledge Arena.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

New $19 minimum wage passes in Tukwila

It was a landslide in Tukwila. A $19 minimum wage is coming to the area. About 83% of voters approved the ordinance in the midterm elections. Initiative Measure #1 would bring the Tukwila minimum wage in line with SeaTac’s. According to Raise the Wage Tukwila, large employers with over...
TUKWILA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy