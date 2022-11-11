Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Frozen with Desire 6,200 Diamond Sculpture to Exhibit at Art Miami Miami, FLNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major grocery store chain opened another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersCutler Bay, FL
Related
cre-sources.com
West Marine Relocates HQ From Cali, Inks 50,000 SF Lease Deal
NAI/Merin Hunter Codman, the property leasing and management company of 1 East Broward, an iconic 19-story, 350,000-square-foot office building in Fort Lauderdale, welcomed West Marine, the nation’s leading retailer for the sailing, boating, fishing and watersports markets, to its new 50,000-square-foot corporate headquarters at 1 East Broward. 1 East...
Watch: Historic Deauville Beach Resort hotel imploded in Miami Beach
A historic hotel that had long decorated the Miami Beach skyline was imploded Sunday morning after it had fallen into disrepair.
NBC Miami
WATCH IMPLOSION: Miami Beach's Deauville Beach Resort Goes Down Marking End of an Era
The decaying hotel at Miami Beach's historic Deauville Beach Resort, which once played host to everyone from the Beatles to President John F. Kennedy, was imploded Sunday morning after it was declared an unsafe structure. The implosion of the Deauville hotel tower at 6701 Collins Avenue occured Sunday at 8...
Click10.com
South Florida La Granja location, California Pizza Kitchen ordered shut last week
Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. As of this post, Talay Thai has not been re-inspected and has not been allowed to re-open. All the others mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered...
Landmark Tower hotel, resilient in pink, reopens at The Boca Raton
The Boca Raton, the vast resort that has welcomed thousands of well-heeled guests since the 1920s, has reopened its signature pink 27-floor Tower hotel in what amounts to a capstone of the property’s redevelopment. “The relaunch of Tower is a significant milestone in the evolution of The Boca Raton. It further defines our property as one of the world’s most distinguished resorts and private ...
islandernews.com
Downtown Miami’s Starlite hotel to be demolished
This past week, a full demolition permit has been issued by the City of Miami for the Starlite Hotel on Calle 8 and its history of hidden parking, hourly rates, disco balls, and mirrored ceilings. The property was sold to Optimum USA Brickell 2 LLC in 2014 for $24.8 million....
Death By Pizza: How this popular pandemic pop-up opened its first brick-and-mortar in Delray Beach
When Delray Beach’s Death By Pizza barnstormed into Instagram feeds in summer 2020, the pandemic pop-up amassed a sizable cult following while selling out 400 Detroit-style pies a night. The pizzeria’s tantalizing deep-dish rectangles (with death metal-style logo) sold out in minutes via an online registration window. If your lightning-fast fingers managed to order one at noon Monday, you’d ...
allamericanatlas.com
33 Incredible Things to Do in Miami Alone (2022)
You’ll have no trouble creating memorable experiences in the “Magic City”!. From bright, sandy beaches, to modern art and architecture, to some of the best food you’ll ever taste, Miami’s one of the most unique places to visit in Florida, and there’s plenty of fun in store for you on your solo trip.
iheart.com
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Miami
There's no shortage of steakhouses in the country, especially in Miami. So, where can you find the best one in the city?. According to Yelp, the No. 1 steakhouse in the Magic City is La Cosecha Argentinian Steakhouse! Located in Medley, this upscale restaurant provides some gorgeous and delicious entrees, including black Angus skirt steak, tomahawk steaks, bone-in ribeye, beef tenderloin medallion, and much more options.
This Is Florida's Top Mexican Restaurant
LoveFood pinpointed the best Mexican restaurant in every state.
weddingchicks.com
An Intimate and Romantic Sunrise Wedding at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens
Picture this... an intimate and romantic wedding celebration amidst Italian Renaissance gardens and native woodland landscapes. Add to that an early morning ceremony amidst the beautiful sunrise... this is what wedding dreams are made of! If you haven't considered having an intimate sunrise wedding keep scrolling to see how this wedding came together to be absolute perfection and the details of this ultra-intimate ceremony. P.S. you'll never believe that this breathtaking venue is in the middle of Miami!
eastcoasttraveller.com
Society BBQ The Best BBQ in Miami
In addition to focusing on the authentic, flavorful barbecue, Hales is also a renowned restaurateur. The chef, who hails from the Tampa Bay area, wants to add to the culinary scene in Miami. To this end, he is looking for locations to expand his Society BBQ. The area is experiencing a culinary boom, so Hales is excited to add more options to his hometown.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Ivan Matos Diaz, M.D., joins Baptist Health Miami Neuroscience Institute as Co-Director of Cerebrovascular Neurology
November 11, 2022 – Ivan Matos Diaz, M.D., joins Miami Neuroscience Institute, a part of Baptist Health, as co-director of cerebrovascular neurology. Dr. Matos specializes in vascular neurology and cerebrovascular neurology, including treatment for strokes and brain hemorrhages. He is fluent in English and Spanish. “We are pleased Dr....
The push for sky-high buildings all over Fort Lauderdale appears dead. You can thank the critics.
A controversial proposal that would have set the stage for towering high-rises up to 500 feet high — not just downtown, but all over Fort Lauderdale — appears to be dead. Critics from all over town blasted the entire concept at a recent meeting, saying it would ruin neighborhoods, create even more gridlock and overburden the city’s aging network of underground pipes. Fort Lauderdale leaders ...
foxwilmington.com
Avelo Airlines adds new flight from ILM to Fort Lauderdale
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Avelo Airlines has added a new nonstop destination out of ILM airport to Fort Lauderdale. This brings the airline to three nonstop locations from Wilmington. The other locations are in New Haven, CT and Orlando, FL. “Our Wilmington Customers already know that Avelo is the...
cohaitungchi.com
16 Best Things to Do in Dania Beach, FL
Are you looking to have some fun near the ocean or want to try out some water activities?. Then consider visiting Dania Beach in Florida. Dania Beach is a city you can find about five miles from Fort Lauderdale, with a population of 32,417. When visiting this city, you’ll find...
WSVN-TV
Fall Front Reaches South Florida this Sunday
Following a warm and unsettled Saturday afternoon, a weak front will reach South Florida this evening, but at least some relief will arrive during the day in terms of slightly lower temperatures and humidity due to a northerly wind already in place. Expect lots of sunshine this Sunday morning with...
Click10.com
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady may be preparing to co-parent in Miami-Dade
SURFSIDE, Fla. – Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady may have been preparing to co-parent in Miami-Dade County before announcing their divorce on Oct. 28 — after 13 years of marriage. Bündchen, 42, a model and philanthropist, and Brady, 45, a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have...
Woodfield Country Club Boca Raton Trial Set For Friday
David Versus Goliath. Employee Sues Country Club, Claims Forced To Drive Personal Car During Deluge. Trial Days Away… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club may learn this week whether its gamble of doing battle with an employee over car damage […]
cruiseradio.net
New Cruise Ship Norwegian Prima Makes Miami Debut
Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship Norwegian Prima has made her Miami debut, from where she will embark on two short inaugural voyages from November 11-14 and November 14-17. The sailings will both visit the line’s private island Great Stirrup Cay. Norwegian Prima debuted back in August in Reykjavik,...
Comments / 0