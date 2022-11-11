Don't feel like raking and bagging leaves this year? You aren't lazy, you're helping the environment. The time of year is here when the leaves have turned all kinds of beautiful colors, and most have fallen off of the trees already. If you're like me, there's a good chance your yard is covered in leaves. If you're unlike me, maybe you're a go-getter who has already raked and bagged their leaves. However, if you're like me, you have a to-do list that continues to grow, and who has time for more chores? If you find yourself being the latter, don't worry your unwillingness to mess with the fallen leaves in your yard is actually paying off by helping the environment!

INDIANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO