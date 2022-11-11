ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway

It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
Did You See the Fireball in the Southern Indiana Sky Earlier This Week?

If you happened to be outside one night earlier this week, you may have seen a bright light streak across the sky over southern Indiana and western Kentucky, and thought, "What was that?" Of course, you were probably alone, so when you told people what you saw they probably thought you were losing your mind. But, rest assured, you are not. A bright light did quickly shoot across the sky Tuesday night that could be seen by anyone in southern Indiana or western Kentucky who happened to be looking up at the right time. So, what was it?
Order in the Court! Here are 15 of Indiana’s Most Beautiful County Courthouses

I have always been a fan of old buildings and old architecture. Full transparency here – I know nothing about architecture. I couldn’t tell you the difference between Classical, Victorian, or Art Deco if my life depended on it. All I know is that I love how old buildings look and the creativity, skill, and craftsmanship that went into building them. I love history, and I love to think about the stories old buildings could tell. Old buildings just seem to have personality, especially compared to a lot of newer buildings that all look the same. Some of the most interesting and beautiful old buildings in Indiana are county courthouses.
Hear Beautifully Eerie Carols Inside of Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave During Cave Sing

A unique tradition continues inside Mammoth Cave this holiday season. Mammoth Cave's name isn't lying, the cave system really is mammoth. In fact, did you know that Mammoth Cave is the longest cave in the world? It's true! And Mammoth Cave just recently got even longer. Last year the Cave Research Foundation found 8 new miles of the cave system. Mammoth Cave's system now has 420 miles of known passageways. You can read more about this incredible discovery, here. This year you can celebrate the holidays as their holiday tradition, Cave Sing after going virtual for the past two years, Cave Sing is back in person in 2022.
Indiana’s Favorite Christmas Town Featured in New Holiday Ad for USPS

Have you seen the new holiday ad for the United States Postal Service? It features a very familiar Christmas-themed town located right here in the tri-state!. The newest ad for the holiday season has been unveiled by the United States Postal Service featuring many locations in America with Christmas-themed towns, including our very own Santa Claus, Indiana. The new commercial is aptly titled "Holiday Ready" as the goal of the ad is to share the message of gift-giving, and shipping throughout the holiday season with USPS. The 30-second ad takes potential customers on a cross-country road trip and features locations such as Holiday Hills in Illinois, Snowflake in Arizona, Garland located in Texas, North Pole in New York, and Santa Claus here in southern Indiana. The commercial also features the song "Holiday Road" by Lindsey Buckingham.
Feeling Yucky? Here Are 5 Symptoms Kentuckians Are Seeing With The Flu

Flu season is upon us here in Kentucky and all across the United States. We asked a group of folks what their symptoms were and compiled a list. I swear I think I've had the flu more times than I can count in the past several years but I have only actually ever been tested less than a handful of times. So, what is the flu or influenza?
Learn How Shoeboxes From Southern Indiana Bring Joy to Needy Kids Around the World

As we get older, Christmas becomes (or at least it should) less about us and the presents we hope to get, and it becomes more about giving and seeing the joy on others' faces, especially kids. This time of the year it's important to remember how incredibly blessed we are in this country, and we can't forget how many people aren't as fortunate. Those people deserve some joy this holiday season too, don't they? You can deliver that joy with a simple shoebox and the help of Operation Christmas Child.
Is Your Yard Still Covered in Fallen Leaves? You’re Not Lazy, You’re Helping Indiana’s Pollinators!

Don't feel like raking and bagging leaves this year? You aren't lazy, you're helping the environment. The time of year is here when the leaves have turned all kinds of beautiful colors, and most have fallen off of the trees already. If you're like me, there's a good chance your yard is covered in leaves. If you're unlike me, maybe you're a go-getter who has already raked and bagged their leaves. However, if you're like me, you have a to-do list that continues to grow, and who has time for more chores? If you find yourself being the latter, don't worry your unwillingness to mess with the fallen leaves in your yard is actually paying off by helping the environment!
