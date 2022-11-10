Owen Farrell has been credited with single-handedly transforming the mindset of English rugby as he prepares to join the nation’s small band of Test centurions.Farrell will win his 100th cap in Saturday’s clash with New Zealand at Twickenham, emulating Jason Leonard and Ben Youngs in reaching the milestone having made his debut as a 20-year-old a decade ago.But the ripple effect of his influence was felt well before his England odyssey began, according to Jamie George, his long-term friend and team-mate for club and country.The two first met at a Hertfordshire under-15 trials with Farrell having just arrived from Wigan...

32 MINUTES AGO