ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortmillprepsports.com

Catawba Ridge cross-country gets top 10 finishes

COLUMBIA – The Catawba Ridge boy’s and girl’s cross-country teams finished eighth and ninth respectively at the 4A state championship meet Saturday. The meet was held a day later than originally scheduled because of weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. The meet was held at the Sandhills Research Center in Columbia.
FORT MILL, SC
fortmillprepsports.com

Copperheads overcome slow start to win second round playoff game

NORTH AUGUSTA – A second round game with a two-and-a-half-hour drive and a misty field wasn’t the conditions that the Catawba Ridge Copperheads were hoping for, however, they made the most of it with a 37-14 win over the North Augusta Yellow Jackets. The win puts Catawba Ridge...
FORT MILL, SC
Ironton Tribune

Rock Hill Elementary Honor Roll

Second Grade Honor Roll: Ashton Perkins, Jaxon Logsdon, Link Kelley, Aiden Eicher, Gabriel Dyer, Riley Boyd, Jacob Anderson, Alex Ackison, Beau Anderson, Sophie Bryant, Lucas Brown, Laramie Harper, Bridget Jenkins, Colton Lewis, Brigston Medinger, Evan Albright, Justice Boggs, Bo Carmon, Carson Crain, Aubrey Mains, Adalyn McEwen, Kyia Stamper, Brantley Stapleton, Alvia Stevens, Peyton Wilson, ShyAnn Beard, Jackson Dillon, Carson Holmes, Grace Johnson, Esther Pemberton, Abigail Scarbro, Tanner Settle, Rhiannon Wilson, Griffyn Zornes, Oliver Youkers, Coleton Baumgardner, Aubrey Rucker, Easton Phillips, Cayson GoMillion, Reid Easterling, Hunter Branam, Callie Hamlin, Gideon Kazee, Elaina Kitchen, Abigail Lister, Elijah Merritt, Averie Owens, Paisley Rife and Sawyer Wagner.
ROCK HILL, SC
Charlotte Stories

Rock Hill and David Tepper Agree To $20 Million Settlement For Failed Panthers’ HQ

Rock Hill and David Tepper’s now abandoned Panthers Headquarters project have just agreed to settle out of court for $20 million, according to a new court filing. If approved, the agreement will end the dueling lawsuits between the City of Rock Hill and Tepper’s GT Real Estate and immediately transfer $20 million cash from Tepper’s accounts to the city’s.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Providence High tops ranking of Charlotte-area high schools with best SAT scores

The SAT is a national college admissions examination that evaluates students in mathematics and evidence-based reading and writing, or ERW. The 21,416 members of the class of 2021 who took the SAT test in North Carolina had an average total score of 1147 out of a possible 1600. The 48,667 members of the class of 2021 who tested in South Carolina had an average total score of 1028.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

The Jurassic Encounter Is Back This Week In Charlotte, North Carolina

Would you like to travel back in time this week? The Jurassic Encounter returns to Charlotte, North Carolina this week. During this prehistoric experience, you can feel the roar. There’s no way you can miss the Jurassic Encounter if you love dinosaurs. Ballantyne’s Backyard offers a dinosaur walk-through experience....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

More locations likely for Catawba Brewing despite Morganton closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Made By The Water is shuttering some of Catawba Brewing’s assets — but its taproom in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood will remain open. Alexi Sekmakas, CEO and operating partner of Made By The Water, told the Charlotte Business Journal that the private equity firm is focused on growing the brand in the Queen City and across North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Student killed in U.Va shooting lived in Huntersville, source says

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night was from Huntersville, according to Virginia Sports. Devin Chandler graduated from William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, according to the website. He previously attended a high school in Tennessee. A...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Debut of The Hills, a New-Home Community in Huntersville, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, today announced the debut of its new-home community in the Charlotte area. The Hills, a new, single-family home community in Huntersville, is conveniently located near I-77 South for an easy commute to uptown Charlotte. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Norman and Blythe Landing Park for outdoor recreation. The community is also just minutes away from two of Charlotte’s premier golf courses, NorthStone Country Club and Skybrook Golf Club, and a short drive to Discovery Place Kids, Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics Center and Holbrook Park, which offer a variety of family friendly activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005106/en/ KB Home announces the debut of The Hills, a new-home community in Huntersville, North Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Now Expected To See An Exceptionally Snowy and Cold Winter

The Charlotte region (and most of the Southeast) is expected to receive an above average amount of snow throughout the upcoming winter months. The new 2022-23 Farmers Almanac has just been released and reads; “The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s. December 2022 looks stormy and cold nationwide with an active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
visityorkcounty.com

Celebrate the Season in the City of York, SC

When it comes to celebrating the holidays, you might be surprised to learn that the City of York, SC has lots of cheer to offer this time of year. The merriment kicks off mid-November with the start of the South Carolina Christmas Show, presented by the Yorkville Marketplace, and Cidermosa Sundays at Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill. New traditions like these are a welcomed addition to long-time favorites like the annual tree lighting ceremony and the 83rd Annual Hometown Christmas Parade.
YORK, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy