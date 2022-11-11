Read full article on original website
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
fortmillprepsports.com
Catawba Ridge cross-country gets top 10 finishes
COLUMBIA – The Catawba Ridge boy’s and girl’s cross-country teams finished eighth and ninth respectively at the 4A state championship meet Saturday. The meet was held a day later than originally scheduled because of weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. The meet was held at the Sandhills Research Center in Columbia.
fortmillprepsports.com
Copperheads overcome slow start to win second round playoff game
NORTH AUGUSTA – A second round game with a two-and-a-half-hour drive and a misty field wasn’t the conditions that the Catawba Ridge Copperheads were hoping for, however, they made the most of it with a 37-14 win over the North Augusta Yellow Jackets. The win puts Catawba Ridge...
Ironton Tribune
Rock Hill Elementary Honor Roll
Second Grade Honor Roll: Ashton Perkins, Jaxon Logsdon, Link Kelley, Aiden Eicher, Gabriel Dyer, Riley Boyd, Jacob Anderson, Alex Ackison, Beau Anderson, Sophie Bryant, Lucas Brown, Laramie Harper, Bridget Jenkins, Colton Lewis, Brigston Medinger, Evan Albright, Justice Boggs, Bo Carmon, Carson Crain, Aubrey Mains, Adalyn McEwen, Kyia Stamper, Brantley Stapleton, Alvia Stevens, Peyton Wilson, ShyAnn Beard, Jackson Dillon, Carson Holmes, Grace Johnson, Esther Pemberton, Abigail Scarbro, Tanner Settle, Rhiannon Wilson, Griffyn Zornes, Oliver Youkers, Coleton Baumgardner, Aubrey Rucker, Easton Phillips, Cayson GoMillion, Reid Easterling, Hunter Branam, Callie Hamlin, Gideon Kazee, Elaina Kitchen, Abigail Lister, Elijah Merritt, Averie Owens, Paisley Rife and Sawyer Wagner.
Charlotte Stories
Rock Hill and David Tepper Agree To $20 Million Settlement For Failed Panthers’ HQ
Rock Hill and David Tepper’s now abandoned Panthers Headquarters project have just agreed to settle out of court for $20 million, according to a new court filing. If approved, the agreement will end the dueling lawsuits between the City of Rock Hill and Tepper’s GT Real Estate and immediately transfer $20 million cash from Tepper’s accounts to the city’s.
Providence High tops ranking of Charlotte-area high schools with best SAT scores
The SAT is a national college admissions examination that evaluates students in mathematics and evidence-based reading and writing, or ERW. The 21,416 members of the class of 2021 who took the SAT test in North Carolina had an average total score of 1147 out of a possible 1600. The 48,667 members of the class of 2021 who tested in South Carolina had an average total score of 1028.
Charlotte’s Another Food Truck chef wins ‘Chopped’ episode, $10K grand prize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The sound of victory. The Charlotte food truck ‘Another Food Truck’ is owned and operated by chef Anthony Denning, who won on an episode of ‘Chopped’ this month and took home a $10,000 grand prize.
kiss951.com
The Jurassic Encounter Is Back This Week In Charlotte, North Carolina
Would you like to travel back in time this week? The Jurassic Encounter returns to Charlotte, North Carolina this week. During this prehistoric experience, you can feel the roar. There’s no way you can miss the Jurassic Encounter if you love dinosaurs. Ballantyne’s Backyard offers a dinosaur walk-through experience....
More locations likely for Catawba Brewing despite Morganton closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Made By The Water is shuttering some of Catawba Brewing’s assets — but its taproom in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood will remain open. Alexi Sekmakas, CEO and operating partner of Made By The Water, told the Charlotte Business Journal that the private equity firm is focused on growing the brand in the Queen City and across North Carolina.
WBTV
Student killed in U.Va shooting lived in Huntersville, source says
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night was from Huntersville, according to Virginia Sports. Devin Chandler graduated from William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, according to the website. He previously attended a high school in Tennessee. A...
I-485 Inner near I-77 in south Charlotte reopens after crash
A crash caused delays on the I-485 Inner Loop near I-77 in south Charlotte Friday afternoon, according to NCDOT.
Passenger killed after vehicle flips following collision near Spartanburg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over following a collision near Spartanburg, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 3 a.m. on SC 101 near Berry Shoals Road in Spartanburg County. Troopers say a 27-year-old victim driving an SUV was […]
KB Home Announces the Debut of The Hills, a New-Home Community in Huntersville, North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, today announced the debut of its new-home community in the Charlotte area. The Hills, a new, single-family home community in Huntersville, is conveniently located near I-77 South for an easy commute to uptown Charlotte. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Norman and Blythe Landing Park for outdoor recreation. The community is also just minutes away from two of Charlotte’s premier golf courses, NorthStone Country Club and Skybrook Golf Club, and a short drive to Discovery Place Kids, Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics Center and Holbrook Park, which offer a variety of family friendly activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005106/en/ KB Home announces the debut of The Hills, a new-home community in Huntersville, North Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)
Teen dies days after Halloween crash in Lancaster, officials say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old woman died days after she was injured when a car crashed into a ditch in Lancaster on Halloween, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. Officials said Rayanna Moser was hospitalized on October 31 when the vehicle she was a passenger in ran off the left side […]
qcnews.com
Cold, clear start to the week in Charlotte before wet weather takes hold Tuesday
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are cold and quiet to start the week before wet weather takes hold on Tuesday. Clear skies have allowed temperatures to plummet into the low 30s and upper 20s with light winds coming out of the east-northeast. Be sure to warm up those cars before your morning commute with a bit of a frosty start for some.
Man killed in shooting inside Rock Hill apartment, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Rock Hill just after midnight Monday morning. Officers went to an apartment on Paces River Avenue, off Celanese Road and by the Catawba River, just after 12 a.m. Monday. Police said they were called...
$50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Charlotte, Statesville and Belmont; see which NC city claimed the $1M prize
North Carolina winners will collect one $1 million prize, a $100,000 prize, and eight $50,000 prizes from the drawing.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Now Expected To See An Exceptionally Snowy and Cold Winter
The Charlotte region (and most of the Southeast) is expected to receive an above average amount of snow throughout the upcoming winter months. The new 2022-23 Farmers Almanac has just been released and reads; “The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s. December 2022 looks stormy and cold nationwide with an active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country.
South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car; driver not charged
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
fortmillsun.com
Fort Mill Veteran Appears on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ on Wednesday Night
If you’re a fan of the Wheel of Fortune, you may have seen a veteran from Fort Mill competing on Wednesday night and winning cash and prizes. Brent Lofton, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Fort Mill, appeared on Wheel of Fortune on Wednesday night. (7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, NBC Charlotte).
visityorkcounty.com
Celebrate the Season in the City of York, SC
When it comes to celebrating the holidays, you might be surprised to learn that the City of York, SC has lots of cheer to offer this time of year. The merriment kicks off mid-November with the start of the South Carolina Christmas Show, presented by the Yorkville Marketplace, and Cidermosa Sundays at Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill. New traditions like these are a welcomed addition to long-time favorites like the annual tree lighting ceremony and the 83rd Annual Hometown Christmas Parade.
