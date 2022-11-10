Read full article on original website
Public Can Begin Placing Winter Apparel Items on Statues
Winter apparel placement highlights community need. It’s time to bundle up George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and Thomas Jefferson. We’re not talking about scaling Mount Rushmore and placing over-sized stocking caps on the heads of the four faces of the Shrine of Democracy. Rather, it’s time to outfit the 43 presidential statues in downtown Rapid City with winter apparel items to benefit those in need.
Will Rowan Grace perform live on The Voice tonight? Be sure to watch and vote!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Although November 8 was the day that America’s voice was heard as people around the country got out to vote, November 14 begins the process when your vote is needed again to ensure that local singer Rowan Grace’s voice continues to be heard on The Voice.
SDFB to hold 105th annual convention in Rapid City next week
“Riding For the Brand – Be Legendary” is the theme for the 105th Annual South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Convention, Nov. 18-19, 2022, at The Monument in Rapid City. The two-day event will feature thought-provoking speakers on timely issues, emceed by farm broadcaster Mike Pearson. Rodeo cowboy Braxton Nielson will kick off the convention on Friday at 3:30 p.m. with an inspirational message titled “Born to Succeed”. The day activities are followed by a fun night with SDFB Young Farmers and Ranchers hosting a food competition and live auction fundraiser.
Mountain West Beerfest offered fun activities and drinks for hundreds of people at The Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The fifth annual Mountain West Beerfest at The Monument Saturday brought in hundreds of people, with the director of the fest stating that it was their biggest year, especially with breweries. Tickets:. The cheapest ticket was $25, but this was for general admission without a...
Rowan Grace needs your vote!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City’s Rowan Grace advanced last week to the final stage of The Voice, a national competition show on NBC. The Live Shows start on November 14, 2022, where contestants will be judged by the public each week during a live broadcast. Here’s how it works.
Mountain West Beerfest comes to the Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Food, music, and beer is what people found at the 5th annual Mountain West Beer Fest. With more than 200 different craft beers, the Mountain West Beer Fest brought together 80 different breweries from around the region. “Just in the last couple of eight years...
It all started with a cease-fire at 11 am on November 11
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Initially called “Armistice Day” it was at the first anniversary of the end of World War I and was a time to reflect upon the bravery of those who served in our country’s military. Air Force veteran Ed Manzano is working to...
Public input needed for proposed project at intersection of Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be holding an open house public meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Black Hills Energy on Mount Rushmore Road to receive input on the proposed project at the intersection of Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City.
Young Black Hills violinist dazzles judges at competition: ‘It’s always a process’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Black Hills violinist is preparing for the next level of the Music Teachers National Association Senior String Performance competition. After taking the first chair in the South Dakota competition, Karina Carley will participate at the division level. But with winning comes practice. “The first...
District 27 House Candidate Bud May Arrested for Rape Five Days After Losing Election
At least this Republican had the good sense to wait until after the election to get arrested for a sex crime. The Pennington County Jail currently houses Kyle rancher and Republican politician Bud Marty May, who goes to court at 10 a.m. today to face a charge of second-degree rape.
Police investigating robbery involving social media sale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are on the lookout after a social media sale turned robbery Sunday evening. Police say the 2 people involved agreed to meet outside a building in northeast Rapid City. They went inside the building, then the seller pulled out a gun...
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
Rapid City woman in mourning after the loss of her cat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A woman is in grief after finding her cat bloodied and wounded after getting shot by a pellet gun in Rapid City. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments.
Jury finds man guilty in 2019 fatal shooting
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly three years after a deadly shooting on the Pine Ridge Reservation, a federal jury has convicted a 29-year-old man of first-degree murder. Colton Bagola shot and killed 30-year-old Sloane Bull Bear in December of 2019. Weeks later, he made headlines again, when he...
Unseasonably cold weather to stick around for awhile.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although the winter storm has left the area, cold, arctic air continues to hang around, and we will see unseasonably cold temperatures stick around through Thanksgiving! That’s right, for about 2 weeks! S. Several reinforcing shots of cold air will arrive next week, keeping...
Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls man is arrested in Rapid City for possession of a firearm after police chased a group of people who were checking car door handles in the area of Talent Street and Elm Avenue last Thursday. Nathaniel Hernandez, 21, is charged with possession...
Blustery conditions likely to create blowing snow as up to 2 inches remains possible
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With an arctic front boundary in place over the region, snowfall is likely today and Tuesday. And with a northwest wind 9 to 14 mph picking up to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon, blowing snow may be possible at times. The National Weather Service in...
