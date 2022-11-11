Read full article on original website
Alabama lists eight Mobile County schools as ‘failing,’ but officials tout improvements
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama’s latest list of “failing” schools names eight in Mobile County, but officials highlighted improvement by two schools that were on previous assessments. This is the first failing schools list in three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mobile County list includes...
Gulf Coast Spotlight: ‘Buy a Tree Change a Life’ at Oak Park Church
Oak Park Church is gearing up for Buy a Tree Change a Life. It all kicks off November 20, 2022 at 3321 Sollie Road in Mobile. You can shop for your Christmas tree Monday-Thursday 3-8 p.m. and 10-8 p.m. Friday- Sunday. For more information, visit them online. --- Download the...
Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents
It was a beautiful, but chilly Sunday. We're going to cool down very quickly tonight, and we'll be back into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. You'll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight! Most of Monday will be dry, but we're likely going to see rain early Tuesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
Power of Prayer: friends & community rally behind teen hospitalized with flu complications
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been nearly two weeks since 14-year-old Mileigh Mothershead was hospitalized at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital. Complications with the flu -- along with a rare blood disorder that prevents her body from fighting off bacteria, developed into pneumonia weaking her heart, lungs, and kidneys. She was eventually - she was eventually placed on ventilator.
Pascagoula High School holds Singing River Classic Speech & Debate Tournament
One family in Gulfport is doing their part to help with the water crisis in Jackson.
What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - When nightfall occurs, something shows up on our tower cam in Gulfport. This thing shows up in the sky over Gulfport when the camera is pointed toward the east or southeast. The cam is pointed in this direction so that it can be ready for the next morning’s sunrise.
School bus crash in Mobile, no students injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just before 7 Monday morning, a Mobile County Public School school bus was struck by a white Toyota at Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive. Authorities said students were inside the bus. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital. Officials said none of the students in the bus […]
Residents want City of Mobile to trap and eliminate growing coyote population
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Coyote encounters have been an ongoing issue for a couple of years here in Mobile. Jacob Blasius lives on Evelyn Drive near Gate 1 of the University of Mobile and says the problem has only gotten worse. “The coyotes were using my yard -- crossing my...
Mobile Fire-Rescue respond to house fire on St. Stephens Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire in the 24-hundred block of St. Stephens Road. They got the call shortly before 10 p.m. A total of 6 engines responded on scene. When we arrived heavy smoke was still coming from the front of the home. No...
8 Mobile County public schools on state’s list of failing schools
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eight public schools in Mobile County appear on the Alabama State Department of Education’s list of failing schools for 2022. The list, released in accordance with the Alabama Accountability Act, includes 79 schools from across the state. In Mobile, the failing schools include:. Ben C....
One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Chrissy Parker, 40, has been identified as the victim of a single-car accident that took place around 9 p.m. on Saturday night. According to a press release from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a car with Michael Grimes, 34, and Parker inside parked in front of a residence in the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road. Before deputies reached the location, Grimes took off speeding north along the road, hit a guard rail and wrecked the car in a ditch. The car then caught fire.
New USM program aims to combat nursing shortage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is initiating a new, accelerated program to help combat the national nursing shortage. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country will need more than 203,000 new registered nurses every year through 2026 to fill the gap in care left by a retiring […]
George County Schools among 12 districts to stay on state probation
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – George County Schools remains on probation status after an annual report from the Mississippi Department of Education. The Commission on School Accreditation delivered its assignments of district accreditation statuses to the state board of education on Nov. 10. In all, a dozen out of 137 public school districts are on […]
In the Kitchen with Brick & Spoon | First Gulf Coast Brunch Festival coming to Gulfport
For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play. Over the weekend unusual and unique gifts will draw in a crowd. Woolmarket Elementary School honor those who served for Veterans Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The school's principal says he plans to...
Gulfport man arrested following Biloxi shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joshua Thomas Haskin, 19, has been arrested following a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Biloxi. According to Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy, Biloxi PD responded to the 200 block of Magnolia Street for an alleged shooting at around 2:30 p.m. It was there that officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
One person dead, another injured in fiery weekend crash, Mississippi sheriff reports
One person is dead and another person was injured after a vehicle hit a guard rail, wrecked in a ditch and then burst into flames. Officials from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department report that deputies responded to a suspicious car parked in front of a residence in the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road, with two people inside.
Downtown Mobile shooting leaves one person in the hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have confirmed in a statement that one person was shot in Downtown Mobile Saturday night at around 10:30 p.m. According to Mobile Police, officers were in the area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. The officers were then flagged down by a male victim with a gunshot wound.
Student at Alabama high school accused of assaulting administrator on campus
A student at B.C. Rain High School is accused of assaulting a school administrator at the school.
21-year-old arrested after shooting in Downtown Ocean Springs; two people left injured
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs Police confirm two people were shot in Downtown Ocean Springs Saturday night. Captain Ryan Lemaire confirms the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the sidewalk near the corner of Washington Avenue and Bowen Avenue. Officers responded to the scene to find the two injured people and a suspect who was being detained by a security guard.
Drug Education Council holds 2nd Annual Disc Golf Tournament in Loxley
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The non-profit organization, Drug Education Council held its 2nd Annual Disc Golf Tournament in Loxley. Disc golf amateurs and pros alike, came out to support. Discs were flying across the course to help fight the use of drugs and honor lost, loved ones. “It’s a really...
