Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation
The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
Yardbarker
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner suggests Aaron Judge could be on his way back
It is no secret the New York Yankees desperately want to retain the services of Aaron Judge, but they will have aggressive competition trying to extend him. The San Francisco Giants seem to be their primary competitor at this point in time, given their financial flexibility, but it is known that Judge would prefer to stay with the team that helped develop him into the superstar he is today.
Yardbarker
Yankees have competition from 2 teams for Anthony Rizzo in free agency
The New York Yankees can’t afford to lose Anthony Rizzo to free agency, since they don’t have a proper supplement on the roster. Theoretically, they could shift DJ LeMahieu over to first, but that wouldn’t be the best use of his value given his traditional spot at second base and as a utility player. Rizzo brought exponential value to the team during the 2022 season, after signing a two-year, $32-million deal with a player option for 2023.
Yardbarker
Projecting the Yankees’ ideal off-season: Trades, signings, acquisitions
The Yankees won 99 games and the American League East in 2022, but they ended up getting swept by the World Series Champion Astros in the ALCS. All of the memorable plays, triumphant victories, and unexpected heroes felt wiped away by just four games. With the Yankees looking to improve...
Yardbarker
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has bold perspective on Brian Cashman’s future
The New York Yankees still have a pressing decision regarding general manager Brian Cashman and his potential contract extension. Owner Hal Steinbrenner still hasn’t had the appropriate conversations with Cashman, as indicated this past week during an interview with YES Network. Having failed to reach a World Series appearance...
Yardbarker
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer
The Boston Red Sox may not need to fill as many holes in the starting rotation as was expected. Boston entered the offseason with many questions about who would find themselves in the starting rotation in 2023. Chris Sale is still under contract along with Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello. Garrett Whitlock sounds like he may have a role locked down and Tanner Houck also has a chance to start. Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, and Nathan Eovaldi seemed poised to leave the team in free agency, but things may be changing.
Yardbarker
The Astros May Upgrade At A Key Position
Free agency is finally upon us and soon, some of the biggest names on the market will be signing some large contracts, either with their old teams or with another ballclub. One free agent who is not expected to stay with his old team is Willson Contreras. The Chicago Cubs...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Fans Will Love Latest Reported News On Red Sox's Offseason Plans
The Boston Red Sox have plenty of work to do and they know it. Boston has holes all over the roster to fill after an abysmal 78-84 last-place finish in 2022. From questions surrounding the future of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, to the starting rotation, and the catcher position, it certainly won't be cheap for Boston to put together a competitive roster ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Yardbarker
Mets stunned by Braves in projected Jacob deGrom deal, via MLB insider
MLB offseason buzz and speculation are in full swing. For the New York Mets, their most polarizing free agent, starting pitcher, Jacob deGrom, has been an obvious talking point in projections by analysts and fans alike all offseason. New York Mets Jacob deGrom signs with Atlanta Braves for just two...
Yardbarker
2 Moves The Rangers Need To Make This Offseason
After an offseason full of moves, the Texas Rangers did not put together the season they wanted. They added Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, two of the biggest names on last year’s market, and went on to only win 68 games. Now, with the disappointing season behind them, the...
Yardbarker
Jim Bowden predicts Braves land Jacob deGrom and Kenley Jansen
MLB free agency just began last Thursday, so we haven’t had any blockbuster signings, but that didn’t stop Jim Bowden of The Athletic from throwing out what he described as ‘silly’ predictions. Bowden had 25 of them and several involved the Braves — two of which had Atlanta targeting some veteran pitchers, signing both Jacob deGrom and Kenley Jansen on lucrative deals.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Confirms A Zack Greinke Rumor
Zack Greinke returned to where it all began this past offseason after the conclusion of the lockout, signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Royals. The veteran right-hander is a free agent once again. Greinke went 4-9 in 26 starts and posted a 3.68 ERA. The right-hander is a...
Yardbarker
Don Mattingly weighs in on Aaron Judge playing in New York
New York Yankees great Don Mattingly thinks free-agent slugger Aaron Judge should embrace the pressure and stay in New York City. "The thing about playing in New York is that it’s great but tough," Mattingly recently told Bob Klapisch of NJ Advance Media. "The blessing is also the curse. But it’s the tough that makes you better, which is the way it should be. Aaron is tough. The people I talk to who know him say he is as advertised – a hard worker, plays hard, understands his role. Great guy."
