dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Steve Garvey, Eric Gagne & Clayton Kershaw Win Awards

On Nov. 13, 1974, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey received 13 of the 22 first-place votes to win the National League MVP Award, finishing ahead of Lou Brock. In 155 games, Garvey hit .312/.342/.469 with 21 home runs and 111 RBI, also being named an All-Star for the first time and winning his first of four Gold Gloves. The Dodgers won the NL pennant that year before being defeated by the Oakland Athletics in the World Series.
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Taylor Ward Finalists for All-MLB Team

The All-MLB Team voting is underway and some of the best in the league are being recognized for their high levels of play all season long. Despite the Angels finishing at 73-89 and missing the postseason, they still had three guys make the cut for the All-MLB team ballots. On...
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron wins the MVP Award

1957 - Hank Aaron is named MVP of the National League. Stan Musial finishes second in the voting. 2011 - Craig Kimbrel wins the Rookie of the Year Award in the National League after setting a rookie record with 46 saves. MLB History. 1900 - The National League rejects the...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Prospect Andy Pages Playing Key Role In Glendale Desert Dogs Reaching Arizona Fall League Championship Game

Of the Los Angeles Dodgers prospects on the Glendale Desert Dogs roster for the 2022 Arizona Fall League, Andy Pages has been a standout performer. He was named to the Fall Stars Game and participated in the inaugural Home Run Derby, and on Friday night played a key part in the Desert Dogs defeating the Peoria Javelinas to reach the AFL Championship Game.
