ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Students Recognized as Rising Stars by Local Community

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Congratulations to November’s Rising Stars- Vaeh Dunn from Surfside Educational Academy. These 12th grade students will be honored for rising above their circumstances Tuesday, Nov. 15th, from 8-9:30 a.m. when the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce hosts its Rising Star Student of the Month program for the 2022-23 school year. The event will be at the William A. Wagner Aquatic Center, 3306 Senior Center Drive, Oceanside.
OCEANSIDE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Camacho named head nurse for Temecula Valley Hospital

Angie Camacho has been named Temecula Valley Hospital’s chief nursing officer. A registered nurse for more than 20 years, Camacho was most recently administrator and chief nursing officer at Chino Valley Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital, according to a statement on Temecula Valley’s website. She began...
TEMECULA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

2022 Thanksgiving-in-a-Box Distribution

Every year, Lifeline partners with North Coast Church to provide some of our clients with all the elements necessary for preparing a Family Thanksgiving Dinner. Donors provide the food, allowing the families “to gather ‘round the stovetop”, preparing their Thanksgiving meal together. Volunteers are needed to help...
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

California Center For The Arts – Carols By Candlelight Returns

It’s the best Christmas concert anywhere! Country music stars sing their hits and favorite Christmas songs to benefit Rady Children’s Hospital. This year’s headliner is MARK WILLS, Grand Ole Opry member and Academy of Country Music award-winner who has eight Top Ten country hits including “19 Something, “I Do (Cherish You),” “Wish You Were Here,” “Don’t Laugh at Me” and many more!
ESCONDIDO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony

The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Southwestern College broke ground on its new University Center

Southwestern College broke ground on its new University Center on Wednesday, allowing students to obtain a four-year degree from partnering universities while never having to leave Chula Vista. Educational leaders, representatives from the City of Chula Vista, and San Diego State University broke ground on the new University Center. The...
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Lightscape, Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival, Doggie Street Festival

Lightscape will transform the 37-acre Botanic Garden with an artistic installation from international artists. This immersive experience at the garden will guide visitors through a world of wonder with over one million twinkling lights in various attractions that come alive at night with color, imagination and sound. This after dark experience is set along an illuminated walking trail custom-designed for San Diego. Lightscape ticketholders will walk a one-mile-long path with suspended strands and tunnels of light, a fire garden, lantern trees and other artistic installations, while toasting marshmallows over a fire and drinking hot chocolate and other seasonal refreshments along the trail..
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

McCann continues to lead in the Chula Vista Mayoral race

Chula Vista Councilman John McCann leads the unofficial general election results by nearly 10% against businessman Ammar Camp-Najjar, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters in their most recent update. The most recent projections show that McCann received ​ 21,303 votes, or 54.93% of the votes, leading businessman...
CHULA VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

What Is Happening At The Vista Elks Lodge

The Thanksgiving Day Dinner time will be from 12pm to 3pm. The dinner is open to all Elks, their families, and invited guests. The cost of $15 per person ($8 for kids 10 and under), and active military eat for free. This will be a wonderful meal overseen by our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy