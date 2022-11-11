Lightscape will transform the 37-acre Botanic Garden with an artistic installation from international artists. This immersive experience at the garden will guide visitors through a world of wonder with over one million twinkling lights in various attractions that come alive at night with color, imagination and sound. This after dark experience is set along an illuminated walking trail custom-designed for San Diego. Lightscape ticketholders will walk a one-mile-long path with suspended strands and tunnels of light, a fire garden, lantern trees and other artistic installations, while toasting marshmallows over a fire and drinking hot chocolate and other seasonal refreshments along the trail..

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO