Read full article on original website
Related
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Students Recognized as Rising Stars by Local Community
OCEANSIDE, Calif., Congratulations to November’s Rising Stars- Vaeh Dunn from Surfside Educational Academy. These 12th grade students will be honored for rising above their circumstances Tuesday, Nov. 15th, from 8-9:30 a.m. when the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce hosts its Rising Star Student of the Month program for the 2022-23 school year. The event will be at the William A. Wagner Aquatic Center, 3306 Senior Center Drive, Oceanside.
iebusinessdaily.com
Camacho named head nurse for Temecula Valley Hospital
Angie Camacho has been named Temecula Valley Hospital’s chief nursing officer. A registered nurse for more than 20 years, Camacho was most recently administrator and chief nursing officer at Chino Valley Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital, according to a statement on Temecula Valley’s website. She began...
northcountydailystar.com
2022 Thanksgiving-in-a-Box Distribution
Every year, Lifeline partners with North Coast Church to provide some of our clients with all the elements necessary for preparing a Family Thanksgiving Dinner. Donors provide the food, allowing the families “to gather ‘round the stovetop”, preparing their Thanksgiving meal together. Volunteers are needed to help...
thevistapress.com
California Center For The Arts – Carols By Candlelight Returns
It’s the best Christmas concert anywhere! Country music stars sing their hits and favorite Christmas songs to benefit Rady Children’s Hospital. This year’s headliner is MARK WILLS, Grand Ole Opry member and Academy of Country Music award-winner who has eight Top Ten country hits including “19 Something, “I Do (Cherish You),” “Wish You Were Here,” “Don’t Laugh at Me” and many more!
chulavistatoday.com
Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony
The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
chulavistatoday.com
Southwestern College broke ground on its new University Center
Southwestern College broke ground on its new University Center on Wednesday, allowing students to obtain a four-year degree from partnering universities while never having to leave Chula Vista. Educational leaders, representatives from the City of Chula Vista, and San Diego State University broke ground on the new University Center. The...
San Diego weekly Reader
Lightscape, Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival, Doggie Street Festival
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre Botanic Garden with an artistic installation from international artists. This immersive experience at the garden will guide visitors through a world of wonder with over one million twinkling lights in various attractions that come alive at night with color, imagination and sound. This after dark experience is set along an illuminated walking trail custom-designed for San Diego. Lightscape ticketholders will walk a one-mile-long path with suspended strands and tunnels of light, a fire garden, lantern trees and other artistic installations, while toasting marshmallows over a fire and drinking hot chocolate and other seasonal refreshments along the trail..
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Veterans Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both the city and...
Deceased candidate strengthens lead in Chula Vista city attorney race
The late Simon Silva, who passed away from cancer unexpectedly in September, is leading opponent Dan Smith in the race for Chula Vista city attorney.
News 8 KFMB
Rock Church Food Distributions in San Diego
These distributions are free and open to community members that need some extra help. Visit: sdrock.com/provisions.
El Cajon, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in El Cajon. The Mira Mesa High School football team will have a game with Christian Unified High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00. The La Jolla High School football team will have a game with Granite Hills High School - El Cajon on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vistans voted "yes" on Measure K under unofficial election results
A majority of Chula Vista voters have chosen to modify the city charter under Measure K, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters reported in the most recent update to the unofficial general election results. During the November general election, voters were asked to answer “yes” or “No” to the...
chulavistatoday.com
McCann continues to lead in the Chula Vista Mayoral race
Chula Vista Councilman John McCann leads the unofficial general election results by nearly 10% against businessman Ammar Camp-Najjar, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters in their most recent update. The most recent projections show that McCann received 21,303 votes, or 54.93% of the votes, leading businessman...
2,000 Holiday Gifts Handmade by San Diego Woodworkers on Sale Nov. 18-19
Santa and his many elves at the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association have been getting ready for the annual two-day holiday gift sale on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, in their recently renovated and expanded shop in the Miramar area. The sale hours are 9.a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday...
Del Mar Fairgrounds' new $17 million concert venue, The Sound, sets February opening with Ziggy Marley
The Del Mar Fairgrounds' new $17 million concert venue, which has been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic, now has an official name and opening date.
thevistapress.com
What Is Happening At The Vista Elks Lodge
The Thanksgiving Day Dinner time will be from 12pm to 3pm. The dinner is open to all Elks, their families, and invited guests. The cost of $15 per person ($8 for kids 10 and under), and active military eat for free. This will be a wonderful meal overseen by our...
San Diego philanthropist pledges $35 million to assist the homeless
Ernest Rady made pledged to give most of his million-dollar fortune away, and the San Diego entrepreneur is keeping this promise. This month Ernest and his wife, Evelyn Rady, pledged $35 million to endow programs for people experiencing homelessness at the existing Rady Residence and the planned Rady Center.
Election 2022: Results of key local races
Here are running vote totals in races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
Coast News
Blackburn wins Carlsbad mayor’s race in landslide, Bhat-Patel headed to second term
CARLSBAD — Voters have elected Councilman Keith Blackburn as the city’s next mayor in a landslide victory over challenger Mike Curtin, early returns show. Blackburn garnered 22,586 votes, or 70% of ballots returned, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Curtin has received 9,910 votes or 30%, as of Friday morning.
Comments / 0