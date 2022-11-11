Read full article on original website
“Contessa DARKS”
3d ago
Stop discriminating and being haters, sure money helps, no denying it. Cuba pumps out more black and native doctors and they don't have the resources we do.Get real and stop perpetuating social class DIVISION, it is un American, at least to me.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
postnewsgroup.com
Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao in Front to Become Mayor of Oakland, 70,000 Votes Left to Count
Progressive/Liberal Coalition Leads in City Council Races. Results for District Attorney, Board of Supervisors and State Assembly Contests. With thousands of votes remaining to be counted, Councilmember Loren Taylor is ahead of Councilmember Sheng Thao in what has shaped up as a two-candidate race for mayor of Oakland. Final vote...
postnewsgroup.com
City Administration Proposes $260 Million Grab for Howard Terminal
Community advocates and organizations are calling on members of the public to show up Monday morning at a Special Public Works Committee hearing to oppose City Administration’s attempt to divert a state grant of $260 million from port-related projects and redirect them to non-priority projects, specifically infrastructure for John Fisher’s Howard Terminal private real estate deal.
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
Why some San Jose residents didn’t vote in midterm election
A lack of trust in the political system and time to research candidates kept some Santa Clara County residents from voting in this month’s midterm election, saying daily responsibilities put this year’s contests on the back burner. Some residents said selecting San Jose’s next mayor, Santa Clara County’s...
Measure to move San Francisco elections to even-numbered years has strong support
SAN FRANCISCO – Many voters in the city of San Francisco have supported a proposition to move elections to even-numbered years. Proposition H means the city would hold elections only in even-numbered years or in special elections, extending the terms of the current elected city officials by a year. Preliminary results as of Nov. 11 show that 70% of votes counted currently support the ballot. Proponents of the measure say aligning elections with the federal election cycle could lead to the doubling of voter participation and more representation from underrepresented communities. "Voter turnout in San Francisco has averaged 43% in odd year elections and 80% in presidential cycles; with the lowest odd-year voter participation amongst communities of color, the working class and young voters," the official proponent argument from California Common Cause said. Opponents argue that this measure is a scheme to extent the power of the currently elected city officials. The proposition would also change the minimum number of signatures required for voters to place ordinances or policy declarations on the ballot from 5% to 2%. The city currently has approximately 110,000 ballots left to count. Results will be finalized by Dec. 8.
sanjoseinside.com
Mahan Maintains Lead Despite Chavez Gains In SJ Mayoral Race
After six days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan still leads in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 3,631-vote margin, but his lead has narrowed for the third straight day, according to unofficial results reported Sunday. As of 5:04pm Sunday, his tally stood at...
sfstandard.com
Vacant Homes Tax Passes, Fate of School Board Candidate Ann Hsu Uncertain
Propositions L and M will pass, according to new vote tallies released by the San Francisco Department of Elections this afternoon. Eighty percent of local ballots in the Nov. 8 election have now been counted. Prop. L is a sales tax increase for city transit projects that required two-thirds of...
48hills.org
The supes races are showing the impact of the corrupt redistricting process
The next 30,000 votes have been counted, and at this rate it will be well into next week before we have the final results. That matters at this point only for two local contests: The D4 supe race and Proposition D. The data is entirely clear, but in general, the...
kalw.org
Santa Clara County DA says appointment of new county executive is ‘illegal”
In a letter sent to all five supervisors on Thursday, Rosen said the board twice violated the Brown Act, which requires public access to government meetings. The board failed to disclose to the public ahead of a closed session on Oct. 17 that it was considering appointing a new executive to replace CEO Jeff Smith, who's retiring on July 1, 2023.
How a fatal gunfight between San Francisco politicians became California's last great duel
The little-known story of how San Francisco political drama helped start the Civil War.
sanjoseinside.com
ELECTION 2022: Mahan Holds Lead over Chavez in Latest Vote Count
Three days after the general election, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez narrowed the gap slightly in the San Jose mayoral battle with front-runner Matt Mahan, with 62% of ballots counted. City Councilmember Mahan has been the front runner from the first returns, and his vote lead grew by two...
Here's why cash is still important and necessary when paying, according to consumer advocates
Stores tracking purchases, having money on hand for emergencies, and helping the "unbanked" are all arguments for requiring business to continue to accept cash, some experts argue.
San Jose resident's election ballot found dumped in Santa Cruz Co. along with dozens of others
A representative from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters said she believes up to two dozen ballots may have been found.
San Francisco District 4 candidates neck-and-neck
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s a tight race in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset neighborhood, with District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar neck-and-neck with challenger Joel Engardio in his bid to unseat the incumbent representing the Sunset neighborhood on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, according to preliminary election returns. As of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Engardio has […]
GV Wire
SF Crime So Bad Wedding Photographers Attacked in Broad Daylight
No one or no place is safe in San Francisco. That point was made again on Wednesday, Nov. 9, when violent robbers accosted two wedding photographers near the city’s Palace of Fine Arts. A photographer from Dallas, who requested anonymity for his safety, told ABC7 that he flew to...
Massive OfficeMax store permanently closes in San Francisco
The company closed 75 other stores nationwide in the past year.
Solar setup at Oakland church provides energy security for community
OAKLAND -- Climate change is making power cutoffs and interruptions a common occurrence and that tends to hit working-class neighborhoods the hardest. but a church in Oakland has become a model for providing refuge during those situations.Take a drive through east Oakland and there's one thing you don't see much -- rooftop solar panels.It is working-class neighborhoods that bear more of the cost as affluent people become more energy independent. At Faith Baptist Church, pastor Curtis Robinson raised money to go solar about seven years ago."When we got the solar panels, I was like, 'let's do battery storage next,'" he said....
KTVU FOX 2
Dozens of missing, completed ballots found along highway in Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA, Calif., - The Santa Clara County Registrar's office is investigating how dozens of completed ballots went missing and then were found near Highway 17. Someone called officials to report finding the ballots on Nov. 11. According to officials, the United States Postal Service was in possession of the...
San Francisco voters deliver ‘mandate’ on car-free streets
Days before the election, supporters of Proposition J, the measure to affirm JFK Promenade’s permanent car-free status, were raising the alarm. The race was going to be a close one, polling showed, and many voters were getting confused about the differences between Prop. J and Prop. I, the competing measure that would bring cars back to JFK and the Great Highway on weekends. It turns out those fears were unfounded. Prop. J sailed to victory, earning about 60% of the vote in early returns, and...
