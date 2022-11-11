ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Contessa DARKS”
3d ago

Stop discriminating and being haters, sure money helps, no denying it. Cuba pumps out more black and native doctors and they don't have the resources we do.Get real and stop perpetuating social class DIVISION, it is un American, at least to me.

City Administration Proposes $260 Million Grab for Howard Terminal

Community advocates and organizations are calling on members of the public to show up Monday morning at a Special Public Works Committee hearing to oppose City Administration’s attempt to divert a state grant of $260 million from port-related projects and redirect them to non-priority projects, specifically infrastructure for John Fisher’s Howard Terminal private real estate deal.
CBS San Francisco

Measure to move San Francisco elections to even-numbered years has strong support

SAN FRANCISCO – Many voters in the city of San Francisco have supported a proposition to move elections to even-numbered years.  Proposition H means the city would hold elections only in even-numbered years or in special elections, extending the terms of the current elected city officials by a year. Preliminary results as of Nov. 11 show that 70% of votes counted currently support the ballot.  Proponents of the measure say aligning elections with the federal election cycle could lead to the doubling of voter participation and more representation from underrepresented communities. "Voter turnout in San Francisco has averaged 43% in odd year elections and 80% in presidential cycles; with the lowest odd-year voter participation amongst communities of color, the working class and young voters," the official proponent argument from California Common Cause said.  Opponents argue that this measure is a scheme to extent the power of the currently elected city officials.  The proposition would also change the minimum number of signatures required for voters to place ordinances or policy declarations on the ballot from 5% to 2%.  The city currently has approximately 110,000 ballots left to count. Results will be finalized by Dec. 8.  
sanjoseinside.com

Mahan Maintains Lead Despite Chavez Gains In SJ Mayoral Race

After six days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan still leads in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 3,631-vote margin, but his lead has narrowed for the third straight day, according to unofficial results reported Sunday. As of 5:04pm Sunday, his tally stood at...
KRON4 News

San Francisco District 4 candidates neck-and-neck

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s a tight race in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset neighborhood, with District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar neck-and-neck with challenger Joel Engardio in his bid to unseat the incumbent representing the Sunset neighborhood on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, according to preliminary election returns. As of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Engardio has […]
CBS San Francisco

Solar setup at Oakland church provides energy security for community

OAKLAND -- Climate change is making power cutoffs and interruptions a common occurrence and that tends to hit working-class neighborhoods the hardest. but a church in Oakland has become a model for providing refuge during those situations.Take a drive through east Oakland and there's one thing you don't see much --  rooftop solar panels.It is working-class neighborhoods that bear more of the cost as affluent people become more energy independent. At Faith Baptist Church, pastor Curtis Robinson raised money to go solar about seven years ago."When we got the solar panels, I was like, 'let's do battery storage next,'" he said....
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco voters deliver ‘mandate’ on car-free streets

Days before the election, supporters of Proposition J, the measure to affirm JFK Promenade’s permanent car-free status, were raising the alarm. The race was going to be a close one, polling showed, and many voters were getting confused about the differences between Prop. J and Prop. I, the competing measure that would bring cars back to JFK and the Great Highway on weekends. It turns out those fears were unfounded. Prop. J sailed to victory, earning about 60% of the vote in early returns, and...
