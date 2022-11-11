11/10/22 Marshall, team celebrates

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake ShopRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndiana State
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Linton clinches regional title
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton Miners defeated the Lapel Bulldogs 60-24 on Friday to clinch the 2A regional title. The Miners (13-0) led the entire game and got five total touchdowns from Hunter Gennicks. Also scoring for them were Braden Walters, Jesse Voigtschild, and Paul Oliver. Linton advances to play Evansville Mater Dei for […]
Micah Coyle's four touchdowns lead Center Grove past Warren Central for regional title
By Tyler Hart GREENWOOD — The Warren Central football team made the trip to Center Grove looking to upset the Class 6A favorite Trojans. The Warriors arrived prepared for everything except Micah Coyle. Coyle put on a show Friday night, scoring three of his four touchdowns in the second half as ...
No. 11 Indiana Women Visit to No. 5 Tennessee 'A Great Barometer to See Where We Are'
Indiana's No. 11-ranked women's basketball team has its first true test of the season Monday when it hits the road to play No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville. Two Hoosiers will face former teammates, and the entire squad will see how it matches up against a top-5 team predicted to make the Final Four.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: 2024 center Somto Cyril currently on an official visit at Indiana
Class of 2024 center Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril is currently on an official visit to IU in Bloomington. He posted photos of the visit on his Instagram page. Indiana started getting involved with Cyril over the last couple months and offered him recently. From Nigeria, Cyril plays for the...
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
WLFI.com
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 11:. Carroll Ft. Wayne def. Lafayette Jeff, 21-20. West Lafayette def. Knox, 55-14. Andrean def. Central Catholic, 30-12. Adams Central def. Carroll, 35-0. Purdue def. Austin Peay, 63-44.
goffrugbyreport.com
Indiana Edges Ohio State to Win Big Ten
In a tense, dramatic final worthy of the name Indiana eked by Ohio State to win the Big Ten Conference final Saturday night in South Bend, Ind. Played at the University of Notre Dame, which hosted four games for placement from 1st to 8th in the conference, the final capped off an entertaining day of rugby.
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
wbaa.org
Purdue University names former Indiana commerce secretary to assist in launch of Indianapolis campus
Purdue University has named former Indiana commerce secretary Dan Hasler to assist in the launch of its Indianapolis campus. Earlier this year, Indiana University and Purdue University announced they would be splitting up IUPUI into two separate campuses. Purdue President Mitch Daniels said he wanted a bigger, more visible presence for Purdue in Indianapolis.
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
Current Publishing
Carmel High School graduate gets key role in ‘Aladdin’ national tour
Jake Letts was immediately interested when he heard “Aladdin” was auditioning for a new cast for an upcoming North American tour. Represented by Tara Rubin Casting, Letts got a call within two days. Although one could send in audition videos, Letts traveled to New York to audition in-person and returned for each callback.
WISH-TV
Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective work stations. Among the...
Fox 59
Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana
The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis woman uses her home for popular concert series, Sean Imboden Trio to perform this weekend
The Little Flower House Concert Series is hosted at a cozy home in a welcoming neighborhood on the Near East Side of Indianapolis. This kid-friendly monthly concert series was born for artists to share their creative talents with an active listening and engaged community of guests. It offers a comfortable and intimate space, both inside and outside, where the magic happens!
cbs4indy.com
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
WISH-TV
Moiepei triplet sisters talk appearing in AES Indiana’s Yuletide Celebration begins next month
This year’s AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration takes to the stage from December 2 – 23 at the Hilbert Circle Theatre, and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has invited three gifted performers to appear with them. They are triplets named Mary, Maggy and Marta, who are known as the Moipei...
Fox 59
The Workingman’s Friend named Indy’s Best Burger
Well done, Indy’s Best voters! You’ve picked The Workingman’s Friend as Indy’s Best Burger. The longtime establishment is no stranger to accolades: It’s also been named the best burger in Indiana by both Food & Wine and Yelp. “I don’t really know. I don’t do...
Pat Sullivan: Winterizing your home's exterior
INDIANAPOLIS — Winter weather has arrived in central Indiana and it's time to make sure your home is ready for freezing temperatures. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware & Garden has advice on how to get the outside of your house ready for winter. Perhaps the easiest and most important...
Providing Hope To The Far East Side, New Business Incubator Opens
INDIANAPOLIS — A business incubator has opened on the far east side of Indianapolis, it’s called P30 and they are providing hope in an area that has seen its share of crime and tragedy. It’s located at the corner of 30th and Post. The facility has a vast variety of amenities: Laundry Showers Office […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Kirklin American Legion Honors Local Fallen Hero In Mural
Kirklin American Legion Post 310 has a new mural on the side of its building and is catching the eye with positive reviews from many locals and visitors in town. The mural was done by Artist Leah Kallner with help from Scott Kallner. The finishing touch of phase 1 was done in time for the Annual Rabbit Supper for Veterans Day. The last piece was the name tag on the unknown solider. The name tag reads THARP and here is why.
