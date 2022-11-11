ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

11/10/22 Marshall, team celebrates

By Todd McKechnie
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11WWUQ_0j6icByA00
The Purdue bench celebrates after sophomore guard Jayla Smith made a 3-point basket late in the fourth quarter during the Boilers' 73-61 victory over Marshall Thursday night in Mackey Arena. Todd McKechnie | Staff Photographer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Linton clinches regional title

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton Miners defeated the Lapel Bulldogs 60-24 on Friday to clinch the 2A regional title. The Miners (13-0) led the entire game and got five total touchdowns from Hunter Gennicks. Also scoring for them were Braden Walters, Jesse Voigtschild, and Paul Oliver. Linton advances to play Evansville Mater Dei for […]
LINTON, IN
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 11:. Carroll Ft. Wayne def. Lafayette Jeff, 21-20. West Lafayette def. Knox, 55-14. Andrean def. Central Catholic, 30-12. Adams Central def. Carroll, 35-0. Purdue def. Austin Peay, 63-44.
LAFAYETTE, IN
goffrugbyreport.com

Indiana Edges Ohio State to Win Big Ten

In a tense, dramatic final worthy of the name Indiana eked by Ohio State to win the Big Ten Conference final Saturday night in South Bend, Ind. Played at the University of Notre Dame, which hosted four games for placement from 1st to 8th in the conference, the final capped off an entertaining day of rugby.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX59

Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana

Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
KOKOMO, IN
wbaa.org

Purdue University names former Indiana commerce secretary to assist in launch of Indianapolis campus

Purdue University has named former Indiana commerce secretary Dan Hasler to assist in the launch of its Indianapolis campus. Earlier this year, Indiana University and Purdue University announced they would be splitting up IUPUI into two separate campuses. Purdue President Mitch Daniels said he wanted a bigger, more visible presence for Purdue in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?

1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel High School graduate gets key role in ‘Aladdin’ national tour

Jake Letts was immediately interested when he heard “Aladdin” was auditioning for a new cast for an upcoming North American tour. Represented by Tara Rubin Casting, Letts got a call within two days. Although one could send in audition videos, Letts traveled to New York to audition in-person and returned for each callback.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective work stations. Among the...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana

The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis woman uses her home for popular concert series, Sean Imboden Trio to perform this weekend

The Little Flower House Concert Series is hosted at a cozy home in a welcoming neighborhood on the Near East Side of Indianapolis. This kid-friendly monthly concert series was born for artists to share their creative talents with an active listening and engaged community of guests. It offers a comfortable and intimate space, both inside and outside, where the magic happens!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

More snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

The Workingman’s Friend named Indy’s Best Burger

Well done, Indy’s Best voters! You’ve picked The Workingman’s Friend as Indy’s Best Burger. The longtime establishment is no stranger to accolades: It’s also been named the best burger in Indiana by both Food & Wine and Yelp. “I don’t really know. I don’t do...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Winterizing your home's exterior

INDIANAPOLIS — Winter weather has arrived in central Indiana and it's time to make sure your home is ready for freezing temperatures. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware & Garden has advice on how to get the outside of your house ready for winter. Perhaps the easiest and most important...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Kirklin American Legion Honors Local Fallen Hero In Mural

Kirklin American Legion Post 310 has a new mural on the side of its building and is catching the eye with positive reviews from many locals and visitors in town. The mural was done by Artist Leah Kallner with help from Scott Kallner. The finishing touch of phase 1 was done in time for the Annual Rabbit Supper for Veterans Day. The last piece was the name tag on the unknown solider. The name tag reads THARP and here is why.
KIRKLIN, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy