11/10/22 Marshall, Caitlyn Harper, Ashley Tudor

By Todd McKechnie
Senior forward Caitlyn Harper shoots a layup over Marshall guard Ashley Tudor during Purdue's 73-61 victory on Thursday night. Harper scored 17 points for the Boilers, going 6-of-11 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from behind the 3-point line and 2-of-3 from the line. Todd McKechnie | Staff Photographer

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

