BURLINGTON, Vt. – Dawson Good and Joe Leahy scored for the Catamounts while Gabe Carriere made 22 saves as Vermont defeated New Hampshire 2-1 Saturday night to sweep their weekend series at Gutterson Fieldhouse. With tonight's win the Catamounts improve to 4-6-1 on the campaign while the Wildcats fell to 3-8-1. RELATED LINKS.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO