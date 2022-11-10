Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Borgia awarded top seed for Turkey Tournament
Will it be a 32nd title for the St. Francis Borgia Knights?. The host team has received the top seed for this year’s St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament, which tips off Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium.
Washington Missourian
Borgia boys soccer advances to state semifinals, Posinski leads swimmers
Two St. Francis Borgia sports teams brought home glory Saturday. Borgia's soccer Knights (13-9) blasted Archdiocesan Athletic Association rival Duchesne (10-18) Saturday afternoon at home, 7-0, to advance to the MSHSAA Class 1 semifinals next Friday in Fenton.
Washington Missourian
School students learn from veterans
This week, schools across the region recognized veterans, feeding them breakfast or honoring their service with a program, but Washington Middle School asked them for their help in addition to hosting coffee and doughnuts. On Thursday, the day before the Veterans Day holiday, about a dozen local veterans connected with...
Washington Missourian
Sheriff investigating shooting in Villa Ridge
An early morning shooting over the weekend remains under investigation, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton. During the shooting, which occurred at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the 100 block of Highway M in Villa Ridge, an unknown person or persons fired six shots into a private residence. The homeowner, who contacted the Sheriff's Department, did not know who may have fired at her home, according to Pelton.
Washington Missourian
County officials say technology troubles are delaying tax bills from going out
Franklin County residents normally would have received their 2022 real estate and personal property tax bills by now. When they will receive them is uncertain. An issue with the county’s computer system is blamed for the delay, Collector Doug Trentmann said this week. He acknowledged that the issue was related to the recent transition of county information technology services from AQM Computer to NOC Technology.
