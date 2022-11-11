Breaking: Marquis Cook, Kwame Evans Jr. and Jackson Shelstad are all set to join the Oregon basketball team in 2024.

EUGENE, Ore. -- A large part of Eugene suffered a power outage Monday morning, but Eugene Water and Electric Board crews were able to fix power lines within a few hours. According to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s website, just over 6,50 customers were without electricity in an area between Highway 105, Cal Young Road, Interstate 5, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. EWEB says the outages were first reported near the Oakway substation at about 7 a.m. on November 14, and the rest of the area was reported without power shortly afterwards.

EUGENE, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO