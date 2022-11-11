Breaking: Marquis Cook, Kwame Evans Jr. and Jackson Shelstad are all set to join the Oregon basketball team in 2024.

Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks favored against Utah
The Oregon Ducks are favored against Utah. The No. 12 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) opened as 3-point favorites against the No. 10 Utes (8-2, 6-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. Oregon is 7-3 against the spread this season, failing to cover as a...
Pinnacle Penix Moment Propels Huskies' Amazing Autzen Awakening
The UW quarterback outshined his counterpart Bo Nix.
Oregon Ducks to host Utah in evening kickoff
The Oregon Ducks’ final home game will be an evening kickoff. The No. 6 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) will host Utah (7-2, 5-1) Nov. 19 at Autzen Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. That game and USC at UCLA were held in a six-day window by the Pac-12′s television partners.
WATCH: Bennett Williams takes blame for UW loss, stresses leadership to bounce back
Oregon starting safety and senior Bennett Williams takes the blame for Oregon's defense giving up big plays late against Washington, while also talking about the mindset the Ducks will need to have moving forward to win the Pac-12. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon...
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ryan Walk suffers right foot injury against Washington
Oregon offensive lineman Ryan Walk suffered an injury against Washington for a second straight year. Walk went down with a right foot injury during the first quarter of Saturday’s game between the No. 6 Ducks and Huskies at Autzen Stadium. The sixth-year senior returned to the UO sideline in...
Oregon State Beavers back in top 25 following win over California
Following a one-week absence, the Oregon State Beavers are back in the top 25. The Beavers (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) rejoined the AP Top 25 at No. 25 and were second among those receiving votes in the coaches’ poll after Saturday’s 38-10 win over California. Oregon State received 81...
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 11
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 11 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 20 of 44 for 246 yards with a touchdown and 12 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown in 43-28 win over Kansas. Robby...
Ken Goe: Oregon State Beavers have a chance to close season with a flourish after hammering Cal
Oregon State’s defense showed no mercy Saturday night at Reser Stadium, leaving the Beavers with two interesting weeks in front of them. OSU drilled overmatched Cal 38-10. The Beavers are 7-3, 4-3 in the Pac-12, with a game next Saturday at reeling Arizona State and another in two weeks with in-state rival Oregon at Reser.
Everyone said the same thing about the Oregon-Washington game
Oregon and Washington squared off on Saturday night in Eugene for a big Pac-12 matchup. The game had fans and observers saying the same thing: what a great uniform matchup. Oregon was wearing all yellow uniforms, while Washington was in all purple, save for their gold helmets. The uniform matchup...
Penix Is Picture of Calm as He Prepares to Face Disliked Ducks
Nothing seems to bother the former Indiana now UW quarterback.
Rewinding Oregon Ducks’ 37-34 loss to Washington
We were live from Autzen Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 6 Oregon and No. 25 Washington. The Huskies rallied to tie and then take the lead and held on for a 37-34 win over the Ducks. Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) was favored by 12.5 points, according to VegasInsider.com.
A potential new stadium for the Eugene Emeralds creates controversy
The Emeralds, the High-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have been rooted in Eugene since 1955. However, their future in Eugene is uncertain. The Eugene Emeralds have been playing at PK Park since 2010, sharing the stadium with the Oregon Ducks baseball team. Due to new standards in minor league baseball stadiums, PK Park is no longer able to hold the team.
Red Devils fight to win first 2A State Championship
LOWELL, Ore. — Over the Dexter Reservoir Bridge and through the woods of southeast Eugene we go. To the city of Lowell, to find out how one hometown high school coach has helped put the Red Devils on the map. "I'm just a Lowell guy and I don't know...
Roseburg Outlaw Kart Racing brings commerce to Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County commissioners say local kart racing is bringing much needed commerce to local businesses such as hotels, campgrounds, restaurants, grocery stores and auto parts stores in the community, according to a press release from Douglas County government. The Roseburg Outlaw Kart Racing (ROKR) winter indoor...
Linn County won’t enforce Measure 114 if passed, sheriff says
As votes continue to be counted across Oregon, the Linn County Sheriff is already preparing for the possible passage of one measure that is some of the strictest gun control legislation in the U.S.
SEE IT: Sheriffs in Oregon vow not to implement portion of new gun control measure
A group of sheriffs in Oregon has vowed that they will not enforce a new measure regarding gun magazine capacities.
Power outage in Eugene fixed after affecting large swathe of town
EUGENE, Ore. -- A large part of Eugene suffered a power outage Monday morning, but Eugene Water and Electric Board crews were able to fix power lines within a few hours. According to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s website, just over 6,50 customers were without electricity in an area between Highway 105, Cal Young Road, Interstate 5, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. EWEB says the outages were first reported near the Oakway substation at about 7 a.m. on November 14, and the rest of the area was reported without power shortly afterwards.
Two teenagers arrested for DUII after driving the wrong way on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police arrested two teenagers Sunday morning for driving the wrong way on Beltline. Officials say around 6:25 a.m., November 13th, EPD officers responded to reports of two cars driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Beltline at Northwest Expressway. The drivers were a...
Passenger suffers "life threatening injuries" after Friday night crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Springfield police are asking any witnesses to come forward after a passenger was taken to the hospital with "life threatening injuries" following a crash Friday. Police said the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on Highway 126 at the 28th Street overpass. A 2005 Chevrolet pickup hit...
SKARLATOS CONCEDES RACE FOR 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Alex Skarlatos has conceded his run for office in the 4th Congressional District. Thursday night the Roseburg Republican released a statement that said, “The Associated Press has just called my race, and I want to congratulate my opponent, Val Hoyle”. Skarlatos said, “I also want to thank all...
