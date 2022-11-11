ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Breaking: Marquis Cook, Kwame Evans Jr. and Jackson Shelstad are all set to join the Oregon basketball team in 2024.

By Brady Ruth
Emerald Media
 3 days ago
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks favored against Utah

The Oregon Ducks are favored against Utah. The No. 12 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) opened as 3-point favorites against the No. 10 Utes (8-2, 6-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. Oregon is 7-3 against the spread this season, failing to cover as a...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks to host Utah in evening kickoff

The Oregon Ducks’ final home game will be an evening kickoff. The No. 6 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) will host Utah (7-2, 5-1) Nov. 19 at Autzen Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. That game and USC at UCLA were held in a six-day window by the Pac-12′s television partners.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 11

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 11 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 20 of 44 for 246 yards with a touchdown and 12 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown in 43-28 win over Kansas. Robby...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Rewinding Oregon Ducks’ 37-34 loss to Washington

We were live from Autzen Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 6 Oregon and No. 25 Washington. The Huskies rallied to tie and then take the lead and held on for a 37-34 win over the Ducks. Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) was favored by 12.5 points, according to VegasInsider.com.
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

A potential new stadium for the Eugene Emeralds creates controversy

The Emeralds, the High-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have been rooted in Eugene since 1955. However, their future in Eugene is uncertain. The Eugene Emeralds have been playing at PK Park since 2010, sharing the stadium with the Oregon Ducks baseball team. Due to new standards in minor league baseball stadiums, PK Park is no longer able to hold the team.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Red Devils fight to win first 2A State Championship

LOWELL, Ore. — Over the Dexter Reservoir Bridge and through the woods of southeast Eugene we go. To the city of Lowell, to find out how one hometown high school coach has helped put the Red Devils on the map. "I'm just a Lowell guy and I don't know...
LOWELL, OR
kpic

Roseburg Outlaw Kart Racing brings commerce to Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County commissioners say local kart racing is bringing much needed commerce to local businesses such as hotels, campgrounds, restaurants, grocery stores and auto parts stores in the community, according to a press release from Douglas County government. The Roseburg Outlaw Kart Racing (ROKR) winter indoor...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Power outage in Eugene fixed after affecting large swathe of town

EUGENE, Ore. -- A large part of Eugene suffered a power outage Monday morning, but Eugene Water and Electric Board crews were able to fix power lines within a few hours. According to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s website, just over 6,50 customers were without electricity in an area between Highway 105, Cal Young Road, Interstate 5, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. EWEB says the outages were first reported near the Oakway substation at about 7 a.m. on November 14, and the rest of the area was reported without power shortly afterwards.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Two teenagers arrested for DUII after driving the wrong way on Beltline

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police arrested two teenagers Sunday morning for driving the wrong way on Beltline. Officials say around 6:25 a.m., November 13th, EPD officers responded to reports of two cars driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Beltline at Northwest Expressway. The drivers were a...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SKARLATOS CONCEDES RACE FOR 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Alex Skarlatos has conceded his run for office in the 4th Congressional District. Thursday night the Roseburg Republican released a statement that said, “The Associated Press has just called my race, and I want to congratulate my opponent, Val Hoyle”. Skarlatos said, “I also want to thank all...
ROSEBURG, OR

