WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The warm weather from earlier this week is now a distant memory and may not be experienced again until sometime next spring. In the meantime, winter-type temperatures and precipitation will be on the menu for the days ahead. Lake effect snow in the far north will be ongoing Saturday night in the far north, where roads will be slippery and snow-covered. In the majority of the rest of the region, lingering snow showers or flurries will wind down, with some clouds and cold conditions Saturday night. Lows in the upper 10s to low 20s.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO