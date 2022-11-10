ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: On The Beat Live! - UNC's Goals On The Table

Inside Carolina's On The Beat podcast with Ross Martin, Adam Smith, producer John Bauman and host Tommy Ashley explores the goals remaining in play for Mack Brown's North Carolina football team in this week's episode. Standing at 9-1, the team goals are all in play as the Coastal division was wrapped up with the win in Winston-Salem.
UNC vs. Gardner-Webb Preview

ACC Network (Wes Durham, Dan Bonner) “This is the first time since 2014 we’ve been out-rebounded by back-to-back non-conference opponents. … That’s something that we’ve talked about and that we continue to address, and something that’s going to change.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis, referring to his team’s negative rebounding deferential (minus-8) on the new season.
Preview - No. 7 Duke vs No. 6 Kansas (Champions Classic)

Just over a week in to the college basketball season, No. 7-ranked Duke will take on No. 6 Kansas in the first matchup between ranked teams in the sport. The late game of the Champions Classic features the young Blue Devils against the reigning national champions, although with different head coaches on the bench than have been seen in recent episodes of this rotating series. Gone is Mike Krzyzewski, retired as Duke head coach after last year, and absent will be Bill Self, after Kansas self-imposed penalties for recruiting violations by suspending their long-time head coach.
North Carolina cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather […]
