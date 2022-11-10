Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ linebacker Carl Nassib launched a charity-focused app, Rayze, which has scored its first venture capital funding. The investment comes from Financial Finesse Ventures, a new VC fund from the Liz Davidson-led firm that works with the NFLPA on athlete financial education. Rayze is a for-profit company, with high ideals. “It’s is a volunteer-based social-media platform that connects the next generation of philanthropists to the nonprofits that meet their interests,” Nassib said during a phone call. The mobile app uses geolocation to highlight nearby volunteer opportunities, offers ways for nonprofits to raise money at low cost, and focuses on...

TAMPA, FL ・ 9 MINUTES AGO