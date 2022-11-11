Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Pontotoc City School District superintendent announces retirement
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc City School District Superintendent Michelle Bivens announced her plans to retire. Bivens told WTVA 9 News she’ll resign at the end of June 2023 and retire at the end of September. “Pontotoc City School District is a great district and has been wonderful to...
wcbi.com
Columbus City Council has chosen next police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council knows who they want to lead the city’s police department. At a special meeting, this morning, council members and Mayor Keith Gaskin discussed the qualifications of the three finalists for the open Police Chief’s position and came to an agreement on who they want for the job.
Commercial Dispatch
Boyd wins state House seat; Kitchens re-elected as judge
Andy Boyd didn’t want to believe he had won. His opponent in the District 37 state representative special election, David Chism, had already conceded. Still, Boyd wanted to see all the numbers before declaring victory. It took Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale coming out into the hallway on the second...
Mississippi officials: ‘gas station drugs’ still major danger to community
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
thelocalvoice.net
Lafayette County Court Judge Election Results – Tuesday, November 8, 2022: Runoff Election Set
There will be a special runoff election in Lafayette County, Mississippi on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, for the newly created County Court Judge. Because none of the eight candidates running received over 50% of the vote, the top two will face off against each other in the runoff election. The...
wtva.com
Celebration of Hope Telethon raised $455K for Regional Rehab Center
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Celebration of Hope Telethon raised $455,000 for the Regional Rehabilitation Center, Director Robby Parman announced on Monday. The telethon aired Sunday, Nov. 13 on WTVA and ABC WTVA. The annual fundraiser benefits RRC which is able to offer free services thanks to community donations.
mississippifreepress.org
Doug Evans, Who Prosecuted Curtis Flowers Six Times, Heads to Judicial Runoff
Doug Evans, a Mississippi prosecutor even as the convictions were repeatedly overturned, is headed to a runoff for a District 5 Mississippi Circuit Court judge seat. Evans, who is white, prosecuted Curtis Flowers, 52, a Black man, six times for murder in Winona, Miss., beginning in 1997, and is facing a lawsuit from Flowers, who accused him of “malicious prosecution, abuse of process and false imprisonment.” Flowers had spent 23 years in prison by the time he left in 2019. In 2020, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch dropped the capital-murder charge against Flowers, who had maintained that he is innocent.
WTOK-TV
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - HM Richards
GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - Steady, consistent work is the focus of this week's Skilled To Work. HM Richards is an upholstery furniture manufacturer with a plant between Guntown and Baldwyn. Recruiter Taiza Marcano said the plant has multiple positions available. Marcano said workers can make between 15 and 23 dollars...
Forget the fall leaves — Mississippi officers pile up 19 arrests from fall sweep of drug traffickers
While some people sweep up leaves on the sidewalk in the fall, one group of Mississippi law enforcement officers were sweeping up illegal drug traffickers. Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics STING Unit (Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group) charged suspects during operation “Fall Sweep,” a 6-month investigation of illegal drug trafficking in response to complaints received from citizens about illegal drug activity in Columbus and Lowndes County.
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County to have all-female run-off for County Court Judge
Voters in Lafayette County made their voices heard Tuesday as residents flocked to the polls to vote in a number of local races, most notably the first-ever County Court Judge election. Eight candidates were vying for the position, which will head to a run-off election after no candidate reached the...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Department Announces Alabama-Ole Miss Game Day Plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
wtva.com
Amory man died in Sunday night house fire
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man died in a Sunday night house fire. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the fire happened shortly before 10:58 at a house on 109th Street in Amory. He identified the victim as Larry Daniel, 67, the only person at home. Firefighters found the...
Mississippi officials investigating after train collides with vehicle Sunday
Mississippi authorities are investigating after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Nettleton Police Department report that the collision occurred at approximately noon Sunday afternoon near Will Robbins Highway and Buchanan Street. Officials say the vehicle was reportedly stuck on the tracks when it was hit...
wtva.com
Gooch wins Yalobusha County sheriff's election
WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - Jerimaine Gooch is the new sheriff of Yalobusha County. Gooch was appointed interim sheriff following the August 2021 death of former sheriff Mark Fulco who died due to complications of COVID-19 and pneumonia.
breezynews.com
Assault, trespassing and other recent arrests
On 11-9-2022, Lauren Love, a 41 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault and Possession of Controlled Substance on Monroe Street by Officer Jarvis Latiker. On 11-8-2022, Richard Williams, a 44 year old b/m from West, was arrested for Trespassing on Highway 12 West by Officer Jarvis Latiker.
wtva.com
Train hits woman in car, Nettleton police say
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA)- Authorities are investigating after a woman was hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Nettleton. The incident happened around 12 p.m. near Will Robbins Highway crossing the Buchanan Street. Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan said the woman's car was stuck on the train tracks. The woman was...
wcbi.com
One killed in Lee County crash
SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead after a 2 car crash in Shannon. The accident happened Friday at Highway 45 and Noah Curtis Street in Shannon. The Lee County Coroner reports that the 84 -year-old driver of one of the cars was killed. The victim’s name has...
wtva.com
Rock and Roll Rally in Tupelo helps kids in need
TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- A local motorcycle club hosted a bike rally and concert to benefit Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Tupelo. Members of the Mississippi chapter Hades Hounds biker club and their families joined with local vendors in Fairpark on Saturday to have a great time and hold a toy drive for the children's hospital.
Comments / 0