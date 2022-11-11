ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump Tears Into Ron DeSantis and Accuses Him of ‘Playing Games’ Over 2024

By Zachary Petrizzo
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lqjht_0j6iMSnZ00
Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump ripped into unofficial 2024 presidential contender Ron DeSantis in a lengthy statement on Thursday evening.

And Trump didn’t hold back, taking aim at the increasingly popular Florida governor over insufficient loyalty to the MAGA cause.

The ex-president took countless shots at “ Ron DeSanctimonious ” whom he called “an average REPUBLICAN Governor” that has “the advantage of SUNSHINE, where people from badly run States up North would go no matter who the Governor was, just like I did!”

Then, Trump repeated a story—that he’s also been telling close advisers—about how back in 2017, he issued an endorsement for the Florida governor during his high-stakes 2018 campaign. “Ron came to me in desperate shape in 2017—he was politically dead,” Trump said.

“I then got Ron by the ‘Star’ of the Democrat Party, Andrew Gillum (who was later revealed to be a ‘Crack Head’), by having two massive Rallies with tens of thousands of people at each one,” Trump said. In 2020, Gillum, found himself a party to “a meth overdose incident.”

Elsewhere, the ex-president accused DeSantis of “playing games” over not addressing if he intends to run for president in 2024.

“Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer,” Trump added, while mocking DeSantis’ continual dodging of the question.

A DeSantis spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Thursday evening.

The statement follows The Daily Beast’s reporting on how Trump’s orbit envisions the former president turning to personal attacks against DeSantis.

“Trump’s going to end up doing to DeSantis and his wife what he did to Cruz and his wife,” an adviser told The Daily Beast.

In his statement, Trump also said that he went “all in for Ron” when he ordered the FBI and U.S. Attorneys to stop the ballot counting in the 2018 Florida Governor race, allowing DeSantis a narrow win.

“I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win,” he claimed. “I stopped his Election from being stolen.”

The FBI declined to comment and the DOJ didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Trump’s claim.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Comments / 3

Your Big Daddy
3d ago

Trump just needs to go away. Desantis had the best chance at president, not Trump. Trump served his purpose a few years ago.

Reply
4
Related
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Threatens to Expose Dirt on Ron DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump threatened to unearth dirt on Ron DeSantis, as the increasingly popular Florida governor continues to leave the door open to running for president in 2024. On Monday evening, while flying back from his rally in Ohio, Trump ripped into DeSantis while with a group of reporters on his plane. “If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump said of DeSantis. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” The Trump jab follows The Daily Beast’s reporting about how the governor’s re-election campaign is being led by DeSantis’ wife, Casey. DeSantis’ campaign didn’t return The Daily Beast's request for comment on Tuesday afternoon. Trump further said DeSantis running in 2024 for president would be a “mistake.” “I think the base would not like it,” he added. Likewise, on Monday evening, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba issued a stern warning to DeSantis over the possibility of taking on Trump in 2024. “He needs to stay in Florida,” Habba said.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

This Is When Trump’s Staffers Realized He Was Out of Control

Daily Beast columnist David Rothkopf interviewed more than 100 people involved with the Trump White House for his new book, American Resistance: The Inside Story of How The Deep State Saved the Nation, and according to his sources, it took almost no time for Trump’s staffers to realize what kind of boss he was.“All of them said they realized this either during the transition or in the first few weeks of the administration, and they all found their way to work around it. Whether it was saying, ‘No, Mr. President, this is the law,’ or going to the Congress with...
HOLAUSA

Who is Ron DeSantis’ wife Casey DeSantis?

The midterm elections provided mixed results for both Republicans and Democrats. But if there was one clear winner, it was Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who was reelected this past Tuesday. DeSantis won in a 19-point landslide, with there being rumors of him running for president as the...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury

Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports. Instead, he posted attacks on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival. The hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Former students of Ron DeSantis said he was a 'total jock' who partied with students and thought it was 'very special' that he graduated from Yale: NYT

Ron DeSantis spent a year after college teaching at a private school in Georgia, per The New York Times. Former students said he had a "smug" air about him and was a "total jock" who partied with students. Some students recalled DeSantis fondly while others remembered "unthinkable" pranks he pulled...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

“He’s never been weaker”: Republicans “rage at Trump” as he tries to declare victory in midterms

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although some of the Republican candidates that former President Donald Trump campaigned for were victorious in the 2022 midterms — for example, U.S. Senate candidates J.D. Vance in Ohio and Ted Budd in North Carolina — many others weren't. The candidates who were endorsed by Trump but lost ran for the Senate (Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Don Bolduc in New Hampshire), governor (Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, Tudor Dixon in Michigan, Tim Michels in Wisconsin, Lee Zeldin in New York State) or secretary of state (Kristina Karamo in Michigan).
WISCONSIN STATE
TheWrap

‘The View': Ana Navarro Says Trump’s Turn on DeSantis Gives Florida Governor ‘Permission to Run Against Him’ (Video)

”Because Ron DeSantis is not going to owe him anything,“ Navarro said. Twice-impeached former President Donald Trump threw out a new nickname for a political opponent this weekend: Ron DeSanctimonious. It was a startling move, considering how DeSantis has supported Trump in the past, but for “The View” host Ana Navarro, it means Trump just gave the Florida governor full approval to run against him for president.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Photo: Alleged Russian Collaborators Tied to Lampposts in Ukraine

Ukrainian troops flooded into Kherson on Friday, liberating the southern port city after nearly nine months of Russian occupation—and clearing the way for some combatants to face accusations they aided the enemy. An Associated Press photograph taken on Sunday shows two alleged collaborators zip-tied to lampposts in the freshly liberated city, awaiting an unknown fate. Throughout the country in recent weeks, The Sunday Times of London reported, Ukrainian intelligence services have made a number of methodical arrests of assumed traitors, who are often held for weeks without charge. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the collaborators left behind by the Russian retreat on Friday, urging them to surrender under the guarantee they would “be treated in accordance with the law and international standards.” In a Sunday night video address, the president said that 400 instances of war crimes had already been documented in Kherson. Zelensky added that “the neutralization of saboteurs” remained an ongoing project for Ukrainian soldiers, with oblast governor Yaroslav Yanushevych claiming that the Russians had “mined nearly everything” as they pulled back, according to the Kyiv Independent.
WashingtonExaminer

Newt Gingrich suspects Trump is reconsidering a 2024 run after midterm results

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Wednesday that he believes former President Donald Trump may be reconsidering his plans for another presidential run. Gingrich's suspicions come after the Republican Party experienced disappointing results in the 2022 midterm elections, with many Trump-endorsed Republican candidates, such as Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, falling short of victory on Tuesday night.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees days before rumored campaign announcement

Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

What Ron DeSantis’ Silence on Antisemitic Messages Says About the GOP

It’s been almost two full days since the words “Kanye is right about the Jews” were displayed on a screen at TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida (and on another building in that city)—a reference to Kanye “Ye” West’s recent antisemitic comments that were straight out of the notorious forgery and roadmap for antisemitic conspiracy theories, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.The state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, who was in attendance at the game, hasn’t said a thing in public about the messages, even as other leaders condemned them. This includes his Democratic opponent for governor, Charlie Crist (a...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
34K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy