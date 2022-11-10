ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

2022 Georgia governor's race: Brian Kemp projected winner over Stacey Abrams

CBS News projects Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wins his bid for a second term, fending off a challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 race. In the 2020 presidential election, Georgia flipped blue for the first time since 1992. Former President Donald Trump blamed Kemp for not doing enough to change the outcome of the election, and pledged "to be campaigning against your governor and your crazy secretary of state." Trump backed former Sen. David Perdue to take on Kemp, but Kemp, who was backed by former Vice President Mike Pence, comfortably survived the challenge in the May primary.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race

After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Hot mic seems to catch Senate leader express concern over Georgia Senate race to President Biden

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A hot microphone caught U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer share his thoughts on the Georgia race with President Joe Biden on Thursday. In video of President Biden arriving in Syracuse, New York, which is Schumer’s home state, the senator can be heard updating the president on senatorial elections that are crucial for Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Stacey Abrams Has Lost Again In Her Second Bid To Become Georgia Governor

Polls had shown Kemp leading Abrams in the run-up to Tuesday’s vote, with the final Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll putting the Republican incumbent at least seven points ahead. The rematch of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election has ended with the same result: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has once again defeated...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Democrats keep the Senate

Catherine Cortez Masto's win delivered a one-two punch for Democrats in Nevada and Arizona, a pair of battleground states that Republicans contested fiercely.
NEVADA STATE
WATE

Paul Ryan: Republicans are suffering from ‘Trump hangover’

Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who had an uneasy relationship with former President Trump during his time in House GOP leadership, on Wednesday said Trump is causing political problems for Republicans and dragging down the party’s candidates.   Ryan warned that his party has to do “a lot of soul searching” to figure out why […]
thecentersquare.com

Georgia's Kemp leads Abrams in rematch of 2018 gubernatorial race

(The Center Square) — Georgia’s gubernatorial race is in the home stretch, as Democrat Stacey Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, face off in a rematch of the 2018 race. Democrats have blamed Kemp for the closure of Atlanta Medical Center, accused the governor of trying to...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

GOP forced to recast pitch in Georgia runoff after Democrats hold Senate majority

Republicans were left pondering how to motivate grassroots turnout for Herschel Walker in a December runoff versus Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) after Democrats preserved their majority with wins in Nevada and Arizona. For days since the midterm elections, Republicans flooded inboxes with email fundraising appeals imploring grassroots conservatives to support...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Brian Kemp Wins Georgia Guv Rematch, Beats Stacey Abrams Again

For the second time in four years, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) defeated Stacey Abrams (D) for the right to lead the state of Georgia. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Abrams had called Kemp to concede the race. Tuesday’s election was a rematch of Kemp and Abrams’ head-to-head contest in 2018, in which Kemp edged out Abrams by a narrow, two-point margin. This time, Kemp—vested with the advantages of incumbency and a political environment favoring Republicans—dispatched Abrams by a far more comfortable margin.The result is an exclamation point on a remarkable reversal of fortune for Kemp, whose political career was pronounced...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Senate, again, comes down to Georgia: Photos of the Week

The Nov. 8 midterm elections didn't produce the big red wave that was widely expected, with Democrats suffering fewer losses than expected and even gaining ground with a new Pennsylvania Senate seat. As of Friday, it remained unclear which party will take control of Congress, with key races undecided in...
GEORGIA STATE

