4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
Advice For Atlantans Who Want To Start AirbnbJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Clayton News Daily
Cardinals top Rams in battle of backup QBs
In a battle of backup quarterbacks, the visiting Arizona Cardinals dropped the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams into last place in the NFC West with a 27-17 victory Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. For the Rams (3-6), starting quarterback Matthew Stafford did not play because of a concussion, and...
Clayton News Daily
Matt Ryan, Colts top Raiders in Jeff Saturday's coaching debut
Matt Ryan's 35-yard touchdown pass to Parris Campbell with just over five minutes left rallied the visiting Indianapolis Colts to a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Ryan went 21-for-28 passing for 222 yards with one touchdown passing and one rushing, while Jonathan Taylor rushed for 147...
Clayton News Daily
Seahawks’ Bruce Irvin Blasts NFL For Field Conditions in Germany
The NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany went relatively well, with the Buccaneers beating the Seahawks, 21-16, but there appeared to be some issues with the playing field. There were moments in the game when players couldn’t keep their footing, including a key moment in the second half where Tom Brady fell while running a pass route, leading to a Buccaneers turnover.
Clayton News Daily
Panthers-Ravens Week 11 Odds, Point Spread
In Week 11, the Panthers will head to in search of their first road win of the season against Lamar Jackson and the AFC North-leading Ravens. Due to an ankle injury to PJ Walker, Carolina will be turning back to Baker Mayfield under center on Sunday. Making his first start since Week 5, Mayfield will look to improve upon his 1-4 Straight Up and Against The Spread record with the club. The veteran quarterback finds a favorable matchup against the NFL’s 28th-ranked Baltimore defense surrendering 258.8 passing yards per game.
Clayton News Daily
Packers end five-game skid with OT win over Cowboys
Mason Crosby kicked a 28-yard field goal with 3:06 left in overtime to lift the host Green Bay Packers to a dramatic 31-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson, and the Packers rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to spoil Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field. The Cowboys' coach won a Super Bowl with Green Bay during his tenure from 2006-18.
Clayton News Daily
Philly Fans Rarely Embrace Their QB. But They Can’t Get Enough of Jalen Hurts.
It was pretty early on a Sunday morning in late October, and the Broad Street subway line was packed with fans heading down to Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia for the Eagles’ game against their cross-state cousins, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some people were clutching coffee cups; others were throwing back beers despite it being well before noon. Such is the custom. On the whole, the vibes were good—then a man suddenly stood up and shouted “Oh, my God.” Then he did it again and pulled something from his pocket. That got everyone’s attention.
Clayton News Daily
Josh McDaniels Suffers an Unforgivable Loss
We arrived at Sunday’s Raiders-Colts game in search of comedy. Indianapolis hired Jeff Saturday off television on Tuesday. At a time in the week when most teams were putting the finishing touches on their game plans, the Colts were being turned down for the play-caller role by their first in-house candidate because they wouldn’t pay him for the privilege. They decided at the last minute to change quarterbacks and still managed to show up in Las Vegas on Sunday prepared enough to eke out their fourth win of the season.
Clayton News Daily
Raiders’ Mark Davis Praises Josh McDaniels Despite 2–7 Start
View the original article to see embedded media. Its been a suboptimal start to the season for the Raiders and new coach Josh McDaniels. The team is 2–7 and coming off a rough loss against a spiraling Colts team. In his latest interview, owner Mark Davis showed support for his coach amid rumors that McDaniels could be out of the job.
Clayton News Daily
SI:AM | Justin Jefferson Makes the Vikings a Real Contender
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. If you missed it yesterday, the NFL has posted the final two minutes of regulation and the entire overtime from the Bills-Vikings game on YouTube. In today’s SI:AM:. ✋ One hand changed a game (and maybe a season) 🦅 Why Philly loves Jalen...
Clayton News Daily
Raiders Claim Former Chargers DL Jerry Tillery Off Waivers, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery reportedly is heading to the Raiders less than a week after Los Angeles waived the former first-round pick. Las Vegas claimed Tillery, the No. 28 selection in the 2019 draft, off waivers on Monday, according to...
Clayton News Daily
Fantasy Fallout: Cooper Kupp Injury Adds to the Torment in Tinseltown
The weather is turning around most of the country. It’s time to break out those heavy jackets and gloves. Winter is coming. This is the time of year when many folks living in colder U.S. climates long for the warmth of places like sunny Southern California. Unless, of course, you play fantasy football. If you are a fantasy manager relying on players in Los Angeles, winter isn’t coming.
Oklahoma wary of UNC-Wilmington
When Oklahoma hosts UNC-Wilmington on Tuesday in Norman, Okla., the Sooners should know full well not to take the Seahawks
