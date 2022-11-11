ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polygon

Books to read for the Twilight fans who have grown up

It’s hard to believe 10 years have passed since the cinematic masterpiece otherwise known as Breaking Dawn - Part 2 arrived in theaters. To help celebrate this momentous occasion, we’ve compiled a list of young adult and adult novels with a supernatural twist to read if you were (or still are) a Twilight fan.
crimereads.com

14 New and Upcoming Books Featuring Witches

Witches in novels, and in real life, are having a moment. While last summer was defined by the nap dress and Cottagecore, this year’s end to Roe V. Wade makes “goth witch” the only reasonable aesthetic to embrace. After all, the original witch crazes, according to Silvia Federici’s essential theory book Caliban and the Witch, were meant as methods of reproductive control—village women steeped in herblore understood how to terminate a pregnancy, and the capitalist need for new workers, soldiers, and prisoners, (or as Amy Comey-Barrett calls it, the “production of infants”) demands that women with enough knowledge to end a pregnancy be themselves terminated. Paradoxically, as our rights are taken away, witchcraft becomes ever more important for the power of magical thinking alone—sometimes, the only power in an increasingly disenfranchised nation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
todaynftnews.com

Sandbox and Studios Parapluie launch Loy Krathong NFT Collection

The Studios Parapluie launches a new Collection called The Quests of Triloga. The Quests of Triloga is the first-ever Festive Collection of Metaverse. The Collection has been launched as a tribute to the Thai Festival Loy Krathong. The Studios Parapluie has launched the first festive collection called The Quests of...
geeksaroundglobe.com

The Best Games for History Nerds

Playing a game that’s set in a different time period enables you to forget about the mundanity of everyday life and instead sink right into the story. There are plenty of games with a historical twist, from quickplay favorites like Caesar’s Victory, which can be found at https://www.bovada.lv/casino, to cult classics like Civilization that is now on its sixth installment.
frommers.com

Forget Dracula’s Castle. You Can Stay at King Charles’s Transylvania Retreat

Turns out Britain's King Charles III is a distant descendant of the guy often cited as an inspiration for Bram Stoker's Count Dracula. According to the people who keep track of these things, the 15th-century Transylvanian ruler Vlad Tepes, aka Vlad the Impaler, aka Vlad Dracula, is Charles's great-grandfather 16 times removed.

