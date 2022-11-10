Read full article on original website
Kari Lake – live: Far-right Republican calls Arizona result ‘BS’ as Katie Hobbs wins governor’s race
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Trump-backed Kari Lake, in one of the most-watched contests in the country. Ms Lake who amplified Mr Trump’s false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen has refused to say if she would accept defeat this time. But she said reacting to the results: “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”
BIDLACK | Quality elections take time to count
If you, like me, are a political junkie to some degree (likely, given that you are reading Colorado Politics), you have mixed emotions about our almost-done election of 2022. If you are a Democrat like me, you are very happy with the state-wide blue wave. I take particular satisfaction in the wins of my old congressional campaign colleague, our terrific governor Jared Polis. And I’m especially happy that the man who was my boss for four years, Michael Bennet, was returned to the Senate. I’m happy about the blue state House and Senate, and I’m happy about most of the...
Ukraine-Russia news – live: ‘Humiliated’ Putin ‘could go extreme’ after Kherson defeat
Russian president Vladimir Putin could “raise the stakes” after his latest embarassing defeat in Kherson as Ukraine prepares for victory, the chair of the UK defence select committee has said. In an interview with Sky’s Kay Burley, Tobias Ellwood, who is currently in Odesa, said: “Putin is now...
Cortez Masto wins Nevada Senate race
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D, has secured a second term in office. The incumbent defeated the state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, R, who was trying to flip the seat for the GOP. This was a tight race between two candidates who have already proven they can win a statewide...
